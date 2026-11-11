United States
Pep Guardiola Will Reportedly Be 'A Top Target' To Replace Mauricio Pochettino With USA
United States

Pep Guardiola Will Reportedly Be 'A Top Target' To Replace Mauricio Pochettino With USA

Updated Nov. 11, 2026 3:30 p.m. ET

The United States men's national team is going big-game hunting with its search for a new head coach.

With Mauricio Pochettino in advanced talks to succeed Michael Carrick at Manchester United, the United States Soccer Federation is planning to make Pep Guardiola "a top target" for the men's national team's head coaching vacancy, according to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday.

Guardiola is regarded as one of the greatest managers in European soccer history after winning 40 titles with FC Barcelona (2008-2012), FC Bayern Munich (2013-2016) and Manchester City F.C. (2016-2026) in 17 years, including three Champions League titles, six Premier League titles, three LaLiga titles and three Bundesliga titles. Guardiola left City at the end of the 2025-26 season after expressing that he no longer has the "energy" to compete for titles in the Premier League.

(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Guardiola is not currently managing a club, instead serving as a global ambassador and advisor for clubs in the City Football Group, which includes Manchester City, Girona, Melbourne and New York City FC.

Manchester United has not officially sacked Carrick, nor have they made official contact with U.S. Soccer over Pochettino's contract. Pochettino is expected to coach the U.S. men's national team in their upcoming Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals matches vs. Haiti.

share
Get more from the United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino A 'Leading Candidate' To Replace Michael Carrick At Man United

USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino A 'Leading Candidate' To Replace Michael Carrick At Man United

recommended
  1. UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Poch To Manchester United? USA Players Ignoring Reports 'Until Told Otherwise'

    Poch To Manchester United? USA Players Ignoring Reports 'Until Told Otherwise'

    UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Why Would Mauricio Pochettino Leave The U.S. For Manchester United?

    Why Would Mauricio Pochettino Leave The U.S. For Manchester United?

    UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Pochettino's USA Buyout Clause? What Manchester United Would Have To Pay

    Pochettino's USA Buyout Clause? What Manchester United Would Have To Pay

  2. UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Kylian Mbappé? Harry Kane? Lamine Yamal? Soccer's Top-20 Players Right Now

    Kylian Mbappé? Harry Kane? Lamine Yamal? Soccer's Top-20 Players Right Now

    UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: USA Will Play Both Nations League Matches vs. Haiti On Homesoil

    USA Will Play Both Nations League Matches vs. Haiti On Homesoil

    UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: World Cup Hero Balogun Returns For USA's Nations League Quarterfinal Vs. Haiti

    World Cup Hero Balogun Returns For USA's Nations League Quarterfinal Vs. Haiti

  3. UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Mark McKenzie Replaces Injured George Campbell on USMNT Roster vs. Haiti

    Mark McKenzie Replaces Injured George Campbell on USMNT Roster vs. Haiti

    UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Why Man United, Liverpool-Arsenal, Milan Derby Will Provide Halloween Chills

    Why Man United, Liverpool-Arsenal, Milan Derby Will Provide Halloween Chills

    UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Folarin Balogun Ends Goal Drought, Replaces Ansu Fati On Monaco Squad

    Folarin Balogun Ends Goal Drought, Replaces Ansu Fati On Monaco Squad

Item 1 of 3
UNITED STATES MEN trending
UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Poch To Manchester United? USA Players Ignoring Reports 'Until Told Otherwise'
Poch To Manchester United? USA Players Ignoring Reports 'Until Told Otherwise'
UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Why Would Mauricio Pochettino Leave The U.S. For Manchester United?
Why Would Mauricio Pochettino Leave The U.S. For Manchester United?
UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Pochettino's USA Buyout Clause? What Manchester United Would Have To Pay
Pochettino's USA Buyout Clause? What Manchester United Would Have To Pay
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes