Lionel Messi may have come up short in winning his second World Cup title of his career, but he can still finish the year with some silverware.

The MLS Cup playoffs begin in earnest on Saturday, with the domestic league’s 31st championship match slated for Friday, December 18. Will we see Messi and Inter Miami back in the final after winning it all in 2025?

MLS Cup Bracket Round One R1 Best of 3 Conf. Semis SF Conf. Final CF Final Final Conf. Final CF Conf. Semis SF Round One R1 Best of 3 Nov. 22–Dec. 2 1 NSH – 9 CIN – Nov. 22–Dec. 2 4 CHI – 5 CLT – Nov. 21–Dec. 2 2 MIA – 7 CLB – Nov. 21–Dec. 2 3 NE – 6 PHI – Dec. 5–6 TBD TBD Dec. 5–6 TBD TBD Dec. 11–12 TBD TBD MLS Cup Dec. 18 , 2026 East West Dec. 11–12 TBD TBD Dec. 5–6 TBD TBD Dec. 5–6 TBD TBD Nov. 22–Dec. 2 1 VAN – 9 RSL – Nov. 24–Dec. 2 4 SJ – 5 HOU – Nov. 21–Dec. 2 2 DAL – 7 POR – Nov. 23–Dec. 2 3 STL – 6 LAFC – East Wild Card Final 8 ORL 1 9 CIN 3 West Wild Card Final · PKs 8 SEA 1 (2) 9 RSL 1 (4)

We already had two win-or-go-home wild card matches to fill out the bracket. FC Cincinnati went on the road and upset Orlando City in Thursday’s opener. FCC’s reward? Top-seeded, record-shattering Supporters Shield winners Nashville SC in Round 1. In Seattle, Real Salt Lake came back to shock the Sounders in a penalty shootout in the nightcap; RSL will now meet the Vancouver Whitecaps, last year’s Cup runners-up, in their own best-of-three series.

Here’s how I predict the first round to shake out.

First Round Predictions

Eastern Conference Round 1 (Best of 3)

"Smashville" may be the nickname of the NHL’s Predators, but in 2026 it probably better describes MLS’s top team. A year after hoisting the U.S. Open Cup in his first full season as coach, B.J. Callaghan’s side shattered the regular season points record set by Lionel Messi’s Miami two years ago.

Players to Watch Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC Evander FC Cincinnati 34 Games 31 17 Goals 14 8 Assists 17 2026 MLS regular-season statistics Round One schedule Sun., Nov. 22 G1 at Nashville at Nashville 4 p.m. ET Sat., Nov. 28 G2 at Cincinnati at Cincinnati 6:30 p.m. ET Wed., Dec. 2* G3 at Nashville at Nashville 8 p.m. ET *If necessary

They have no real weaknesses and are exceptionally stingy defensively, having conceded just 25 goals against in 34 games. So while only nine Supporters Shield winners have ever gone on to win the MLS Cup (and none since LAFC in 2022), Nashville seems destined to celebrate the double next month — if they get by Cincinnati.

Prediction: Nashville in three games

Though Nashville is the bookies' favorite, only a fool bets against Lionel Messi. The GOAT led the Herons to its first MLS Cup triumph last December, and Messi — who had eight goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, second only to Golden Boot recipient Kylian Mbappé — was the best player in the league by a mile this year.

Players to Watch Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Brais Méndez Columbus Crew 31 Games 14 26 Goals 6 17 Assists 4 2026 MLS regular-season statistics Round One schedule Sat., Nov. 21 G1 at Miami at Miami 6 p.m. ET Fri., Nov. 27 G2 at Columbus at Columbus 8 p.m. ET Wed., Dec. 2* G3 at Miami at Miami 7:30 p.m. ET *If necessary

The Argentine legend scored 26 times and, at 39, will win his third consecutive MVP award next month. Add in a supporting cast that includes another World Cup final starter for the Albiceleste in Rodrigo De Paul, and it’s probably too high a hill for the Crew to scale despite the Herons' porous (59 goals against!) backline.

Prediction: Miami in two games

The Revs are the higher seed, but Philadelphia is the side with the momentum following a furious climb up the East standings coming out of the nearly two-month World Cup break. Under interim coach Ryan Richter, the Union have posted a record of 13 wins with two losses and four draws since July, easily the best record in MLS in the season’s second half.

Players to Watch Carles Gil New England Revolution Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union 34 Games 29 13 Goals 9 13 Assists 14 2026 MLS regular-season statistics Round One schedule Sat., Nov. 21 G1 at New England at New England 2 p.m. ET Sat., Nov. 28 G2 at Philadelphia at Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. ET Wed., Dec. 2* G3 at New England at New England 7 p.m. ET *If necessary

Led by 17-year-old phenom (and MVP nominee) Cavan Sullivan and 6-foot-7 center back and fellow teenager Neil Pierre, it’s hard not to pick Philly despite the Revs having a former MVP in midfield Carles Gil.

Prediction: Union in three games

Former U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter has the Fire back in the playoffs for the second straight season following an eight-year drought. Having added Polish striker and former Barcelona and Bayern Munich goal-machine Robert Lewandowski mid-season, they should be able to stick around longer than the first round this time.

