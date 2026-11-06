UEFA Nations League
Our Fantasy Draft With Europe's Top Players Ahead Of UEFA Nations League
UEFA Nations League

Our Fantasy Draft With Europe's Top Players Ahead Of UEFA Nations League

Updated Nov. 8, 2026 5:56 p.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Writer
Luis Miguel Echegaray
Luis Miguel Echegaray
Soccer Writer

Everyone loves a fantasy draft, especially when it involves some of the players who made the 2026 World Cup the most entertaining edition of the tournament ever. 

With the return of international soccer this week, we decided to conduct a fantasy draft focused around the final group-stage games of the UEFA Nations League. We'll be seeing eight of Europe's top teams advance to the two-legged quarterfinals in March with the semifinals and final held in June 2027.

The rules of this draft were simple:

  • Keep it to players on UEFA teams (we'll look at doing a worldwide fantasy draft down the road)
  • Must be on the team's November roster (which is why an injured player like Portugal's Nuno Mendes wasn't included)
  • Has to create a realistic starting XI, regardless of formation.

Let the selection begin, or skip ahead to see how these two super-squads would fit on the pitch. 

No. 1 Pick: Lamine Yamal | Forward | Spain

Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal
Forward|Spain
Click or tap for more details
Spain
37Appearances
11Goals
12Assists
Current club: Barcelona
Won the 2026 World Cup and 2024 Euro with Spain
Won the 2024-25 domestic treble (La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España) with Barcelona
Finished third in 2026 Ballon d'Or voting

Doug McIntyre: With the first pick, I obviously have to pick the 19-year-old World Cup winner, who a couple of weeks ago I called the world’s best player right now. The youngster is playing like the greats who previously wore the No. 10 jersey at Barcelona, with 10 goals in 11 La Liga games so far this season. 

Yamal also scored four times in four matches for Spain during the September/October window, including in a 3-2 Nations League group-stage win over England at Wembley.

No. 2 Pick: Harry Kane | Forward | England

Harry Kane
Harry Kane
Forward|England
Click or tap for more details
England
125Appearances
91Goals
19Assists
Current club: Bayern Munich
England's all-time leading goalscorer and joint record holder for appearances (with Peter Shilton)
Two-time Bundesliga champion with Bayern Munich (2024-25, 2025-26)
Won the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Luis Miguel Echegaray: Well, Doug stole Lamine, so I had to match that aggression and there was no way in the world I was drafting my starting XI without the Ballon d’Or winner. Kane has six goals in four Nations League matches for the Three Lions and in this final window, fresh from signing a new contract with Bayern Munich, he’ll be roaring for more against Croatia and Spain. 

Kane is a double threat because his ability to drop deep allows him to be a creator as well as a finisher. And you can’t beat that kind of dual excellence.

No. 3 Pick: Kylian Mbappé | Forward | France

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé
Forward|France
Click or tap for more details
France
107Appearances
67Goals
38Assists
Current club: Real Madrid
France's all-time leading goalscorer
Won the 2018 World Cup with France and scored a hat-trick in the 2022 final
All-time leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history (22 goals)

McIntyre: With all due respect to Kane and Erling Haaland, Mbappé is currently the most lethal finisher on Planet Fútbol. In July, he became the first player to score double-digit goals at a World Cup in more than half a century. The French superstar has also outscored both at club level this season, with 16 strikes in La Liga and the Champions League for Real Madrid.

No. 4 Pick: Erling Haaland | Forward | Norway

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland
Forward|Norway
Click or tap for more details
Norway
59Appearances
65Goals
7Assists
Current club: Manchester City
Norway's all-time leading goalscorer
Won the 2022-23 treble (Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League) and the 2023-24 Premier League with Manchester City
Three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, including a single-season record 36 goals in 2022-23

Echegaray I felt starting strong upfront was important and with Mbappé gone, I decided to create a two-headed monster and pair Kane with Haaland, who comes in with three goals so far in the Nations League competition. Norway had a rough start to the tournament in the previous window, but with two doable matches (Wales and Denmark), it’s a great chance for the Manchester City man to keep scoring. 

It's become second nature for the 6-foot-4 striker, who has 13 goals for Man City in all competitions this season. The fact that he’s Norway's all-time scorer already? With 65 goals in 59 international matches? That’s insanity. No, it’s Erling Haaland.

