There were some truly magnificent performances in the UEFA’s Nations League and as we say goodbye to the group stage, I think it’s important to highlight the very best examples – because some of them were perhaps career-changing.

There were players who took on the role of vindicator, especially in hostile environments, whilst others continued to remind us of the consistency of their brilliance and how, in the words of Aristotle, "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit."

Here is my UEFA Nations League top XI from the November window: Scroll below to read why these players stood out:

UEFA’s Top XI From November Window 3-4-3 Kane Harry Kane | England Appearances 127 Goals 93 Club Bayern Munich Haaland Erling Haaland | Norway Appearances 61 Goals 68 Club Manchester City Esposito Pio Esposito | Italy Appearances 15 Goals 10 Club Inter Milan Wirtz Florian Wirtz | Germany Appearances 50 Goals 15 Club Liverpool Bellingham Jude Bellingham | England Appearances 62 Goals 14 Club Real Madrid Ødegaard Martin Ødegaard | Norway Appearances 80 Goals 6 Club Arsenal Güler Arda Güler | Türkiye Appearances 38 Goals 8 Club Real Madrid Hall Lewis Hall | England Appearances 9 Goals 0 Club Newcastle United McConville Ruairi McConville | Northern Ireland Appearances 18 Goals 0 Club Norwich City Jacquet Jérémy Jacquet | France Appearances 4 Goals 0 Club Liverpool Trafford James Trafford | England Appearances 5 Club Leeds United

Goalkeeper: James Trafford | England | Leeds United

James Trafford Goalkeeper | England Select for International Stats ▼ 5 Caps 2 Clean sheets 6 Goals conceded

What stood out in November: In a fixture amongst giants, the Leeds United stopper delivered a man-of-the-match performance against the mighty Spain in Madrid. It can all be encapsulated with the brilliant, stoppage-time double save from Fermín Lopez and Aymeric Laporte to maintain England’s 3-2 lead.

He made multiple saves throughout the night, including a curling attempt from Lamine Yamal, which was immediately followed by a near-post save from Marc Cucurella. Trafford was extraordinary and now has a legitimate battle with Jordan Pickford for the No. 1 spot.

Defender: Jeremy Jacquet | France | Liverpool

Jérémy Jacquet Defender | France Select for International Stats ▼ 4 Appearances 0 Goals 0 Assists

What stood out in November: One of the best recent signings in the Premier League as Liverpool found a gem in the 21-year-old who arrived from Rennes this past summer.

For France, he is already making a clear statement after debuting in September for Zinedine Zidane’s side and in this window, he was one of the only positives after losing 3-1 to Italy. But it was against Türkiye in the 2-1 win where Jacquet showed his artistry at the back as he played a match of near perfection showing his entire repertoire.

Defender: Lewis Hall | England | Newcastle United

Lewis Hall Defender | England Click or tap for more details ▼ 9 Appearances 0 Goals 1 Assists

What stood out in November: I was genuinely worried about Hall and his task list against Spain as the Newcastle United defender had to face Lamine Yamal under the lights in Madrid. They had faced each other before, back in March in the Champions League — and Hall won that duel too, despite Yamal’s late equalizer from the penalty spot.

But my goodness, on Sunday? The 22-year-old more than delivered as he didn’t allow Yamal to go past him once. He also created five chances, the most out of anyone in that fixture. A remarkable match from Hall.

Defender: Ruairi McConville | Northern Ireland | Norwich City

Ruairi McConville Defender | Northern Ireland Select for International Stats ▼ 18 Appearances 0 Goals 0 Assists

What stood out in November: One of the best stories of the window was Michael O’Neill’s team, who was promoted to the top division of the Nations League thanks to a great 1-1 draw against Hungary in Budapest.

Justin Devenny scored a wonderful equalizer but this Northern Irish side is all about stealth and it begins at the back. The 21-year-old McConville (who plays for Norwich City) led the group in clearances with head or boot and has stepped up since defender Dan Ballard’s injury.

