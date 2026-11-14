Portugal Honors Cristiano Ronaldo By Changing No. 7 Styling On Kits
The Portugal soccer team is making a change to how the No. 7 is written to honor the recently-retired Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo, who wore the number and went on to make it his own as "CR7," retired from international soccer last week, ending a remarkable career that spanned six World Cups, a European title, and the men’s all-time international scoring record.
"Time to debut a new 7. Because there’s one that will be eternal," the Portuguese national team wrote on social media on Saturday. The post included a goat emoji to signify "Greatest Of All Time."
It also included a video that showed a horizontal crossed line through the No. 7 as it’s commonly written in Europe, suggesting that Ronaldo’s successors will all have that cross to bear when they wear the number.
Cristiano Ronaldo retired from Portugal duty earlier this month (Getty).
Portugal, already assured of reaching the quarterfinals, hosted Denmark in the Nations League on Saturday. No individual player on Portugal's squad was assigned the new No. 7, but the team did all walk out onto the pitch at Estadio Braga with jerseys honoring Ronaldo.
The 41-year-old Ronaldo quit on Nov. 5 after falling out with coach Jorge Jesus. His last appearance with Portugal was Sept. 24 in a 1-0 home win over Wales in the Nations League.
- Appearances2003-26 · Men's world record234
- World Cup appearances2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 20266
- World Cup games playedMost by a Portugal player27
- World Cup goals scoredFirst man to score in six World Cups11
Jesus kept him on the bench for the following match and said he didn’t plan to start him in the next one, so the superstar forward decided to leave the team’s training camp.
Jesus later said Ronaldo would be welcome back and the decision to return was up to him.
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