No. 5 Pick: Michael Olise | Forward | France

Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Forward|France
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France
29Appearances
11Goals
11Assists
Current club: Bayern Munich
Two-time Bundesliga champion with Bayern Munich (2024-252025-26)
Set the record for assists at a single World Cup (7 in 2026), passing Pelé's 6 from 1970
Won a silver medal with France at the 2024 Paris Olympics

McIntyre: On a French squad featuring Mbappé and former Ballon d’Or winner in Ousmane Dembélé, Olise has been the straw that stirs Les Bleus’ drink. The Bayern Munich man was his country’s best player at the World Cup. He’s been even better since under new France manager Zinedine Zidane, with four goals in four matches so far. 

No. 6 Pick: Jude Bellingham | Midfielder | England

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham
Midfielder|England
Click or tap for more details
England
60Appearances
14Goals
12Assists
Current club: Real Madrid
Won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2023-24
Set England's record for goals at a single World Cup (7 in 2026)
Voted England men's player of the year in 2026

Echegaray: His brother Jobe Bellingham has joined him in the England squad and for the first time since 2007, there will be siblings on the men's national team. But let’s not get it twisted. Jude Bellingham, alongside Kane, is the driving force behind Thomas Tuchel’s side, as his five goal contributions in four matches have shown. 

At the World Cup, he earned seven goals and one assist in 617 minutes of action. This meant he became the first Englishman to score seven goals at a single World Cup. This season? He also has seven goal contributions for Real Madrid, showing that under José Mourinho, he continues to be a potent force.

No. 7 Pick: Pau Cubarsí | Defender | Spain

Pau Cubarsí
Pau Cubarsí
Defender|Spain
Click or tap for more details
Spain
23Appearances
0Goals
3Assists
Current club: Barcelona
Won the 2026 World Cup with Spain and the tournament's FIFA Young Player Award
Won a gold medal with Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Two-time La Liga champion with Barcelona (2024-252025-26)

McIntyre: The most talented center back in the game earned that distinction over the summer, when the 19-year-old anchored a Spanish defense that conceded just one goal in eight outings en route to its World Cup win. Now Cubarsí, a 2024 Olympic gold medalist and two-time La Liga champion with Barça, is gunning for his first Nations League title. 

No. 8 Pick: Riccardo Calafiori | Defender | Italy

Riccardo Calafiori
Riccardo Calafiori
Defender|Italy
Click or tap for more details
Italy
17Appearances
1Goals
1Assists
Current club: Arsenal
Won the 2025-26 Premier League with Arsenal
Reached the 2025-26 Champions League final with Arsenal

Echegaray: Portugal's Nuno Mendes was my original choice here, but with the PSG left-back opting out due to injury, I have to include Riccardo Calafiori, who has been magnificent this season for Arsenal. So much so that Roberto Mancini’s set-up for Italy has called for Calafiori to start over Federico Dimarco, the Inter man who won player of the season last year. 

Calafiori has a goal and two assists in the Premier League and in the last window, he scored his first international goal for the Azzurri, a towering header against Türkiye. After missing three straight World Cup finals in disappointing fashion, Italy is improving and Calafiori is a major reason.

No. 9 Pick: Vitinha | Midfielder | Portugal

Vitinha
Vitinha
Midfielder|Portugal
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Portugal
47Appearances
1Goals
4Assists
Current club: Paris Saint-Germain
Won back-to-back Champions League titles with PSG (2024-252025-26)
Won the 2024-25 Nations League with Portugal
Finished third in 2025 Ballon d'Or voting

McIntyre: For all of its attacking flair, there’s no way PSG wins back-to-back Champions League titles without the Portuguese midfielder holding things down in the center of the park. He’s every bit as important for Portugal, too; after helping his country win the UEFA Nations League over Spain last year, Vitinha finished third in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting. 

No. 10 Pick: Pedri | Midfielder | Spain

Pedri
Pedri
Midfielder|Spain
Click or tap for more details
Spain
53Appearances
6Goals
5Assists
Current club: Barcelona
Won the 2026 World Cup and Euro 2024 with Spain
Three-time La Liga champion with Barcelona (2022-232024-252025-26)
Won the 2021 Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy award

Echegaray: For me, there is no better creative midfielder, no better architect in the game than Pedri. His ability to distribute and conduct Spain’s tempo is like watching Picasso paint. He only has one assist so far in the tournament, but I think this will increase in this window. This might not be a high-stats pick in the draft, but I just couldn’t see a side without Pedri, who also has two assists and one goal in La Liga for the Catalan side.

