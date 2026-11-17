Whoever is in charge of the United States men's national team next spring will get a quick introduction to its biggest rivalry.
Following the conclusion of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, the final four teams will advance to the semifinals and final next March. Here's what you need to know.
Nations League
Concacaf semifinals
SemifinalThu., March 25 · 7 p.m. ET
CanadaNo. 2 seed
vs.
PanamaNo. 3 seed
SemifinalThu., March 25 · 10:15 p.m. ET
United StatesNo. 1 seed
vs.
MexicoNo. 4 seed
Third-place matchSun., March 28 · 5:15 p.m. ET
/Canada/Panama loser
vs.
/USA/Mexico loser
FinalSun., March 28 · 8:30 p.m. ET
/Canada/Panama winner
vs.
/USA/Mexico winner
All matches at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
What Is The Concacaf Nations League?
Much like its European counterpart, the Concacaf Nations League was created to allow national teams – which span North and Central America and the Caribbean – more competitive and official matches outside of qualification for the Gold Cup and the World Cup. The format is similar to what we see at the club level in leagues across the world, where teams can be promoted or relegated to higher tiers of competition.
All 41 members of Concacaf participate in the Nations League, with the teams divided into three tiered leagues (A, B, and C) based on results from the previous edition. The traditional top teams of the region, such as the United States and Mexico, are in League A and have not been relegated since the competition began in 2019.
League A's 12 group-stage teams were split into two groups of six, while the top four in the Concacaf rankings (Mexico, the U.S., Canada and Panama) went straight to the quarterfinals. League B's 16 teams played in four groups of four, and League C's nine teams in three groups of three. League A teams can be relegated, League B teams can be promoted or relegated, and League C teams can be promoted. Here's how the group stage wrapped up:
Nations League
Concacaf group stage
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Curaçao4310125+710
2Haiti430195+49
3Dominican Rep.43018809
4Costa Rica420286+26
5Trinidad & Tobago401347−31
6Nicaragua4004414−100
Quarterfinals
Gold Cup Prelims
Play-In; relegated to League B
Matchday 1
Thu, Sept. 24Costa Rica3–4Curaçao
Thu, Sept. 24Dominican Rep.3–2Nicaragua
Thu, Sept. 24Haiti3–2Trinidad & Tobago
Matchday 2
Sun, Sept. 27Haiti2–0Costa Rica
Sun, Sept. 27Curaçao6–1Nicaragua
Sun, Sept. 27Trinidad & Tobago1–2Dominican Rep.
Matchday 3
Thu, Oct. 1Nicaragua0–3Costa Rica
Thu, Oct. 1Curaçao1–0Trinidad & Tobago
Thu, Oct. 1Dominican Rep.1–4Haiti
Matchday 4
Sun, Oct. 4Costa Rica2–0Haiti
Sun, Oct. 4Trinidad & Tobago1–1Curaçao
Sun, Oct. 4Nicaragua1–2Dominican Rep.
