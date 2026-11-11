Mauricio Pochettino Tracker: Latest On USA Coach, Man United Rumors, Candidates

Mauricio Pochettino appears to be on his way out as U.S. men’s national team head coach.

Manchester United are expected to part ways with Michael Carrick, and Pochettino has emerged as the club’s chosen candidate to replace him.

Pochettino signed a contract extension with U.S. Soccer in August that runs through the 2030 World Cup, following the USA’s run to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. But to get him out of that deal, United would only need to trigger a buyout clause reportedly worth nearly $10 million.

Bringing along the assistant coaches who have followed Pochettino from job to job for more than a decade would cost millions more.

If he leaves, U.S. Soccer will need a new coach for the 2030 cycle. Here are the latest updates on Pochettino’s future and the top candidates to replace him.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Pochettino Expected To Coach U.S. vs. Haiti

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to lead the U.S. against Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, even as Manchester United zero in on him as their next manager. (Photo by Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images)

Whatever happens with Manchester United, Pochettino is expected to remain on the U.S. sideline for at least two more matches.

Pochettino is in camp with the team at U.S. Soccer’s National Training Center in Fayetteville, Georgia, preparing for the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti on Saturday in Miami and Tuesday in Cincinnati. He’s expected to speak to the media Friday, per his usual pre-match routine.

United have not yet officially fired Carrick or made formal contact with U.S. Soccer about Pochettino’s contract. The club has the rest of the international break to finalize a replacement before returning to action at Liverpool on Nov. 22.

Pep Guardiola Reportedly USA's Top Target

Pep Guardiola, who won six Premier League titles at Manchester City, is reportedly U.S. Soccer’s top target if Mauricio Pochettino leaves. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

U.S. Soccer is expected to make Pep Guardiola a top target to replace Pochettino if he leaves, according to The Athletic.

The former Manchester City manager has had past conversations with the federation and has long been intrigued by the idea of working in the United States.

United have not yet officially fired Carrick or made formal contact with U.S. Soccer about Pochettino.

He’s expected to coach the USA in its Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matches against Haiti on Saturday in Miami and Tuesday in Cincinnati.

Other Candidates To Replace Pochettino: B.J. Callaghan

B.J. Callaghan led the U.S. to the 2023 Concacaf Nations League title as interim coach before guiding Nashville SC to a record-breaking 2026 MLS season. (Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF).

If U.S. Soccer goes with an American, no one has a stronger case right now than B.J. Callaghan.

He led Nashville SC to a league-record point total in the MLS regular season and already has experience in charge of the U.S. men’s national team, guiding the team to the 2023 Concacaf Nations League title as interim coach.

The Nashville SC coach is coming off one of the greatest regular seasons in MLS history. Nashville went 23-3-8 in 2026 and finished with 77 points, breaking Inter Miami’s single-season record of 74 set in 2024.

Along the way, Callaghan’s team won the club’s first Supporters’ Shield, finished a record 13 points clear of the next-best team and set MLS records for wins, fewest losses (3) and fewest goals allowed (25). Nashville also reached the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals this year and became the first MLS team to win at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, beating Club América 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

The turnaround has been remarkable. When Callaghan took over in July 2024, Nashville was in the middle of the worst season in its MLS history. Two years later, it’s one of the most dominant teams in the league.

Other Candidates: Michael Bradley

Michael Bradley, a former U.S. captain with 151 caps, is in his first season as Red Bull New York’s head coach. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

If U.S. Soccer wants a candidate with deep roots in the program, few fit better than Michael Bradley.

The former U.S. men’s national team captain earned 151 caps for his country, many of them under his father, Bob Bradley, who coached the national team from 2006 to 2011. Michael’s coaching career is still young.

He led Red Bull New York’s reserve team to the 2025 MLS Next Pro title in his first season as a head coach, then took over the first team ahead of the 2026 season.

His résumé is thin compared to the other names on this list, but his knowledge of the American player pool and his reputation as a leader make him an intriguing long-term option.

Other Candidates: Steve Cherundolo

Steve Cherundolo is already working with the U.S. program’s next generation as head coach of the under-23 team heading into the 2028 Olympics. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/USSF/Getty Images)

If U.S. Soccer wants a coach who already knows the program’s next generation, Cherundolo is already working with it.

The federation hired Cherundolo in July to lead the U.S. under-23 team through the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, a role designed to work closely with the senior and youth national team staffs.

He’s currently overseeing the team’s first camp of the Olympic cycle in Spain, where the U-23s are facing Scotland and Ukraine. That makes him a natural successor to Pochettino, and he’d already have relationships with many of the young players expected to push for spots in 2030.

His coaching résumé also stands up. In four seasons at LAFC from 2022 to 2025, Cherundolo went 106-55-32 and never finished worse than third in the Western Conference. He won the MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield in his first season and added the U.S. Open Cup in 2024.

Other Candidates: Wilfried Nancy

Wilfried Nancy won an MLS Cup and Leagues Cup with the Columbus Crew before a short stint at Celtic. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Few coaches have done more with less in MLS than Nancy, and that track record could make him a strong fit for international soccer.

The 49-year-old Frenchman built his reputation at CF Montréal, where he won the 2021 Canadian Championship and led the club to the second-best record in MLS in 2022. That earned him a move to the Columbus Crew, where he became one of the league’s most respected coaches. Nancy led Columbus to the 2023 MLS Cup in his first season, then won the 2024 Leagues Cup and was named MLS Coach of the Year.

The big question mark is his short stint at Celtic.

Nancy left Columbus to take over the Scottish club in December 2025, but he was fired after just 33 days, having won only two of his eight matches. His MLS résumé is still among the best of any coach on this list, and his familiarity with North American soccer could be an asset.

Other Candidates: Roberto Martinez

Roberto Martinez led Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup and coached Portugal through this summer’s World Cup. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Martinez has experience managing teams on the international stage.

He coached Belgium from 2016 to 2022, guiding its golden generation to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, then took over Portugal in 2023.

He stepped down after Portugal’s 1-0 loss to Spain in the round of 16 at this summer’s World Cup, saying he came to win the tournament and saw no point in continuing after falling short. Before his international career, Martinez won the 2013 FA Cup with Wigan Athletic and managed Everton.

Now available, the 53-year-old Spaniard would bring proven international experience to a program looking to make a deep run in 2030.