No. 11 Pick: David Raya | Goalkeeper | Spain

David Raya
David Raya
Goalkeeper|Spain
Click or tap for more details
Spain
14Appearances
6Clean Sheets
7Total Goals Conceded
Current club: Arsenal
Won the 2026 World Cup and Euro 2024 with Spain
Won the 2025-26 Premier League with Arsenal
Three-time Premier League Golden Glove winner (2023-242024-252025-26)

McIntyre: So what if Raya watched from the bench as Spain won the World Cup with longtime No. 1 Unai Simón between the sticks? By posting 28 clean sheets in 51 appearances as Arsenal won the Premier League and lost the Champions League final on penalties, many still consider the Gunners keeper soccer’s current top backstop – including me. 

No. 12 Pick: Declan Rice | Midfielder | England

Declan Rice
Declan Rice
Midfielder|England
Click or tap for more details
England
80Appearances
8Goals
8Assists
Current club: Arsenal
Won the 2025-26 Premier League with Arsenal
Captained West Ham to the 2022-23 Conference League title
Helped England finish third at the 2026 World Cup

Echegaray: The Arsenal midfielder and Premier League champion is the best player in his position in this tournament right now, notably after Rodri’s absence. He has five assists in the league so far and scored a great goal against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Rice needed a rest in the previous window so he wasn’t selected, but the thinking now is that he is raring to go, and I have a feeling he’ll make a big statement in these next two matches. 

Yes, I realize Rice is my third Arsenal selection. Trust me, I don’t like it more than you do. But as we all know: Ball don’t lie.

No. 13 Pick: Joško Gvardiol | Defender | Croatia

Joško Gvardiol
Joško Gvardiol
Defender|Croatia
Click or tap for more details
Croatia
56Appearances
4Goals
1Assists
Current club: Manchester City
Won the 2023-24 Premier League with Manchester City
Won the 2025-26 FA Cup and EFL Cup with Manchester City
Helped Croatia finish third at the 2022 World Cup

McIntyre: Though last season was a down year for the Manchester City centerback after being named the Premier League titan’s top player in 2024-25, the Croatian – who is still only 24 – remains one of the best at his position in the global game. Hopefully an injury in Manchester City's loss on Nov. 7 to Nottingham Forest won't preclude him. 

No. 14 Pick: Virgil van Dijk | Defender | Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk
Defender|Netherlands
Click or tap for more details
Netherlands
100Appearances
14Goals
1Assists
Current club: Liverpool
Two-time Premier League champion (2019-202024-25) and 2018-19 Champions League winner with Liverpool
Captains both Liverpool and the Netherlands
Finished second in 2019 Ballon d'Or voting

Echegaray: There’s no doubt that Liverpool is going through a learning period under Andoni Iraola. But for the Netherlands, who are now led by Xavi? Van Dijk is playing his usual, consistent self as the team is tied with Greece for the lead in its Nations League group with eight points from the first four matches. Van Dijk even scored against Greece, who the Dutch face again in this window. There's also a big upcoming clash against Germany and his former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp. So I think we might see another consistent performance from arguably one of the greatest defenders of his generation.   

No. 15 Pick: Marc Cucurella | Defender | Spain

Marc Cucurella
Marc Cucurella
Defender|Spain
Click or tap for more details
Spain
35Appearances
1Goals
4Assists
Current club: Real Madrid
Won the 2026 World Cup and Euro 2024 with Spain
Won the 2024-25 Conference League and 2025 Club World Cup with Chelsea
Joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in July 2026

McIntyre: Opponents and fans alike love to hate the Spaniard’s flowing locks. But it’s hard to argue that Cucurella isn’t the second-best left-back (behind the injured Nuno Mendes) after his star turn for La Roja at the World Cup, or his play for Real Madrid since then. 

No. 16 Pick: Bruno Fernandes | Midfielder | Portugal

Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder|Portugal
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Portugal
97Appearances
29Goals
27Assists
Current club: Manchester United
Two-time Nations League winner with Portugal (2019, 2025)
Set the Premier League single-season assists record in 2025-26
Captained Manchester United to the 2023-24 FA Cup

Echegaray: As I mentioned earlier, I think we are going to see a different Portugal without Cristiano Ronaldo and one of the biggest beneficiaries from his international retirement will be Bruno Fernandes. Sure, things are messy on the west side of Manchester but for his national team, when things are clicking, he is a major driving force. 

He has two assists in the Nations League so far and now that he will fully take on set-piece responsibilities, I see Bruno taking a further step under Portugal manager Jorge Jesus.   

No. 17 Pick: Dominik Szoboszlai | Midfielder | Hungary

Dominik Szoboszlai
Dominik Szoboszlai
Midfielder|Hungary
Click or tap for more details
Hungary
69Appearances
18Goals
11Assists
Current club: Liverpool
Captains Hungary
Won the 2024-25 Premier League with Liverpool
Won three Austrian Bundesliga titles with Salzburg and two DFB-Pokals with RB Leipzig

McIntyre: While the Liverpool playmaker doesn’t get much international love playing for Hungary, few players mean more to their country’s chances. Szoboszlai has a chance to vault his team up the Nations League group stage standings this month, with a six-pointer against first-place Northern Ireland looming on Nov. 17.

No. 18 Pick: Bart Verbruggen | Goalkeeper | Netherlands

Bart Verbruggen
Bart Verbruggen
Goalkeeper|Netherlands
Click or tap for more details
Netherlands
37Appearances
11Clean Sheets
37Total Goals Conceded
Current club: Brighton & Hove Albion
Started every match as the Netherlands reached the Euro 2024 semifinals
Joined Brighton from Anderlecht in 2023

Echegaray: I can’t say enough good words about Bart Verbruggen, who is having a tremendous season with Brighton & Hove Albion right now. The Dutch stopper is joint-leader in the Premier League’s Golden Glove race alongside David Raya with six clean sheets in nine matches. And in all competitions? Ten. 

I probably should have gone with Unai Simón in the draft, but I didn’t want to bore you all with two Spanish stoppers. Verbruggen is the real deal and reportedly, the successor to Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid. For now? The 24-year-old earns my pick in between the sticks.

No. 19 Pick: João Neves | Midfielder | Portugal

João Neves
João Neves
Midfielder|Portugal
Click or tap for more details
Portugal
30Appearances
4Goals
0Assists
Current club: Paris Saint-Germain
Won back-to-back Champions League titles with PSG (2024-252025-26)
Won the 2024-25 Nations League with Portugal
Won the 2022-23 Liga Portugal with Benfica

McIntyre: All this 22-year-old does is win, whether at club level (he helped Benfica claim a Portuguese title before his haul of trophies with PSG) or with his country, for which he was part of the triumphant Nations League squad in 2025. 

No. 20 Pick: Ezri Konsa | Defender | England

Ezri Konsa
Ezri Konsa
Defender|England
Click or tap for more details
England
30Appearances
2Goals
1Assists
Current club: Arsenal
Won the 2025-26 Europa League with Aston Villa
Scored in England's 6-4 win over France in the 2026 World Cup third-place match
Joined Arsenal from Aston Villa in August 2026

Echegaray: I went with my former Villan here as Konsa has been excellent for Mikel Arteta’s side since joining from Aston Villa. It is not an exaggeration to suggest that he is currently the best English defender in the Premier League, helping Arsenal maintain four clean sheets when he has featured. 

For England, he is a leader and versatile defender, where he also scored a goal in that thrilling third-place match at the World Cup against France. His presence on the national team in the Nations League has been impacted by injury, but now that he’s fully back in this lineup? I see him as a key factor for Tuchel. He most likely won’t play right back for England, but I still had to have him in my lineup. 

No. 21 Pick: Arda Güler | Midfielder | Türkiye

Arda Güler
Arda Güler
Midfielder|Türkiye
Click or tap for more details
Türkiye
36Appearances
7Goals
8Assists
Current club: Real Madrid
Won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2023-24
Became the youngest player to score on his Euro debut, vs. Georgia at Euro 2024
Helped Türkiye reach its first World Cup since 2002

McIntyre: The Turkish Delight isn’t as well known as some others on this list, but that will change quickly if his early-season form continues for Real Madrid, for which he has three goals and five assists across 13 La Liga and Champions League games. 

