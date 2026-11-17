Whoever is in charge of the United States men's national team next spring will get a quick introduction to its biggest rivalry.

Following the conclusion of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, the final four teams will advance to the semifinals and final next March. Here's what you need to know.

Nations League Concacaf semifinals Semifinal Thu., March 25 · 7 p.m. ET Canada No. 2 seed vs. Panama No. 3 seed Semifinal Thu., March 25 · 10:15 p.m. ET United States No. 1 seed vs. Mexico No. 4 seed Third-place match Sun., March 28 · 5:15 p.m. ET / Canada/Panama loser vs. / USA/Mexico loser Final Sun., March 28 · 8:30 p.m. ET / Canada/Panama winner vs. / USA/Mexico winner All matches at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

What Is The Concacaf Nations League?

Much like its European counterpart, the Concacaf Nations League was created to allow national teams – which span North and Central America and the Caribbean – more competitive and official matches outside of qualification for the Gold Cup and the World Cup. The format is similar to what we see at the club level in leagues across the world, where teams can be promoted or relegated to higher tiers of competition.

All 41 members of Concacaf participate in the Nations League, with the teams divided into three tiered leagues (A, B, and C) based on results from the previous edition. The traditional top teams of the region, such as the United States and Mexico, are in League A and have not been relegated since the competition began in 2019.

League A's 12 group-stage teams were split into two groups of six, while the top four in the Concacaf rankings (Mexico, the U.S., Canada and Panama) went straight to the quarterfinals. League B's 16 teams played in four groups of four, and League C's nine teams in three groups of three. League A teams can be relegated, League B teams can be promoted or relegated, and League C teams can be promoted. Here's how the group stage wrapped up:

Nations League Concacaf group stage League A League B League C Group A Group B Quarterfinals # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Curaçao 4 3 1 0 12 5 +7 10 2 Haiti 4 3 0 1 9 5 +4 9 3 Dominican Rep. 4 3 0 1 8 8 0 9 4 Costa Rica 4 2 0 2 8 6 +2 6 5 Trinidad & Tobago 4 0 1 3 4 7 −3 1 6 Nicaragua 4 0 0 4 4 14 −10 0 Quarterfinals Gold Cup Prelims Play-In; relegated to League B See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Thu, Sept. 24 Costa Rica 3–4 Curaçao Thu, Sept. 24 Dominican Rep. 3–2 Nicaragua Thu, Sept. 24 Haiti 3–2 Trinidad & Tobago Matchday 2 Sun, Sept. 27 Haiti 2–0 Costa Rica Sun, Sept. 27 Curaçao 6–1 Nicaragua Sun, Sept. 27 Trinidad & Tobago 1–2 Dominican Rep. Matchday 3 Thu, Oct. 1 Nicaragua 0–3 Costa Rica Thu, Oct. 1 Curaçao 1–0 Trinidad & Tobago Thu, Oct. 1 Dominican Rep. 1–4 Haiti Matchday 4 Sun, Oct. 4 Costa Rica 2–0 Haiti Sun, Oct. 4 Trinidad & Tobago 1–1 Curaçao Sun, Oct. 4 Nicaragua 1–2 Dominican Rep. # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Guatemala 4 2 1 1 9 3 +6 7 2 Jamaica 4 2 1 1 6 4 +2 7 3 Suriname 4 2 1 1 5 4 +1 7 4 Honduras 4 1 1 2 5 6 −1 4 5 Martinique 4 1 1 2 5 7 −2 4 6 El Salvador 4 1 1 2 4 10 −6 4 Quarterfinals Gold Cup Prelims Play-In; relegated to League B See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Fri, Sept. 25 Honduras 2–3 Suriname Fri, Sept. 25 El Salvador 3–1 Martinique Fri, Sept. 25 Jamaica 3–2 Guatemala Matchday 2 Mon, Sept. 28 Jamaica 0–1 Honduras Mon, Sept. 28 Suriname 2–1 Martinique Mon, Sept. 28 Guatemala 6–0 El Salvador Matchday 3 Fri, Oct. 2 Martinique 2–1 Honduras Fri, Oct. 2 Suriname 0–0 Guatemala Fri, Oct. 2 El Salvador 0–2 Jamaica Matchday 4 Mon, Oct. 5 Honduras 1–1 Jamaica Mon, Oct. 5 Guatemala 1–0 Suriname Mon, Oct. 5 Martinique 1–1 El Salvador Quarterfinal 1 Thu, Nov. 12 Curaçao 0–0 Panama Sun, Nov. 15 Panama 2–0 Curaçao Panama advances on aggregate, 2-0 Quarterfinal 2 Fri, Nov. 13 Guatemala 2–3 Canada Mon, Nov. 16 Canada 4–1 Guatemala Canada advances on aggregate, 7-3 Quarterfinal 3 Sat, Nov. 14 Haiti 0–6 United States Tue, Nov. 17 United States 2–0 Haiti United States advances on aggregate, 8-0 Quarterfinal 4 Sat, Nov. 14 Jamaica 3–2 Mexico Tue, Nov. 17 Mexico 1–0 Jamaica Mexico advances on away goals, 3-3 Group A Group B Group C Group D # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Guyana 6 6 0 0 26 4 +22 18 2 Puerto Rico 6 4 0 2 12 7 +5 12 3 Dominica 6 1 1 4 9 19 −10 4 4 Cayman Islands 6 0 1 5 0 17 −17 1 Promoted to League A; Gold Cup Gold Cup Prelims Relegated to League C See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Thu, Sept. 24 Puerto Rico 0–1 Guyana Thu, Sept. 24 Cayman Islands 0–0 Dominica Matchday 2 Sun, Sept. 27 Guyana 2–0 Cayman Islands Sun, Sept. 27 Dominica 0–2 Puerto Rico Matchday 3 Thu, Oct. 1 Dominica 1–5 Guyana Thu, Oct. 1 Cayman Islands 0–3 Puerto Rico Matchday 4 Sun, Oct. 4 Guyana 8–1 Dominica Sun, Oct. 4 Puerto Rico 1–0 Cayman Islands Matchday 5 Thu, Nov. 12 Cayman Islands 0–6 Guyana Fri, Nov. 13 Puerto Rico 4–2 Dominica Matchday 6 Mon, Nov. 16 Guyana 4–2 Puerto Rico Tue, Nov. 17 Dominica 5–0 Cayman Islands # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 St. Lucia 6 5 0 1 13 5 +8 15 2 Guadeloupe 6 3 1 2 11 8 +3 10 3 Barbados 6 3 1 2 10 9 +1 10 4 Bermuda 6 0 0 6 7 19 −12 0 Promoted to League A; Gold Cup Relegated to League C See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Fri, Sept. 25 Bermuda 1–2 Guadeloupe Fri, Sept. 25 Barbados 2–0 St. Lucia Matchday 2 Mon, Sept. 28 Guadeloupe 2–2 Barbados Mon, Sept. 28 St. Lucia 5–2 Bermuda Matchday 3 Fri, Oct. 2 St. Lucia 3–0 Guadeloupe