USA Will Play Both Nations League Matches vs. Haiti On Homesoil

In its first competitive matches since the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the U.S. men’s soccer team will play its two-legged fixture against Haiti next month without having to leave home.

On Thursday, Concacaf announced that the USA will open the "away" leg of the two-game, total-goals-wins encounter in the quarterfinals of its 2026-27 Nations League tournament against Haiti Nov. 14 at Nu Stadium in Miami. The decisive rematch follows three days later at Cincinnati's TQL Park, with the series winner advancing to the four-team Nations League finals in Los Angeles next March.

With Haiti unable to host the game on home soil because of ongoing security concerns in the country, the first match between the USMNT and Les Grenadiers was originally scheduled for the same Saturday in Kingston, Jamaica. Following an appeal from the Haitian Football Federation, Concacaf — the sport’s governing body in North and Central America and the Caribbean — granted the FHF an exemption to host the match in South Florida, home to the largest Haitian expat population in the United States.

OPPONENT DATE LOCATION vs. Haiti (1st Leg) Nov. 14 Nu Stadium (Miami) vs. Haiti (2nd Leg) Nov. 17 TQL Park (Cincinnati)

Under FIFA rules, competitive two-leg international contests normally can’t be played entirely within the borders of one of the competing nations. Concacaf pointed to the unique challenges in Haiti in explaining the rationale for its decision in a press release.

"Under this exceptional arrangement, the FHF may be permitted to play its designated home matches in Concacaf-sanctioned competitions in the territory of its opponents, rather than being limited to the Caribbean region as required under the current regulations," it read. "This flexibility will remain in place for as long as the security situation in Haiti persists."

Nu Stadium, the sparkling $1 billion home of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, opened earlier this year. The Stars and Stripes will meet a Haitian side there that is coming off its first appearance at the FIFA World Cup in more than half a century. Drawn into a group containing Scotland, 2022 semifinalists Morocco and five-time champion Brazil, Les Grenadiers lost all three games.

Yet FIFA’s 84th-ranked country has never been an easy opponent for the No. 16 U.S. While the USA has won each of the last three meetings between the teams — including during the first round of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup — each was by a single goal.