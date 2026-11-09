Who Reigns In Europe? Alexi Lalas' UEFA Nations League Power Rankings

Spain or England? France or Portugal? All elite squads but only one can be at the top.

The UEFA Nations League returns to action on Thursday, and that's a perfect time to reveal my latest power rankings of the best teams in Europe.

Agree or disagree? Let's break it all down as we see who makes the cut and who takes the top spot – for now.

No. 10: Italy

Italy ‘Gli Azzurri’ Nicolò Barella Midfielder Riccardo Calafiori Defender Francesco Pio Esposito Forward Tap for details Italy 2nd in Group A1 | 2-1-1, 7 points Select a key player Nicolò Barella Midfielder Riccardo Calafiori Defender Francesco Pio Esposito Forward Nicolò Barella Current club Inter Milan Inter Milan International appearances 73 International goals 10 Riccardo Calafiori Current club Arsenal Arsenal International appearances 17 International goals 1 Francesco Pio Esposito Current club Inter Milan Inter Milan International appearances 13 International goals 7 Up next Thu., Nov. 12 vs. France France 2:45 p.m. ET Sun., Nov. 15 at Belgium Belgium 2:45 p.m. ET ↻ Tap to close

FIFA Rank: 15

Next Opponents: vs. France (Nov. 12), at Belgium (Nov. 15)

Why They're Ranked Here: We all know about the futility of the last three World Cups, but within that is a European championship in 2020. I'm really excited to see what Italy can do. This is not even close to what Italy once was, but I think they can do more damage even to a great team like France, especially playing at the San Siro.

There are still good players such as goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, midfielder Nicolò Barella, and forward Francesco Pio Esposito. I'm excited to see what 20-year-old AC Milan forward Alphadjo Cisse can do. One player isn’t going to change everything. Italy has to do something different.

No. 9: Switzerland

Switzerland ‘La Nati’ Manuel Akanji Defender Johan Manzambi Midfielder Zeki Amdouni Forward Tap for details Switzerland 1st in Group B1 | 4-0-0, 12 points Select a key player Manuel Akanji Defender Johan Manzambi Midfielder Zeki Amdouni Forward Manuel Akanji Current club Inter Milan Inter Milan International appearances 88 International goals 4 Johan Manzambi Current club Aston Villa Aston Villa International appearances 20 International goals 7 Zeki Amdouni Current club Burnley Burnley International appearances 37 International goals 14 Up next Fri., Nov. 13 at Slovenia Slovenia 2:45 p.m. ET Mon., Nov. 16 vs. Scotland Scotland 2:45 p.m. ET ↻ Tap to close

FIFA Rank: 12

Next Opponents: at Slovenia (Nov. 13), vs. Scotland (Nov. 16)

Why They're Ranked Here: The Swiss have not lost any momentum since their quarterfinal appearance at the World Cup. These guys are flying right now, having won all of their four games in Nations League play. They are in a spot to get promoted to League A for the next edition, where they will be back among Europe's top teams.

No. 8: Belgium

Belgium ‘Red Devils’ Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Jérémy Doku Forward Youri Tielemans Midfielder Tap for details Belgium 3rd in Group A1 | 2-0-2, 6 points Select a key player Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Jérémy Doku Forward Youri Tielemans Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Current club Napoli Napoli International appearances 127 International goals 40 Jérémy Doku Current club Manchester City Manchester City International appearances 48 International goals 7 Youri Tielemans Current club Manchester United Manchester United International appearances 93 International goals 15 Up next Thu., Nov. 12 at Türkiye Türkiye Noon ET Sun., Nov. 15 vs. Italy Italy 2:45 p.m. ET ↻ Tap to close

FIFA Rank: 8

Next Opponents: at Türkiye (Nov. 12), vs. Italy (Nov. 15)

Why They're Ranked Here: We all remember Belgium, don’t we? From this past summer when they knocked the USA out from the World Cup in front of that big crowd in Seattle? Yeah, still a good, quality team. The golden generation is dwindling down – midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is in this squad, but veteran striker Romelu Lukaku had to leave due to an injury. However, winger Jérémy Doku will continue to be a star for years to come.