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Guatemala421193+67
2Jamaica421164+27
3Suriname421154+17
4Honduras411256−14
5Martinique411257−24
6El Salvador4112410−64
Quarterfinals
Gold Cup Prelims
Play-In; relegated to League B
Matchday 1
Fri, Sept. 25Honduras2–3Suriname
Fri, Sept. 25El Salvador3–1Martinique
Fri, Sept. 25Jamaica3–2Guatemala
Matchday 2
Mon, Sept. 28Jamaica0–1Honduras
Mon, Sept. 28Suriname2–1Martinique
Mon, Sept. 28Guatemala6–0El Salvador
Matchday 3
Fri, Oct. 2Martinique2–1Honduras
Fri, Oct. 2Suriname0–0Guatemala
Fri, Oct. 2El Salvador0–2Jamaica
Matchday 4
Mon, Oct. 5Honduras1–1Jamaica
Mon, Oct. 5Guatemala1–0Suriname
Mon, Oct. 5Martinique1–1El Salvador
Quarterfinal 1
Thu, Nov. 12Curaçao0–0Panama
Sun, Nov. 15Panama2–0Curaçao
Panama advances on aggregate, 2-0
Quarterfinal 2
Fri, Nov. 13Guatemala2–3Canada
Mon, Nov. 16Canada4–1Guatemala
Canada advances on aggregate, 7-3
Quarterfinal 3
Sat, Nov. 14Haiti0–6United States
Tue, Nov. 17United States2–0Haiti
United States advances on aggregate, 8-0
Quarterfinal 4
Sat, Nov. 14Jamaica3–2Mexico
Tue, Nov. 17Mexico1–0Jamaica
Mexico advances on away goals, 3-3
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Guyana6600264+2218
2Puerto Rico6402127+512
3Dominica6114919−104
4Cayman Islands6015017−171
Promoted to League A; Gold Cup
Gold Cup Prelims
Relegated to League C
Matchday 1
Thu, Sept. 24Puerto Rico0–1Guyana
Thu, Sept. 24Cayman Islands0–0Dominica
Matchday 2
Sun, Sept. 27Guyana2–0Cayman Islands
Sun, Sept. 27Dominica0–2Puerto Rico
Matchday 3
Thu, Oct. 1Dominica1–5Guyana
Thu, Oct. 1Cayman Islands0–3Puerto Rico
Matchday 4
Sun, Oct. 4Guyana8–1Dominica
Sun, Oct. 4Puerto Rico1–0Cayman Islands
Matchday 5
Thu, Nov. 12Cayman Islands0–6Guyana
Fri, Nov. 13Puerto Rico4–2Dominica
Matchday 6
Mon, Nov. 16Guyana4–2Puerto Rico
Tue, Nov. 17Dominica5–0Cayman Islands
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1St. Lucia6501135+815
2Guadeloupe6312118+310
3Barbados6312109+110
4Bermuda6006719−120
Promoted to League A; Gold Cup
Relegated to League C
Matchday 1
Fri, Sept. 25Bermuda1–2Guadeloupe
Fri, Sept. 25Barbados2–0St. Lucia
Matchday 2
Mon, Sept. 28Guadeloupe2–2Barbados
Mon, Sept. 28St. Lucia5–2Bermuda
Matchday 3
Fri, Oct. 2St. Lucia3–0Guadeloupe
Fri, Oct. 2Barbados4–1Bermuda
Matchday 4
Mon, Oct. 5Guadeloupe0–1St. Lucia
Mon, Oct. 5Bermuda1–2Barbados
Matchday 5
Thu, Nov. 12Barbados0–3Guadeloupe
Fri, Nov. 13Bermuda1–2St. Lucia
Matchday 6
Mon, Nov. 16Guadeloupe4–1Bermuda
Tue, Nov. 17St. Lucia2–0Barbados
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Cuba6420266+2014
2St. Kitts & Nevis63211511+411
3Grenada6204723−166
4Bonaire61051018−83
Promoted to League A; Gold Cup
Relegated to League C
Matchday 1
Fri, Sept. 25Grenada0–3Cuba
Fri, Sept. 25Bonaire1–2St. Kitts & Nevis
Matchday 2
Mon, Sept. 28Cuba2–0Bonaire
Mon, Sept. 28St. Kitts & Nevis3–0Grenada
Matchday 3
Fri, Oct. 2St. Kitts & Nevis3–3Cuba
Fri, Oct. 2Bonaire2–3Grenada
Matchday 4
Mon, Oct. 5Cuba2–2St. Kitts & Nevis
Mon, Oct. 5Grenada1–4Bonaire
Matchday 5
Thu, Nov. 12Bonaire1–7Cuba
Fri, Nov. 13Grenada3–2St. Kitts & Nevis
Matchday 6
Mon, Nov. 16Cuba9–0Grenada
Tue, Nov. 17St. Kitts & Nevis3–2Bonaire
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1St. Vincent & Gren.6501124+815
2French Guiana6501113+815
3Belize610527−53
4Sint Maarten6105516−113
Promoted to League A; Gold Cup
Gold Cup Prelims
Relegated to League C
Matchday 1
Sat, Sept. 26St. Vincent & Gren.2–1French Guiana
Sat, Sept. 26Sint Maarten0–1Belize
Matchday 2
Tue, Sept. 29French Guiana1–0Sint Maarten
Tue, Sept. 29Belize0–1St. Vincent & Gren.
