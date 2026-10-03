Lamine Yamal Scores Golazo And Spain's Unbeaten Streak Continues

Lamine Yamal kept up his run of early goals in the Nations League when he put Spain ahead with a superb sixth-minute goal against Czechia on Saturday.

Spain, winners of this summer's World Cup, have now gone 41 matches without a loss.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente shook his head in admiration and disbelief as Yamal cut inside down the right and unleashed a powerful curling shot with his left foot into the top left corner.

Goalkeeper Antonín Kinský could not even get near the ball.

This trademark Yamal strike followed the 19-year-old star's second-minute goals against Croatia in a 4-1 win on Tuesday and away to England in a 3-2 victory on Sept. 26.

The Ballon d'Or contender has also been in outstanding form for defending La Liga champion Barcelona this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.