No. 7: Netherlands

Netherlands ‘Oranje’ Denzel Dumfries Defender Cody Gakpo Forward Tijjani Reijnders Midfielder Tap for details Netherlands 1st in Group A2 | 2-2-0, 8 points Select a key player Denzel Dumfries Defender Cody Gakpo Forward Tijjani Reijnders Midfielder Denzel Dumfries Current club Real Madrid Real Madrid International appearances 80 International goals 11 Cody Gakpo Current club Liverpool Liverpool International appearances 56 International goals 25 Tijjani Reijnders Current club Al Qadisiyah Al Qadisiyah International appearances 39 International goals 8 Up next Fri., Nov. 13 vs. Greece Greece 2:45 p.m. ET Mon., Nov. 16 at Germany Germany 2:45 p.m. ET ↻ Tap to close

FIFA Rank: 9

Next Opponents: vs. Greece (Nov. 13), at Germany (Nov. 16)

Why They're Ranked Here: They’ve been up and down, but I think they’re up right now. The Dutch won't have longtime captain Virgil van Dijk in the backline for these games due to injury, but with talented goalscorers like Cody Gakpo you can never count out the Dutch. Two key games ahead for manager Xavi Hernández's squad – don't sleep on my Greeks and you know Germany will be tough.

No. 6: Norway

Norway ‘Landslaget’ Martin Ødegaard Midfielder Erling Haaland Forward Alexander Sørloth Forward Tap for details Norway 4th in Group A4 | 1-0-3, 3 points Select a key player Martin Ødegaard Midfielder Erling Haaland Forward Alexander Sørloth Forward Martin Ødegaard Current club Arsenal Arsenal International appearances 77 International goals 5 Erling Haaland Current club Manchester City Manchester City International appearances 59 International goals 65 Alexander Sørloth Current club Atlético Madrid Atlético Madrid International appearances 77 International goals 27 Up next Sat., Nov. 14 vs. Wales Wales Noon ET Tue., Nov. 17 at Denmark Denmark 2:45 p.m. ET ↻ Tap to close

FIFA Rank: 19

Next Opponents: vs. Wales (Nov. 14), at Denmark (Nov. 17)

Why They're Ranked Here: It hasn’t been a great Nations League for Norway. They are last in their group – which would relegate them to League B for the touranment's next edition – so they’re hanging on by a thread. But Norway has two winnable games and this team has superstar striker Erling Haaland. Like I have said, he is always worth the price of admission. He has 65 goals in 59 international matches, which is an astronomical number.

No. 5: Germany

Germany ‘Die Mannschaft’ Kai Havertz Forward Florian Wirtz Midfielder Joshua Kimmich Defender Tap for details Germany 3rd in Group A2 | 1-2-1, 5 points Select a key player Kai Havertz Forward Florian Wirtz Midfielder Joshua Kimmich Defender Kai Havertz Current club Arsenal Arsenal International appearances 63 International goals 25 Florian Wirtz Current club Liverpool Liverpool International appearances 48 International goals 12 Joshua Kimmich Current club Bayern Munich Bayern Munich International appearances 116 International goals 10 Up next Fri., Nov. 13 at Serbia Serbia 2:45 p.m. ET Mon., Nov. 16 vs. Netherlands Netherlands 2:45 p.m. ET ↻ Tap to close

FIFA Rank: 13

Next Opponents: at Serbia (Nov. 13), vs. Netherlands (Nov. 16)

Why They're Ranked Here: Jürgen Klopp is still finding his footing as Germany’s manager, and it will be a big task to get this team back where it traditionally belongs. Yes, there is talent in the attack – Kai Havertz remains key for Arsenal and Florian Wirtz seems to be improving at Liverpool in his second season –and Joshua Kimmich remains a versatile defensive anchor. But it's an aging squad with players like 33-year-old striker Niclas Füllkrug still playing essential roles.

No. 4: Portugal

Portugal ‘A Seleção’ Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Gonçalo Ramos Forward Vitinha Midfielder Tap for details Portugal 1st in Group A4 | 4-0-0, 12 points Select a key player Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Gonçalo Ramos Forward Vitinha Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Current club Manchester United Manchester United International appearances 97 International goals 29 Gonçalo Ramos Current club AC Milan AC Milan International appearances 27 International goals 11 Vitinha Current club Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain International appearances 47 International goals 1 Up next Sat., Nov. 14 vs. Denmark Denmark 2:45 p.m. ET Tue., Nov. 17 at Wales Wales 2:45 p.m. ET ↻ Tap to close

FIFA Rank: 5

Next Opponents: vs. Denmark (Nov. 14), at Wales (Nov. 17)

Why They're Ranked Here: I could probably even put them higher, let's see how the team really responds after the international retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Maybe without the burden (if it was a burden) of Ronaldo, this will be a new-look type of Portugal. There is young talent – 21-year-old striker Gustavo Varela and 19-year-old attacker Rodrigo Mora – to go alongside a stellar core that includes midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha. Fullback Nuno Mendes isn't in this squad due to an injury, but with those players and more, I think we'll see an even better version of this team.