Matchday 3
Sat, Oct. 3Belize0–2French Guiana
Sat, Oct. 3Sint Maarten2–4St. Vincent & Gren.
Matchday 4
Tue, Oct. 6French Guiana1–0Belize
Tue, Oct. 6St. Vincent & Gren.4–0Sint Maarten
Matchday 5
Sat, Nov. 14Sint Maarten1–5French Guiana
Sat, Nov. 14St. Vincent & Gren.1–0Belize
Matchday 6
Tue, Nov. 17Belize1–2Sint Maarten
Tue, Nov. 17French Guiana1–0St. Vincent & Gren.
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Montserrat4400111+1012
2Turks & Caicos420276+16
3British Virgin Is.4004011−110
Promoted to League B
Matchday 1
Wed, Sept. 23Turks & Caicos0–2Montserrat
Matchday 2
Sat, Sept. 26Montserrat3–0British Virgin Is.
Matchday 3
Tue, Sept. 29British Virgin Is.0–3Turks & Caicos
Matchday 4
Thu, Oct. 1British Virgin Is.0–2Montserrat
Matchday 5
Sun, Oct. 4Turks & Caicos3–0British Virgin Is.
Matchday 6
Tue, Oct. 6Montserrat4–1Turks & Caicos
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Antigua & Barbuda4301113+89
2Aruba430185+39
3Anguilla4004213−110
Promoted to League B
Matchday 1
Wed, Sept. 23Aruba1–0Antigua & Barbuda
Matchday 2
Sat, Sept. 26Antigua & Barbuda5–0Anguilla
Matchday 3
Tue, Sept. 29Anguilla0–2Aruba
Matchday 4
Thu, Oct. 1Anguilla0–3Antigua & Barbuda
Matchday 5
Sun, Oct. 4Aruba3–2Anguilla
Matchday 6
Tue, Oct. 6Antigua & Barbuda3–2Aruba
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Saint Martin4301192+179
2U.S. Virgin Is.43018809
3Bahamas4004320−170
Promoted to League B
Matchday 1
Wed, Sept. 23Bahamas0–8Saint Martin
Matchday 2
Sat, Sept. 26Saint Martin0–2U.S. Virgin Is.
Matchday 3
Tue, Sept. 29U.S. Virgin Is.3–1Bahamas
Matchday 4
Thu, Oct. 1U.S. Virgin Is.0–5Saint Martin
Matchday 5
Sun, Oct. 4Bahamas2–3U.S. Virgin Is.
Matchday 6
Tue, Oct. 6Saint Martin6–0Bahamas
When Are The Concacaf Nations League Semifinals And Final?
Four teams – Canada, Mexico, Panama, and the United States – were directly placed into the quarterfinals against the winners and runners-up of the League A in November to reach the semifinals on March 25, 2027 in Los Angeles. The winners of the two semifinal matches – USA vs. Mexico and Canada vs. Panama – will meet in the final on March 28 at SoFi Stadium.
Nations League
2026-27 Concacaf bracket
Quarterfinals (Leg 1 | Leg 2)
Jamaica30
Mexico21
Mexico advances on away goals, 3-3
Sat., Nov. 14 & Tue., Nov. 17, 2026
United States62
Haiti00
United States advances on aggregate, 8-0
Sat., Nov. 14 & Tue., Nov. 17, 2026
Panama02
Curaçao00
Panama advances on aggregate, 2-0
Thu., Nov. 12 & Sun., Nov. 15, 2026
Canada34
Guatemala21
Canada advances on aggregate, 7-3
Fri., Nov. 13 & Mon., Nov. 16, 2026
Semifinals
2Canada
3Panama
7 p.m. ET
1United States
4Mexico
10:15 p.m. ET
Thu., March 25, 2027 · SoFi Stadium
Third-place match
/vs./
Sun., March 28, 2027 · 5:15 p.m. ET · SoFi Stadium
Final
/vs./
Sun., March 28, 2027 · 8:30 p.m. ET · SoFi Stadium
For the first time in the tournament's history, League B and League C will have their own semifinals and finals. The League B semifinals will be held on March 26, 2027, and the final will be on March 29. The League C semifinals will be June 9, 2027, and the final will be on June 12. The venues will be TBD.
