3 Takeaways From Spain, England, Portugal Nations League Roster Drops

For the first time in a long time, we won't be seeing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo patrolling the pitch for their respective countries.

With both icons now retired from international duty, we close out the calendar year that saw Spain lift the 2026 World Cup with a final November window that will feature some top-bill matches, especially in Europe.

Several heavyweight squads — Spain, England, and Portugal – dropped their rosters for the final matches of the UEFA Nations League group stage. That includes a contest between Spain and England on Nov. 15 in Madrid that will now carry some emotional weight.

Nations League League A standings Group A1 Group A2 Group A3 Group A4 # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 France 4 3 1 0 7 2 +5 10 2 Italy 4 2 1 1 8 5 +3 7 3 Belgium 4 2 0 2 6 5 +1 6 4 Türkiye 4 0 0 4 2 11 −9 0 Quarterfinal places See upcoming matches Hide upcoming matches ▼ Thu, Nov. 12 Türkiye vs. Belgium Noon ET Thu, Nov. 12 Italy vs. France 2:45 p.m. ET Sun, Nov. 15 Belgium vs. Italy 2:45 p.m. ET Sun, Nov. 15 France vs. Türkiye 2:45 p.m. ET # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Netherlands 4 2 2 0 7 5 +2 8 2 Greece 4 2 2 0 5 3 +2 8 3 Germany 4 1 2 1 3 2 +1 5 4 Serbia 4 0 0 4 3 8 −5 0 Quarterfinal places See upcoming matches Hide upcoming matches ▼ Fri, Nov. 13 Netherlands vs. Greece 2:45 p.m. ET Fri, Nov. 13 Serbia vs. Germany 2:45 p.m. ET Mon, Nov. 16 Germany vs. Netherlands 2:45 p.m. ET Mon, Nov. 16 Greece vs. Serbia 2:45 p.m. ET # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Spain 4 4 0 0 12 5 +7 12 2 England 4 3 0 1 14 3 +11 9 3 Croatia 4 1 0 3 4 14 −10 3 4 Czechia 4 0 0 4 2 10 −8 0 Quarterfinal places See upcoming matches Hide upcoming matches ▼ Thu, Nov. 12 Czechia vs. Spain 2:45 p.m. ET Thu, Nov. 12 England vs. Croatia 2:45 p.m. ET Sun, Nov. 15 Croatia vs. Czechia 2:45 p.m. ET Sun, Nov. 15 Spain vs. England 2:45 p.m. ET # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Portugal 4 4 0 0 9 4 +5 12 2 Denmark 4 2 0 2 7 7 0 6 3 Wales 4 1 0 3 2 5 −3 3 4 Norway 4 1 0 3 6 8 −2 3 Quarterfinal places See upcoming matches Hide upcoming matches ▼ Sat, Nov. 14 Norway vs. Wales Noon ET Sat, Nov. 14 Portugal vs. Denmark 2:45 p.m. ET Tue, Nov. 17 Denmark vs. Norway 2:45 p.m. ET Tue, Nov. 17 Wales vs. Portugal 2:45 p.m. ET Standings through Matchday 4 (Oct. 6). Group winners and runners-up advance to the March 2027 quarterfinals.

Here are my takeaways from some of the more notable roster decisions:

1. Spain Aims To Heal Country After Tragedies

Two recent tragedies in Spain – one off the pitch and one on it – reminded us that there are things in life much bigger than football. Against that backdrop, the defending World Cup champions will use the upcoming matches against Czechia and England to help their nation heal.

Last Wednesday, a train collision in Urda killed 69 people (and injured 200) on a Madrid-Sevilla high-speed line, making it one of the worst transportation tragedies in European history and the second one in Spain this year. Days later, Jesús de Miguel Alameda, the 30-year-old striker from CD Tenerife, the second-division club from the Canary Islands, died after a collision with Andorra's goalkeeper Jesús Owono in the middle of a match.

As Spain’s squad was announced on Friday, manager Luis De La Fuente and the country's federation honored the victims of both tragedies.

"Football must unite us today more than ever. We share the grief of the families of the victims from Urda, and we mourn the irreparable loss of Jesús de Miguel," he said before announcing his 27-man list.

Luis De La Fuente attending the funeral of Jesús de Miguel (Getty Images)

Jesús de Miguel's funeral was held on Thursday at his family’s village as the insurmountable pain was felt across the country, with Spanish and European clubs paying tributes to him throughout the week.