Fri, Oct. 2 Barbados 4–1 Bermuda Matchday 4 Mon, Oct. 5 Guadeloupe 0–1 St. Lucia Mon, Oct. 5 Bermuda 1–2 Barbados Matchday 5 Thu, Nov. 12 Barbados 0–3 Guadeloupe Fri, Nov. 13 Bermuda 1–2 St. Lucia Matchday 6 Mon, Nov. 16 Guadeloupe 4–1 Bermuda Tue, Nov. 17 St. Lucia 2–0 Barbados # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Cuba 6 4 2 0 26 6 +20 14 2 St. Kitts & Nevis 6 3 2 1 15 11 +4 11 3 Grenada 6 2 0 4 7 23 −16 6 4 Bonaire 6 1 0 5 10 18 −8 3 Promoted to League A; Gold Cup Relegated to League C See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Fri, Sept. 25 Grenada 0–3 Cuba Fri, Sept. 25 Bonaire 1–2 St. Kitts & Nevis Matchday 2 Mon, Sept. 28 Cuba 2–0 Bonaire Mon, Sept. 28 St. Kitts & Nevis 3–0 Grenada Matchday 3 Fri, Oct. 2 St. Kitts & Nevis 3–3 Cuba Fri, Oct. 2 Bonaire 2–3 Grenada Matchday 4 Mon, Oct. 5 Cuba 2–2 St. Kitts & Nevis Mon, Oct. 5 Grenada 1–4 Bonaire Matchday 5 Thu, Nov. 12 Bonaire 1–7 Cuba Fri, Nov. 13 Grenada 3–2 St. Kitts & Nevis Matchday 6 Mon, Nov. 16 Cuba 9–0 Grenada Tue, Nov. 17 St. Kitts & Nevis 3–2 Bonaire # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 St. Vincent & Gren. 6 5 0 1 12 4 +8 15 2 French Guiana 6 5 0 1 11 3 +8 15 3 Belize 6 1 0 5 2 7 −5 3 4 Sint Maarten 6 1 0 5 5 16 −11 3 Promoted to League A; Gold Cup Gold Cup Prelims Relegated to League C See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Sat, Sept. 26 St. Vincent & Gren. 2–1 French Guiana Sat, Sept. 26 Sint Maarten 0–1 Belize Matchday 2 Tue, Sept. 29 French Guiana 1–0 Sint Maarten Tue, Sept. 29 Belize 0–1 St. Vincent & Gren. Matchday 3 Sat, Oct. 3 Belize 0–2 French Guiana Sat, Oct. 3 Sint Maarten 2–4 St. Vincent & Gren. Matchday 4 Tue, Oct. 6 French Guiana 1–0 Belize Tue, Oct. 6 St. Vincent & Gren. 4–0 Sint Maarten Matchday 5 Sat, Nov. 14 Sint Maarten 1–5 French Guiana Sat, Nov. 14 St. Vincent & Gren. 1–0 Belize Matchday 6 Tue, Nov. 17 Belize 1–2 Sint Maarten Tue, Nov. 17 French Guiana 1–0 St. Vincent & Gren. Group A Group B Group C # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Montserrat 4 4 0 0 11 1 +10 12 2 Turks & Caicos 4 2 0 2 7 6 +1 6 3 British Virgin Is. 4 0 0 4 0 11 −11 0 Promoted to League B See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Wed, Sept. 23 Turks & Caicos 0–2 Montserrat Matchday 2 Sat, Sept. 26 Montserrat 3–0 British Virgin Is. Matchday 3 Tue, Sept. 29 British Virgin Is. 0–3 Turks & Caicos Matchday 4 Thu, Oct. 1 British Virgin Is. 0–2 Montserrat Matchday 5 Sun, Oct. 4 Turks & Caicos 3–0 British Virgin Is. Matchday 6 Tue, Oct. 6 Montserrat 4–1 Turks & Caicos # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Antigua & Barbuda 4 3 0 1 11 3 +8 9 2 Aruba 4 3 0 1 8 5 +3 9 3 Anguilla 4 0 0 4 2 13 −11 0 Promoted to League B See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Wed, Sept. 23 Aruba 1–0 Antigua & Barbuda Matchday 2 Sat, Sept. 26 Antigua & Barbuda 5–0 Anguilla Matchday 3 Tue, Sept. 29 Anguilla 0–2 Aruba Matchday 4 Thu, Oct. 1 Anguilla 0–3 Antigua & Barbuda Matchday 5 Sun, Oct. 4 Aruba 3–2 Anguilla Matchday 6 Tue, Oct. 6 Antigua & Barbuda 3–2 Aruba # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Saint Martin 4 3 0 1 19 2 +17 9 2 U.S. Virgin Is. 4 3 0 1 8 8 0 9 3 Bahamas 4 0 0 4 3 20 −17 0 Promoted to League B See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Wed, Sept. 23 Bahamas 0–8 Saint Martin Matchday 2 Sat, Sept. 26 Saint Martin 0–2 U.S. Virgin Is. Matchday 3 Tue, Sept. 29 U.S. Virgin Is. 3–1 Bahamas Matchday 4 Thu, Oct. 1 U.S. Virgin Is. 0–5 Saint Martin Matchday 5 Sun, Oct. 4 Bahamas 2–3 U.S. Virgin Is. Matchday 6 Tue, Oct. 6 Saint Martin 6–0 Bahamas