Players to Watch Robert Lewandowski Chicago Fire FC Pep Biel Charlotte FC 19 Games 34 9 Goals 13 5 Assists 18 2026 MLS regular-season statistics Round One schedule Sun., Nov. 22 G1 at Chicago at Chicago 6:30 p.m. ET Sat., Nov. 28 G2 at Charlotte at Charlotte 12:30 p.m. ET Wed., Dec. 2* G3 at Chicago at Chicago 8 p.m. ET *If necessary

This is a Charlotte squad that has given up 11 goals in its last four away games, but the Queen City side also has capable players of their own. Spanish midfielder Pep Biel serves as the primary playmaker for this side.

Prediction: Fire in two games

Western Conference Round 1 (Best of 3)

The ‘Caps made it all the way to the final in 2025 before Messi ended the Canadians’ title dreams. Vancouver remained the class of the West this year despite losing USA World Cup midfielder Sebastian Berhalter to second-tier English club Middlesbrough in the summer. They still have Germany great Thomas Müller and forward Brian White had a solid 20-goal campaign.

Players to Watch Thomas Müller Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sergi Solans Real Salt Lake 25 Games 32 9 Goals 15 8 Assists 4 2026 MLS regular-season statistics Round One schedule Sun., Nov. 22 G1 at Vancouver at Vancouver 8:30 p.m. ET Fri., Nov. 27 G2 at Salt Lake at Salt Lake 10 p.m. ET Wed., Dec. 2* G3 at Vancouver at Vancouver TBD *If necessary

Still, this series seems primed for an upset. Real Salt Lake finished 18th overall (having young forwards like Diego Luna and Zavier Goso injured doesn't help) but has won five of its last six and already knocked off one Cascadia giant in the form of Seattle in the wild card play-in. There’s always a Round 1 stunner. And in the playoffs, it’s all about getting hot at the right time.

Prediction: RSL in three games

FD Dallas had a quietly excellent regular season. In Croatian World Cup striker Petar Musa (who scored against England this summer), they have the best forward in MLS not named Messi. Musa finished second in the MLS goalscorers leaderboard with 22 goals and has put Dallas in prime position to win its first ever MLS Cup.

Players to Watch Petar Musa FC Dallas Kristoffer Velde Portland Timbers 30 Games 33 22 Goals 12 6 Assists 10 2026 MLS regular-season statistics Round One schedule Sat., Nov. 21 G1 at Dallas at Dallas 4 p.m. ET Sat., Nov. 28 G2 at Portland at Portland 10:30 p.m. ET Wed., Dec. 2* G3 at Dallas at Dallas 8 p.m. ET *If necessary

The Timbers can also score goals with Kristoffer Velde the focal point, but their leaky back line simply won’t be able to contain Musa. Only three teams in the West were worse defensively than Portland in 2026.

Prediction: Dallas in two games

Back in the postseason for the first time since their inaugural campaign in 2023, St. Louis is the slight favorite ahead of Monday’s Game 1. This season can already be marked as a success, with the Missouri side winning the U.S. Open Cup in the summer for its first silverware in franchise history. Not to mention a league-record 21-game unbeaten streak.

Players to Watch Rafael Navarro St. Louis CITY SC Son Heung-Min LAFC 34 Games 31 19 Goals 7 8 Assists 15 2026 MLS regular-season statistics Round One schedule Mon., Nov. 23 G1 at St. Louis at St. Louis 8 p.m. ET Sat., Nov. 28 G2 at Los Angeles at Los Angeles 8:30 p.m. ET Wed., Dec. 2* G3 at St. Louis at St. Louis 8 p.m. ET *If necessary

But LAFC has far more big-match pedigree as a perennial MLS Cup contender (and a FIFA Club World Cup participant last year). South Korea star midfielder Son Heung-min and his partnership with forward Denis Bouanga (18 goals this season) have propelled LAFC all season.

That experience could be the difference, though the Black & Gold would have to win a road game. They’ve lost more than twice as many away as they’ve won this year.

Prediction: LAFC in three games

In Bruce Arena’s second season in charge, the Earthquakes will host a home playoff game for the first time since their stadium, PayPal Park, opened more than a decade ago. German striker Timo Werner's surprising arrival to the Bay at the beginning of the season was a splash.

Players to Watch Timo Werner San Jose Earthquakes Guilherme Houston Dynamo FC 21 Games 31 6 Goals 16 11 Assists 10 2026 MLS regular-season statistics Round One schedule Tue., Nov. 24 G1 at San Jose at San Jose 10 p.m. ET Sat., Nov. 28 G2 at Houston at Houston 2:30 p.m. ET Wed., Dec. 2* G3 at San Jose at San Jose 10 p.m. ET *If necessary

I think San Jose advances, even if they finished the season on a slide with just one win in six matches. The Dynamo were even worse, with just one win in their final 10 contests. But they have a legitimate MVP candidate in Guilherme, who had 26 goal contributions (16 goals/10 assists) this season.

Prediction: Quakes in three games