De la Fuente, who has created a family-based environment on and off the pitch for Spain, was present at the funeral alongside Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez.

"We wanted to be close to his parents, his wife and daughter. In moments of pain, football comes together more than ever," said de la Fuente on the day of mourning.

It was a touching moment as Spain will undoubtedly use this international window to unite the country during a period of mourning, especially in the second match against England, held at Atlético de Madrid’s Metropolitano stadium.

Spain Nations League roster Goalkeepers (4) Unai Simón Unai Simón Appearances 69 Club Athletic Club

David Raya David Raya Appearances 14 Club Arsenal

Joan García Joan García Appearances 2 Club Barcelona

Álvaro Valles Álvaro Valles Appearances 0 Club Real Betis Defenders (8) Pedro Porro Pedro Porro Appearances 24 Goals 2 Club Tottenham

Marc Pubill Marc Pubill Appearances 6 Goals 1 Club Atlético Madrid

Aymeric Laporte Aymeric Laporte Appearances 57 Goals 2 Club Athletic Club

Pau Cubarsí Pau Cubarsí Appearances 23 Goals 0 Club Barcelona

Dean Huijsen Dean Huijsen Appearances 8 Goals 0 Club Real Madrid

Jacobo Ramón Jacobo Ramón Appearances 0 Goals 0 Club Como

Marc Cucurella Marc Cucurella Appearances 35 Goals 1 Club Real Madrid

Alejandro Grimaldo Alejandro Grimaldo Appearances 14 Goals 0 Club Atlético Madrid Midfielders (8) Martín Zubimendi Martín Zubimendi Appearances 30 Goals 3 Club Arsenal

Fabián Ruiz Fabián Ruiz Appearances 52 Goals 7 Club Paris Saint-Germain

Pedri Pedri Appearances 53 Goals 6 Club Barcelona

Mikel Merino Mikel Merino Appearances 55 Goals 15 Club Arsenal

Fermín López Fermín López Appearances 10 Goals 0 Club Barcelona

Pablo Barrios Pablo Barrios Appearances 4 Goals 0 Club Atlético Madrid

Marc Roca Marc Roca Appearances 0 Goals 0 Club Real Betis

Álex Baena Álex Baena Appearances 28 Goals 4 Club Atlético Madrid Forwards (7) Lamine Yamal Lamine Yamal Appearances 37 Goals 11 Club Barcelona

Nico Williams Nico Williams Appearances 37 Goals 6 Club Athletic Club

Yéremy Pino Yéremy Pino Appearances 27 Goals 4 Club Crystal Palace

Mikel Oyarzabal Mikel Oyarzabal Appearances 64 Goals 31 Club Real Sociedad

Ferran Torres Ferran Torres Appearances 66 Goals 25 Club Paris Saint-Germain

Ander Barrenetxea Ander Barrenetxea Appearances 1 Goals 0 Club Real Sociedad

Roberto Fernández Roberto Fernández Appearances 1 Goals 0 Club Espanyol

The squad list from Spain, now 42 matches unbeaten and 11 straight victories, comes with a few new additions amid some injuries.

World Cup winners Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Pau Cubarsí and Fermín Lopez are back alongside goalkeeper Joan García to make it five Barcelona players in the squad. There could have been more but Rodri, Dani Olmo and Eric García are injured and there’s no space for Gavi once again as De La Fuente feels the 22-year-old is not quite up to speed.

OPPONENT DATE LOCATION at Czechia Nov. 12 Letná Stadion (Prague) vs. England Nov. 15 Estadio Metropolitano (Madrid)

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro, who missed the World Cup due to injury, is notable returnee. There will be other fresh faces such as Como defender Jacobo Ramón, who has been instrumental for Cesc Fàbregas’ side (fourth in the Champions League table and Italy's Serie A), as well as Real Betis duo of Marc Roca and goalkeeper Álvaro Valles. Atlético Madrid's extremely talented midfielder Pablo Barrios comes back to the squad, alongside Ander Barrenetxea from Real Sociedad.

2. England Ready For The Bellingham Brothers

Harry Kane is back, fresh off winning the Ballon d'Or. But the intrigue in this squad lies elsewhere, most notably whether we see the latest set of brothers share the pitch for England.

It certainly wasn't surprising that Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel called up Jude Bellingham to his 26-man roster for the games against Croatia and Spain. Bellingham was a breakout star during the World Cup and the Real Madrid midfield dynamo has kept that form going.