When Are The Concacaf Nations League Semifinals And Final?

Four teams – Canada, Mexico, Panama, and the United States – were directly placed into the quarterfinals against the winners and runners-up of the League A in November to reach the semifinals on March 25, 2027 in Los Angeles. The winners of the two semifinal matches – USA vs. Mexico and Canada vs. Panama – will meet in the final on March 28 at SoFi Stadium.

Nations League 2026-27 Concacaf bracket Quarterfinals (Leg 1 | Leg 2) Jamaica 3 0 Mexico 2 1 Mexico advances on away goals, 3-3 Sat., Nov. 14 & Tue., Nov. 17, 2026 United States 6 2 Haiti 0 0 United States advances on aggregate, 8-0 Sat., Nov. 14 & Tue., Nov. 17, 2026 Panama 0 2 Curaçao 0 0 Panama advances on aggregate, 2-0 Thu., Nov. 12 & Sun., Nov. 15, 2026 Canada 3 4 Guatemala 2 1 Canada advances on aggregate, 7-3 Fri., Nov. 13 & Mon., Nov. 16, 2026 Semifinals 2 Canada 3 Panama 1 United States 4 Mexico Third-place match / vs. / Final / vs. /

For the first time in the tournament's history, League B and League C will have their own semifinals and finals. The League B semifinals will be held on March 26, 2027, and the final will be on March 29. The League C semifinals will be June 9, 2027, and the final will be on June 12. The venues will be TBD.



League B Championship

Semifinal 1: Guyana (1) vs Cuba (4)

Semifinal 2: Saint Lucia (2) vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (3)

League C Championship

Semifinal 1: Montserrat (1) vs Aruba (4)

Semifinal 2: Saint Martin (2) vs Antigua and Barbuda (3)

Who Has Previously Won The Concacaf Nations League?

Mexico are the defending champions, having defeated Panama in the 2025 Nations League final. It was the first title for El Tri, breaking the USA's streak of three straight titles (2021, 2023, 2024) since the inaugural edition. Mexico has finished runners-up twice (2021, 2024) while Canada (2023) and Panama (2025) have also finished second.

Does The Concacaf Nations League Affect 2027 Gold Cup Qualifying?

Yes. Eight teams qualified directly for the group stage of the Concacaf Gold Cup, which will be held from June 17–July 11, 2027:

Four League A quarterfinal round winners (USA, Mexico, Canada, Panama)

Four League B group winners (Guyana, Saint Lucia, Cuba, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)

Fourteen teams will qualify for the preliminary round, which will occur in March 2027:

Four League A quarterfinal round losers: Curaçao, Jamaica, Haiti, Guatemala

Four League A group teams (third and fourth-place): Dominican Republic, Suriname, Costa Rica, Honduras

Two League B group runners-up: Puerto Rico, French Guiana

Four League A/C play-in round winners: Aruba, El Salvador, Trinidad & Tobago, Nicaragua

Gold Cup Qualifying Already qualified Nations League A USA Canada Panama Mexico Nations League B Cuba Guyana St. Lucia St. Vincent & Gren. Guest Saudi Arabia Prelims (March 2027) 1st leg home 2nd leg home Aruba No. 14 seed vs. Jamaica No. 1 seed Puerto Rico No. 13 seed vs. Costa Rica No. 2 seed Nicaragua No. 12 seed vs. Haiti No. 3 seed French Guiana No. 11 seed vs. Honduras No. 4 seed Dominican Rep. No. 10 seed vs. Guatemala No. 5 seed El Salvador No. 9 seed vs. Curaçao No. 6 seed Trinidad & Tobago No. 8 seed vs. Suriname No. 7 seed Home-and-away series in March 2027; dates TBA. Seeds based on Concacaf Rankings. Seven aggregate winners qualify for the Gold Cup (June 17–July 11).

Does The Concacaf Nations League Affect 2028 Copa América Qualifying?

Concacaf and Conmebol will partner to once again hold the 2028 Copa América – South America's premier international tournament — on U.S. soil (June 9 to July 9, 2028). The 10 South American teams – Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela – will join six Concacaf teams. Those six teams will be determined at the 2027 Gold Cup based on the results of that tournament.

Does The Concacaf Nations League Affect 2030 World Cup Qualifying?

Not directly. The Nations League serves as Gold Cup qualifying, while 2030 World Cup qualifying is a separate competition seeded by FIFA ranking. Qualification for the 2030 World Cup begins in September 2027, with the region's top 13 teams entering the second round. Nations League results can still matter since they count toward the FIFA rankings that determine seeding. Concacaf has said it expects six direct places in the 2030 World Cup, plus a seventh possible berth via the intercontinental playoff.