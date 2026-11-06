Soccer
Spain Coach Says Soccer Can Help Heal Country After Recent Tragedies
Soccer

Spain Coach Says Soccer Can Help Heal Country After Recent Tragedies

Published Nov. 6, 2026 1:47 p.m. ET

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente paid tribute to the victims of a high-speed train crash and a second-division player who died after an on-field collision before announcing his Nations League squad on Friday.

De la Fuente made several changes for upcoming games against England and Czechia, with Spain already qualified for the quarterfinals.

"Spain is mourning. We have been stricken by a tragedy that should never have taken place," he said in reference to the Oct. 28 rail incident that killed 69 people and injured 200 more. It was Spain’s second major train disaster this year.

De la Fuente also mentioned Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel, who died this week after suffering cardiac arrest following a collision with an opposing goalkeeper.

"Today, our thoughts are with the victims, including our colleague Jesús de Miguel, who tragically passed away this week," De la Fuente said a day after attending the funeral of De Miguel. "We want to stand with all of them, with those suffering an irreparable loss, and those left with an immense void after saying goodbye to their loved ones."

Spain plays Czechia in Prague on Nov. 12 and three days later hosts England in Madrid.

De la Fuente called up Como defender Jacobo Ramón, Real Betis midfielder Marc Roca and Betis goalkeeper Álvaro Valles for the first time. He also included Atletico Madrid playmaker Pablo Barrios and Real Sociedad forward Ander Barrenetxea in a 27-man squad.

Barcelona midfielders Rodri and Dani Olmo were not in the squad after picking up injuries with their club.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona), Álvaro Valles (Real Betis).

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Alejandro Grimaldo (Atletico Madrid), Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Jacobo Ramón (Como).

Midfielders: Pedri González (Barcelona), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona), Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid), Pablo Barrios (Atletico Madrid), Marc Roca (Real Betis).

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Roberto Fernandez (Espanyol), Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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