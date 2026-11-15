Spain's Unbeaten Streak Snapped: 3 Takeaways From Nations League Action

In a scintillating, breathtaking evening inside a pulsating Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, we witnessed a night of high-octane UEFA Nations League drama in the Spanish capital. The prelude before kick-off carried deep emotion, with Spain paying tribute to goalkeeper Jesús de Miguel following his tragic death.

And after 43 matches, for the first time since March 2024, Spain — the World Cup champion and almost omnipotent goliath — has fallen.

England, with 10 men from the 63rd minute, held on to a remarkable, resilient 3-2 victory and achieved its tenth straight victory away from home. Thomas Tuchel’s side also won the group and will be in the driver’s seat for the quarterfinal stage of the tournament.

There were heroes everywhere for England, especially as they desperately held on against Spain, who felt energized after midfielder Elliott Anderson’s red card in the second half, due to being the last man who brought down Lamine Yamal inside the box.

We’ll get to them in a moment, but for now, the leading headline takes precedence and that’s this one right here: Spain has been defeated. And it’s all down to a heroic display from the Three Lions.

Here are my takeaways:

1. England's Aggressive Start Was Perfect ...

The first half in Madrid was quite honestly the best 45 minutes I have seen from England under Tuchel. We have seen some heroic performances in the past including the victory over Mexico in Mexico City in the round of 16 of last summer’s World Cup. But on Sunday, against the mighty Spanish side, England was outstanding in a pugnacious, aggressive way, and it was because of how it started.

And we have to remember once again, this is the World Cup champion. One that hadn’t lost in 43 matches and entered this evening with 12 straight victories. It was almost beginning to feel like numb sentiment to see the side win because it appeared as if nothing could stop it.

Harry Kane had a goal in the win over Spain (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

But at the start of this evening, England did not care one bit about the dragon and essentially echoed the words of Mike Tyson when the former heavyweight champion once said, "Everyone has a plan until you punch them in the face."

And that’s exactly what England did at the start. The penalty was a result of a well-crafted counter that started with Anderson. England striker and Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane did so well to win the spot kick over Spain's Pau Cubarsí and made it 1-0. Kane has now scored in each of the last seven away matches for the national team, equaling Tom Finney’s record (1946–48).

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made changes immediately in the second half, with defender Dean Huijsen, midfielder Pedri and winger Fermín López replacing Cubarsí, Mikel Merino and Fabián Ruiz. It didn’t matter as the defensive duo of Ezri Konsa and Ben White made it an incredible 3-0.

It turned out to be an unbelievable result until a silly mistake breathed life into Spain's chances.

2. ... But Spain Responded After Red Card

England defender Jarell Quansah changed the narrative of the match, when an error forced Anderson to pull Yamal's shirt and be booked for a red. Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal scored the penalty and Metropolitano became alive as the score was now 3-1 in the 65th minute.

Yamal was at it again with a delicious ball to striker Nico Williams, who had just come on, and the Athletic Club star scored again 10 minutes later for La Roja.

Lamine Yamal and Spain lost for the first time in 43 matches. (Photo by Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

At this point, Tuchel knew that it was a matter of desperate defending. By now, time was moving ever so slowly for England as Spain continued to press, looking for the equalizer. This is when the ghosts of Argentina crept in as that semifinal loss at the World Cup reminded England fans that nothing is certain in football, especially a lead.

But James Trafford refused to bow down. It was a magnificent performance from the Leeds United stopper who had come in to replace Jordan Pickford. Many, including myself, wondered if this evening would be too much for the 24-year-old, especially as the familiarity of Pickford’s starting role was too prevalent for England.

But Trafford stood up to the challenge and delivered a magnificent performance, notably with two incredible, quick-double saves that denied Fermín and defender Aymeric Laporte in the space of seconds.

The final whistle blew as England left Madrid with a historic victory and this is exactly why the UEFA Nations League was created. To generate rivalries that extend beyond the World Cup or the European Championship.

3. Underwhelming Acts For France, Italy

The Spain-England match wasn't the only action on Sunday's docket. France came out victorious over a disappointing but hardworking Türkiye with a 2-1 win. Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi scored his first goal for France, whilst Turkish defender Emirhan Topçu's own goal opened the scoring for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Kylian Mbappé and France will be heading to the quarterfinals. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

So yes, Les Bleus will be heading to the Nations League quarterfinals after finishing behind Belgium in Group A1. But it hasn't been the smoothest of rides in the first months under Zidane. There were reports of a rift developing between Zidane and star striker Kylian Mbappé, who has been dealing with injuries that have limited him from international duty since the World Cup. The talent isn't drying up for France anytime soon; it's about Zidane managing all those stars.

As for Italy? It’s safe from Nations League relegation, but there won’t be a quarterfinal appearance for Roberto Mancini’s side, who had been undefeated in the last four matches before tonight’s loss to Belgium, who earned the 4-1 win thanks to four different scorers including Man City’s Jérémy Doku and Brighton’s Maxim De Cuyper.

Pio Esposito and Italy won't be reaching the Nations League quarterfinals. (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images)

There have been improvements under Mancini, including the rise of young striker Pio Esposito during this window (three goals in two matches). But sadly, this result was another example that more is needed in order to climb the heights that the Azzurri once knew. It was a humbling evening.