He occupies an even bigger role for Türkiye, which is looking to rebound against France and Belgium this month after getting outscored 11-2 in four Nations League losses earlier this fall. 

No. 22 Pick: Dávid Hancko | Defender | Slovakia

Dávid Hancko
Dávid Hancko
Defender|Slovakia
Click or tap for more details
Slovakia
63Appearances
9Goals
11Assists
Current club: Atlético Madrid
Won the 2022-23 Eredivisie and 2023-24 KNVB Cup with Feyenoord
Joined Atlético Madrid from Feyenoord in 2025
Helped Slovakia reach the Euro 2024 round of 16

Echegaray: I want you all to know this. Dávid Hancko is one of the best defenders in the game right now. Full stop. For Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid, he is a pivotal reason why the side has started so well this season as his duel-winning, physical and relentless coverage of the pitch turns him into a force of nature. 

For Slovakia, he has led this team to only conceding two goals against Faroe Islands and Kazakhstan, he should once again play a key role in this window.

Starting XI Formations

And with the conclusion of the draft, here's how the formations could pan out. Would we get a golazo-fest or could each team's respective backlines and keepers be able to withstand all that attacking power up front? 

Going with a diamond-shaped midfield on Team McIntyre with Arda Güler at the tip creates a lethal attack, but puts pressure on that three-man backline. And for Team Echegaray, you gotta love the two-striker setup that you don't see often. 

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FOX Soccer
UEFAFantasy Lineups
Select a player for details
UEFA Nations League
Lamine Yamal
SpainYamal
Lamine Yamal | SpainAppearances37Goals11ClubBarcelona
Kylian Mbappé
FranceMbappé
Kylian Mbappé | FranceAppearances107Goals67ClubReal Madrid
Michael Olise
FranceOlise
Michael Olise | FranceAppearances29Goals11ClubBayern Munich
Arda Güler
TürkiyeGüler
Arda Güler | TürkiyeAppearances36Goals7ClubReal Madrid
Dominik Szoboszlai
HungarySzoboszlai
Dominik Szoboszlai | HungaryAppearances69Goals18ClubLiverpool
Vitinha
PortugalVitinha
Vitinha | PortugalAppearances47Goals1ClubParis Saint-Germain
João Neves
PortugalNeves
João Neves | PortugalAppearances30Goals4ClubParis Saint-Germain
Marc Cucurella
SpainCucurella
Marc Cucurella | SpainAppearances35Goals1ClubReal Madrid
Joško Gvardiol
CroatiaGvardiol
Joško Gvardiol | CroatiaAppearances56Goals4ClubManchester City
Pau Cubarsí
SpainCubarsí
Pau Cubarsí | SpainAppearances23Goals0ClubBarcelona
David Raya
SpainRaya
David Raya | SpainAppearances14ClubArsenal
Erling Haaland
NorwayHaaland
Erling Haaland | NorwayAppearances59Goals65ClubManchester City
Harry Kane
EnglandKane
Harry Kane | EnglandAppearances125Goals91ClubBayern Munich
Jude Bellingham
EnglandBellingham
Jude Bellingham | EnglandAppearances60Goals14ClubReal Madrid
Bruno Fernandes
PortugalFernandes
Bruno Fernandes | PortugalAppearances97Goals29ClubManchester United
Pedri
SpainPedri
Pedri | SpainAppearances53Goals6ClubBarcelona
Declan Rice
EnglandRice
Declan Rice | EnglandAppearances80Goals8ClubArsenal
Riccardo Calafiori
ItalyCalafiori
Riccardo Calafiori | ItalyAppearances17Goals1ClubArsenal
Dávid Hancko
SlovakiaHancko
Dávid Hancko | SlovakiaAppearances63Goals9ClubAtlético Madrid
Virgil van Dijk
NetherlandsVan Dijk
Virgil van Dijk | NetherlandsAppearances100Goals14ClubLiverpool
Ezri Konsa
EnglandKonsa
Ezri Konsa | EnglandAppearances30Goals2ClubArsenal
Bart Verbruggen
NetherlandsVerbruggen
Bart Verbruggen | NetherlandsAppearances37ClubBrighton


 


 

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