No. 3: England

England ‘Three Lions’ Declan Rice Midfielder Harry Kane Forward Jude Bellingham Midfielder Tap for details England 2nd in Group A3 | 3-0-1, 9 points Select a key player Declan Rice Midfielder Harry Kane Forward Jude Bellingham Midfielder Declan Rice Current club Arsenal Arsenal International appearances 80 International goals 8 Harry Kane Current club Bayern Munich Bayern Munich International appearances 125 International goals 91 Jude Bellingham Current club Real Madrid Real Madrid International appearances 60 International goals 14 Up next Thu., Nov. 12 vs. Croatia Croatia 2:45 p.m. ET Sun., Nov. 15 at Spain Spain 2:45 p.m. ET ↻ Tap to close

FIFA Rank: 4

Next Opponents: vs. Croatia (Nov. 12), at Spain (Nov. 15)

Why They're Ranked Here: We’ll see if winning the Ballon d'Or will be a burden for Harry Kane, but I don’t think so. Kane adapts to anything on and off the field. He's already England's all-time leading scorer and when he steps onto the field against Croatia or Spain, he'll become the leader in appearances for the Three Lions.

Add the likes of midfielders Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham and this team still has the chance to win some silverware in the next few years.

No. 2: France

France ‘Les Bleus’ Kylian Mbappé Forward Michael Olise Forward Dayot Upamecano Defender Tap for details France 1st in Group A1 | 3-1-0, 10 points Select a key player Kylian Mbappé Forward Michael Olise Forward Dayot Upamecano Defender Kylian Mbappé Current club Real Madrid Real Madrid International appearances 107 International goals 67 Michael Olise Current club Bayern Munich Bayern Munich International appearances 29 International goals 11 Dayot Upamecano Current club Bayern Munich Bayern Munich International appearances 48 International goals 2 Up next Thu., Nov. 12 at Italy Italy 2:45 p.m. ET Sun., Nov. 15 vs. Türkiye Türkiye 2:45 p.m. ET ↻ Tap to close

FIFA Rank: 3

Next Opponents: at Italy (Nov. 12), vs. Türkiye (Nov. 15)

Why They're Ranked Here: Even with injuries to Kylian Mbappé (who'll miss the Italy clash with a hamstring injury) and other top players like 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and key midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, this is a deep squad. Zinedine Zidane's side can still count on stars like the dynamic Michael Olise.

I think the game against Italy will be much closer than what people may expect. And anytime Italy and France meet, especially with Zidane involved, it evokes memories of that 2006 World Cup final.

No. 1: Spain

Spain ‘La Roja’ Marc Cucurella Defender Lamine Yamal Forward Pedri Midfielder Tap for details Spain 1st in Group A3 | 4-0-0, 12 points Select a key player Marc Cucurella Defender Lamine Yamal Forward Pedri Midfielder Marc Cucurella Current club Real Madrid Real Madrid International appearances 35 International goals 1 Lamine Yamal Current club Barcelona Barcelona International appearances 37 International goals 11 Pedri Current club Barcelona Barcelona International appearances 53 International goals 6 Up next Thu., Nov. 12 at Czechia Czechia 2:45 p.m. ET Sun., Nov. 15 vs. England England 2:45 p.m. ET ↻ Tap to close

FIFA Rank: 1

Next Opponents: at Czechia (Nov. 12), vs. England (Nov. 15)

Why They're Ranked Here: Of course, the reigning World Cup champions should be here. Lamine Yamal will be sitting out the Czechia game with an injury, but even without him, we should see Spain win that game. Hopefully, he'll return for the matchup against England, which is the game of this window.

Spain is on a roll, having not lost in 43 games in a stretch that included winning the 2026 World Cup final (their loss on penalties to Portugal in the previous Nations League final is counted as a draw). This squad still has one of the best young center-backs in Pau Cubarsí. And don't forget Marc Cucurella, whose end-to-end skills (and long-flowing hair) makes him one of the best fullbacks in the world.

Spain – along with teams like Portugal and England – is simply the cream of the crop.