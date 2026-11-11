Pep Guardiola Will Reportedly Be 'A Top Target' To Replace Mauricio Pochettino With USA

The United States men's national team is going big-game hunting with its search for a new head coach.

With Mauricio Pochettino in advanced talks to succeed Michael Carrick at Manchester United, the United States Soccer Federation is planning to make Pep Guardiola "a top target" for the men's national team's head coaching vacancy, according to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday.

Guardiola is regarded as one of the greatest managers in European soccer history after winning 40 titles with FC Barcelona (2008-2012), FC Bayern Munich (2013-2016) and Manchester City F.C. (2016-2026) in 17 years, including three Champions League titles, six Premier League titles, three LaLiga titles and three Bundesliga titles. Guardiola left City at the end of the 2025-26 season after expressing that he no longer has the "energy" to compete for titles in the Premier League.

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Guardiola is not currently managing a club, instead serving as a global ambassador and advisor for clubs in the City Football Group, which includes Manchester City, Girona, Melbourne and New York City FC.

Manchester United has not officially sacked Carrick, nor have they made official contact with U.S. Soccer over Pochettino's contract. Pochettino is expected to coach the U.S. men's national team in their upcoming Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals matches vs. Haiti.