League B Championship
Semifinal 1: Guyana (1) vs Cuba (4)
Semifinal 2: Saint Lucia (2) vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (3)
League C Championship
Semifinal 1: Montserrat (1) vs Aruba (4)
Semifinal 2: Saint Martin (2) vs Antigua and Barbuda (3)
Who Has Previously Won The Concacaf Nations League?
Mexico are the defending champions, having defeated Panama in the 2025 Nations League final. It was the first title for El Tri, breaking the USA's streak of three straight titles (2021, 2023, 2024) since the inaugural edition. Mexico has finished runners-up twice (2021, 2024) while Canada (2023) and Panama (2025) have also finished second.
Does The Concacaf Nations League Affect 2027 Gold Cup Qualifying?
Yes. Eight teams qualified directly for the group stage of the Concacaf Gold Cup, which will be held from June 17–July 11, 2027:
Four League A quarterfinal round winners (USA, Mexico, Canada, Panama)
Four League B group winners (Guyana, Saint Lucia, Cuba, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)
Fourteen teams will qualify for the preliminary round, which will occur in March 2027:
Four League A quarterfinal round losers: Curaçao, Jamaica, Haiti, Guatemala
Four League A group teams (third and fourth-place): Dominican Republic, Suriname, Costa Rica, Honduras
Two League B group runners-up: Puerto Rico, French Guiana
Four League A/C play-in round winners: Aruba, El Salvador, Trinidad & Tobago, Nicaragua
Gold Cup Qualifying
Already qualified
Nations League A
USACanadaPanamaMexico
Nations League B
CubaGuyanaSt. LuciaSt. Vincent & Gren.
Guest
Saudi Arabia
Prelims (March 2027)
1st leg home
2nd leg home
ArubaNo. 14 seed
vs.
JamaicaNo. 1 seed
Puerto RicoNo. 13 seed
vs.
Costa RicaNo. 2 seed
NicaraguaNo. 12 seed
vs.
HaitiNo. 3 seed
French GuianaNo. 11 seed
vs.
HondurasNo. 4 seed
Dominican Rep.No. 10 seed
vs.
GuatemalaNo. 5 seed
El SalvadorNo. 9 seed
vs.
CuraçaoNo. 6 seed
Trinidad & TobagoNo. 8 seed
vs.
SurinameNo. 7 seed
Home-and-away series in March 2027; dates TBA. Seeds based on Concacaf Rankings. Seven aggregate winners qualify for the Gold Cup (June 17–July 11).
Does The Concacaf Nations League Affect 2028 Copa América Qualifying?
Concacaf and Conmebol will partner to once again hold the 2028 Copa América – South America's premier international tournament — on U.S. soil (June 9 to July 9, 2028). The 10 South American teams – Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela – will join six Concacaf teams. Those six teams will be determined at the 2027 Gold Cup based on the results of that tournament.
Does The Concacaf Nations League Affect 2030 World Cup Qualifying?
Not directly. The Nations League serves as Gold Cup qualifying, while 2030 World Cup qualifying is a separate competition seeded by FIFA ranking. Qualification for the 2030 World Cup begins in September 2027, with the region's top 13 teams entering the second round. Nations League results can still matter since they count toward the FIFA rankings that determine seeding. Concacaf has said it expects six direct places in the 2030 World Cup, plus a seventh possible berth via the intercontinental playoff.
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