Midfielder: Martin Ødegaard | Norway | Arsenal

Martin Ødegaard Midfielder | Norway Select for International Stats ▼ 80 Appearances 6 Goals 27 Assists

What stood out in November: While his Norway teammate Erling Haaland unsurprisingly takes all the headlines, let’s not get it twisted. This team only functions when the captain can figuratively move the chains.

The Arsenal man was magnificent in this window, most notably against Denmark where he scored and assisted in a remarkable 3-2 comeback win, thus leading Norway to the quarterfinal stage.

Midfielder: Jude Bellingham | England | Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham Midfielder | England Select for International Stats ▼ 62 Appearances 14 Goals 17 Assists

What stood out in November: Here’s a shocking statement (he says sarcastically): Bellingham is a game changer. It’s pure and simple. In this window, he earned two assists against Croatia and Spain respectively, but his game is so much more than that, as he showed that against Luis de la Fuente’s giants.

I implore all of you to just watch his highlights reel for that game alone as he commanded against Spain’s midfield. Bellingham is the antidote to passive football. He is a one-man driving F1 car and once Harry Kane retires from the national team, England will be formed around the Real Madrid star.

Midfielder: Arda Güler | Türkiye | Real Madrid

Arda Güler Midfielder | Türkiye Select for International Stats ▼ 38 Appearances 8 Goals 10 Assists

What stood out in November: Look, Türkiye’s demise is not down to the Real Madrid star. If anything, this chaotic Turkish side is really just about the 21-year-old and 10 other players trying to catch up to him.

But from an individual perspective? My goodness. His free-kick alone against Belgium is enough to place him in my XI. He also played very well against France, twisting and turning against the French defensive line as he also provided an assist for Emirhan Topçu from a corner.

Midfielder: Florian Wirtz | Germany | Liverpool

Florian Wirtz Midfielder | Germany Select for International Stats ▼ 50 Appearances 15 Goals 15 Assists

What stood out in November: The best thing that could have happened to Wirtz, who had a poor season in the last campaign for Liverpool, is the arrival of Jürgen Klopp as the head coach of the German national team.

Wirtz has simply been magnificent as he scored three goals in the last two matches, including a magnificent brace over the Netherlands. Wirtz is at his best when he penetrates the final third with fluidity and a Klopp system allows him to do this with ease. This was a great window for the 23-year-old.

Forward: Erling Haaland | Norway | Manchester City

Erling Haaland Forward | Norway Select for International Stats ▼ 61 Appearances 68 Goals 8 Assists

What stood out in November: There’s not much to say here really. By the end of this sentence, Haaland has probably scored another goal.

His record for Norway is almost incomprehensible to believe because after this window, including the dramatic 96th minute penalty winner that sent Norway to the final eight after beating Denmark 3-2, the Man City striker now has 68 goals in 61 international matches. Oh, look — he just scored again.

Forward: Pio Esposito | Italy | Inter Milan

Pio Esposito Forward | Italy Select for International Stats ▼ 15 Appearances 10 Goals 1 Assists

What stood out in November: After an inspiring 3-1 victory over France at the San Siro where the 21-year-old scored a brace, Roberto Mancini’s side was brought back down to earth after losing 4-1 to Belgium. But Esposito did score again in that fixture. He also missed a penalty, but you can’t win them all, right?

Italy missed out on a spot in the quarterfinal stage, but it has a gem in Esposito, who will continue to battle for minutes at Inter behind fellow frontmen Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martínez. But Esposito has a lot of promise, and he showed it in this window.

Forward: Harry Kane | England | Bayern Munich

Harry Kane Forward | England Select for International Stats ▼ 127 Appearances 93 Goals 22 Assists

What stood out in November: I can’t have a starting XI without the Ballon d’Or winner, who was instrumental in this window for England as his penalties in each of the matches against Croatia and Spain set the precedent for two victories.

But it’s more than just his goals. Kane leads the line unlike any other player in the international game simply because he often appears from anywhere, aiming to do everything he can to help the Three Lions come out victorious.

Against Croatia, he passed Peter Shilton for most international appearances for England (126) and against Spain, he led the team to a seismic victory, snapping the opponent’s 43-match unbeaten run. Kane is the most complete striker in the game and fully deserves my choice inside this starting XI.