Jobe Bellingham gets his first call-up. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

But the inclusion of the 21-year-old Jobe Bellingham was a pleasant surprise. Jobe has been captain of the Under-21 England squad, and like his older brother did before his move to Madrid, is turning heads at Borussia Dortmund.

"He found his way, he found his rhythm with Dortmund. He's had an excellent start to his season, is a regular starter and influential," said Tuchel, himself a former Dortmund manager.

England Nations League roster Goalkeepers (3) Jordan Pickford Jordan Pickford Appearances 93 Club Everton

Jason Steele Jason Steele Appearances 0 Club Brighton & Hove Albion

James Trafford James Trafford Appearances 4 Club Leeds United Defenders (8) Trent Alexander-Arnold Trent Alexander-Arnold Appearances 36 Goals 4 Club Real Madrid

Jarrad Branthwaite Jarrad Branthwaite Appearances 3 Goals 0 Club Everton

Marc Guéhi Marc Guéhi Appearances 41 Goals 1 Club Manchester City

Lewis Hall Lewis Hall Appearances 7 Goals 0 Club Newcastle United

Ezri Konsa Ezri Konsa Appearances 30 Goals 2 Club Arsenal

Jarell Quansah Jarell Quansah Appearances 9 Goals 0 Club Bayer Leverkusen

Djed Spence Djed Spence Appearances 14 Goals 0 Club Inter Milan

Ben White Ben White Appearances 6 Goals 1 Club Arsenal Midfielders (7) Elliot Anderson Elliot Anderson Appearances 21 Goals 0 Club Manchester City

Jobe Bellingham Jobe Bellingham Appearances 0 Goals 0 Club Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham Jude Bellingham Appearances 60 Goals 14 Club Real Madrid

James Garner James Garner Appearances 5 Goals 0 Club Everton

Josh King Josh King Appearances 0 Goals 0 Club Fulham

Myles Lewis-Skelly Myles Lewis-Skelly Appearances 10 Goals 1 Club Arsenal

Declan Rice Declan Rice Appearances 80 Goals 8 Club Arsenal Forwards (7) Dominic Calvert-Lewin Dominic Calvert-Lewin Appearances 14 Goals 4 Club Leeds United

Eberechi Eze Eberechi Eze Appearances 25 Goals 3 Club Arsenal

Morgan Gibbs-White Morgan Gibbs-White Appearances 10 Goals 0 Club Nottingham Forest

Anthony Gordon Anthony Gordon Appearances 28 Goals 7 Club Barcelona

Harry Kane Harry Kane Appearances 125 Goals 91 Club Bayern Munich

Rio Ngumoha Rio Ngumoha Appearances 3 Goals 0 Club Liverpool

Morgan Rogers Morgan Rogers Appearances 26 Goals 2 Club Chelsea

In case you are wondering, the Bellinghams wouldn't be the first brothers to share the pitch for England. Gary and Phil Neville both shared the pitch for England (and Manchester United) during the 1990s and 2000s, while Bobby and Jack Charlton were part of the 1966 World Cup-winning side. More recently, Nathaniel and Trevoh Chalobah both played for England, but never alongside each other.

And while the Bellinghams' England outlook appear to be hitting a second gear, you can't say that for Cole Palmer.

The Chelsea playmaker seems to be at an impasse with Tuchel after not getting a call for the upcoming matches. He wasn't included in the 2026 World Cup squad and withdrew from last month's batch of matches due to injury.

OPPONENT DATE LOCATION vs. Croatia Nov. 12 Wembley Stadium (London) at Spain Nov. 15 Estadio Metropolitano (Madrid)

That means the next chance for Palmer to impress Tuchel will be during the March 2027 window, but with just three appearances in the last two seasons, don't hold your breath on a reunion.

"The door is always open, but nothing has changed, and we decided to do this camp without him," Tuchel said.

3. Portugal Enters New Terrority In Post-Ronaldo Era

There is a message about what Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from international football should mean for Portugal, who are the defending Nations League champions. It reminds me of what Michael Jordan once said, "I want to be the bridge to the next generation."

This is why I think Portugal’s window is key, because it’s finally an opportunity to showcase the team’s attacking fluidity without prioritizing the country’s most illustrious player. I understand there is an emotional connotation that comes with Ronaldo’s departure. It is obviously the right thing to do for the entire nation to pay homage to the man who did so much for them, including 146 goals, a Euros title in 2016 and so many other memories.

