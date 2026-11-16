CINCINNATI — On Wednesday, outgoing U.S. men’s national team coach Mauricio Pochettino will formally begin his work as the new manager of Manchester United.

But he has some advice for whoever U.S. Soccer calls to replace him at the helm of the American squad: Take the job if it’s offered.

Pochettino will board a private jet bound for Manchester as soon as his final match with the Stars and Stripes, here on Tuesday against Haiti in the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, is over.

Mauricio Pochettino Hired by Manchester United on Nov. 13, 2026. Managerial career Team G W L D United States 2024-26 36 22 12 2 Chelsea 2023-24 51 26 14 11 PSG 2021-22 84 55 14 15 Tottenham 2014-19 293 159 72 62 Southampton 2013-14 60 23 19 18 Espanyol 2009-12 161 53 70 38 All competitions. USMNT record through Nov. 14, 2026.

Before he left, he met with a small group of journalists at the national team’s hotel a few miles from FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium and was asked what he’d say to former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola or any other contemporary who asks him about his stateside experiences during his 25 months in charge of the USA's program.

He cut the question off before the reporter had even finished speaking.

"If someone asks me?," he said, "Take [it], like that. Take."

PG Pep Guardiola’s Résumé Select a team ← All three teams Barcelona 2008–12 247 matches 179W · 47D · 21L 14trophies La Liga (3) Copa del Rey (2) Supercopa de España (3) Champions League (2) UEFA Super Cup (2) Club World Cup (2) Bayern Munich 2013–16 161 matches 121W · 21D · 19L 7trophies Bundesliga (3) DFB-Pokal (2) UEFA Super Cup (1) Club World Cup (1) Manchester City 2016–26 593 matches 423W · 77D · 93L 20trophies Premier League (6) FA Cup (3) League Cup (5) Community Shield (3) Champions League (1) UEFA Super Cup (1) Club World Cup (1) Barcelona 2008–12 247 matches 179W · 47D · 21L 14trophies La Liga (3) Copa del Rey (2) Supercopa de España (3) Champions League (2) UEFA Super Cup (2) Club World Cup (2) Bayern Munich 2013–16 161 matches 121W · 21D · 19L 7trophies Bundesliga (3) DFB-Pokal (2) UEFA Super Cup (1) Club World Cup (1) Manchester City 2016–26 593 matches 423W · 77D · 93L 20trophies Premier League (6) FA Cup (3) League Cup (5) Community Shield (3) Champions League (1) UEFA Super Cup (1) Club World Cup (1) All competitions. Penalty shootouts count as draws.

After leading the 2026 World Cup co-hosts to the round of 16 in July, Pochettino signed a new four-year contact with the USSF in August. But United triggered the pact’s reported $10 million release clause when it decided the former Chelsea, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss was its choice to replace Michael Carrick, who was fired last week with the Red Devils sitting 18th out of 20 teams in the Premier League.

It was an offer Pochettino couldn’t refuse. While the Red Devils won the last of their 20 English titles almost 14 years ago, they remain one of the most popular and valuable sports teams on Earth. The club claims to have more than a billion supporters worldwide.

"When this type of [opportunity] arrives at Manchester United, you say yes, I want that," said Pochettino, whose first Premier League job came with Southampton in 2013. "I want to prove myself [at that level] again."

Pochettino still sees the U.S. post as one of the most attractive landing spots in the international game.

"It’s the perfect moment to arrive at the [U.S.] Federation," he said. "Everything is on the right path."

Mauricio Pochettino leaves the U.S. job for Manchester United, but he believes the position is more attractive than ever. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last week, The Athletic reported that Guardiola will be U.S. Soccer's top target to fill the vacancy. The Spaniard left City in May after a decade and has said he doesn't plan to lead another club after previous stints at Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Funnily, Guardiola, the most influential coach of his generation and one of the greatest in the history of the planet’s most popular sport, and Pochettino recently crossed paths in New York.

The pair shared a luxury suite at Yankee Stadium in September during a MLS match between New York City FC, which shares an owner with Man City, and a New York Red Bulls squad featuring rising American teenagers Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti.

Days later, Pochettino gave Hall and Mehmeti their international debut in an exhibition win over Peru in Orlando. Both players are in Pochettino's current camp.

During the match, which was also attended by U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson, Guardiola asked Pochettino if he missed the daily pressure of working at a major European club.

"He said, 'Oh, Mauricio, you don't want to come back to the Premier League?' I said, ‘No.’ I said to him, 'I'm happy here.' [Guardiola said], 'Yeah, but you don't miss the everyday [work]? I said, ‘A little bit, yes."

Former Premier League rivals Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola crossed paths again in New York in September, months before Guardiola emerged as U.S. Soccer’s top target to replace Pochettino.(Photo by Justin Setterfield - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Whoever replaces Pochettino will inherit a job whose profile has clearly been raised by having a world-class coach. The 54-year-old Argentine said that being recruited by a club as colossal as Manchester United will only further elevate the stature of the position.

"The vision from Europe I promise it is completely different after the World Cup," Pochettino said. "Now, being head coach of the USA is more prestigious. If a club the caliber of Real Madrid, or Barcelona, or Manchester United is coming for the USA team coach, if you start to think about that, if you are another coach."