The Cristiano Ronaldo era at Portugal has concluded. (Getty)

These need to be the moments of reflective change for Portugal, from idea to execution. This isn’t a criticism of what this team looked like with their greatest ever player, but rather this is a call to arms to declare what it can finally be without him.

In his 28-man roster, manager Jorge Jesus has called for new blood as the 78-year-old has seven new faces ahead of Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales – including five players from the squad who are entering this team from the under-21 setup.

Portugal Nations League roster Goalkeepers (3) Diogo Costa Diogo Costa Appearances 52 Club FC Porto

Rui Silva Rui Silva Appearances 3 Club Sporting CP

Samuel Soares Samuel Soares Appearances 0 Club Benfica Defenders (8) Rúben Dias Rúben Dias Appearances 84 Goals 3 Club Manchester City

Tomás Araújo Tomás Araújo Appearances 7 Goals 0 Club Benfica

Renato Veiga Renato Veiga Appearances 22 Goals 1 Club Villarreal

António Silva António Silva Appearances 20 Goals 0 Club Bournemouth

Diogo Dalot Diogo Dalot Appearances 40 Goals 3 Club Manchester United

João Cancelo João Cancelo Appearances 77 Goals 14 Club Barcelona

Nuno Tavares Nuno Tavares Appearances 5 Goals 0 Club Lazio

Alberto Costa Alberto Costa Appearances 0 Goals 0 Club FC Porto Midfielders (7) Rúben Neves Rúben Neves Appearances 72 Goals 1 Club Al Hilal

João Palhinha João Palhinha Appearances 40 Goals 2 Club Benfica

João Neves João Neves Appearances 31 Goals 4 Club Paris Saint-Germain

Vitinha Vitinha Appearances 47 Goals 1 Club Paris Saint-Germain

Bruno Fernandes Bruno Fernandes Appearances 97 Goals 29 Club Manchester United

Mateus Fernandes Mateus Fernandes Appearances 1 Goals 0 Club Tottenham

Bernardo Silva Bernardo Silva Appearances 115 Goals 14 Club Real Madrid Forwards (10) João Félix João Félix Appearances 61 Goals 15 Club Al Nassr

Trincão Trincão Appearances 22 Goals 3 Club Al Ahli

Rafael Leão Rafael Leão Appearances 51 Goals 6 Club Galatasaray

Carlos Forbs Carlos Forbs Appearances 1 Goals 0 Club Club Brugge

Geovany Quenda Geovany Quenda Appearances 0 Goals 0 Club Chelsea

Pedro Neto Pedro Neto Appearances 33 Goals 3 Club Chelsea

Rodrigo Mora Rodrigo Mora Appearances 0 Goals 0 Club Roma

Fábio Silva Fábio Silva Appearances 1 Goals 0 Club Borussia Dortmund

Gonçalo Ramos Gonçalo Ramos Appearances 31 Goals 14 Club AC Milan

Gustavo Varela Gustavo Varela Appearances 0 Goals 0 Club Monza

Gustavo Varela, the 21-year-old Monza striker who is currently leading Serie A’s top scoring list with nine goals from nine league appearances. In all competitions, Varela — who is attracting a lot of attention from major European sides, has 11 goals and his inclusion is another reason why Portugal is ready for a new chapter.

There is also the introduction of 19-year-old Rodrigo Mora, who has been a fantastic addition at Roma. He has been called up before but never featured, so now this is a great chance for the young attacker to make a name for himself. With PSG's Nuno Mendes out with an injury, Nuno Tavares has been an absolute weapon for Serie A-leading Lazio.

OPPONENT DATE LOCATION vs. Denmark Nov. 14 Estádio Municipal de Braga (Braga) at Wales Nov. 17 Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff)

Then there is the case of familiar names such as Gonçalo Ramos, who joined AC Milan from PSG this past summer, breaking the club’s transfer record. Ramos has scored three goals and one assist for Milan but this window right now, this return to Portugal, is pivotal for him because he will no longer be the shadow of Ronaldo.

But this is a new dawn for Portugal, and it’s important for the likes of Rúben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, João Félix, Rafael Leão and other members to take this national team to a new level. This is a team that can genuinely win the European Championships in 2028 and perhaps even a first-ever World Cup in 2030. But the need to evolve begins now.