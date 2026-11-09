Alexi Lalas' Top UEFA Nations League Stars: Where Kane, Mbappé, Yamal Stack Up

Lamine Yamal. Harry Kane. Kylian Mbappé. Marc Cucurella?

International soccer is BACK for the final set of matches before we flip the calendar to 2027. That means we have the conclusion of the UEFA Nations League group stage, with some of the biggest stars from Europe's best squads back in action from Nov. 12-17.

And of all the players and playmakers, these are the 10 you should keep an eye on. We got elite goalscorers, we got midfield maestros, and we even got one long-haired defender. Let's go through the list.

10. Marc Cucurella | Defender | Spain

Marc Cucurella Defender | Spain Click or tap for more details ▼ 35 Appearances 1 Goals 4 Assists Current club: Real Madrid Won the 2026 World Cup and Euro 2024 with Spain Won the 2024-25 Conference League and 2025 Club World Cup with Chelsea Joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in July 2026

His Season So Far: In his first season with Real Madrid since a summer move to Chelsea, the World Cup-winning Spanish left-back has shown why he's considered one of the best end-to-end players with both club and country. Real Madrid had a shaky start to its La Liga season amid some poor defensive showings, but Cucurella is adjusting well at the Bernabeu.

Alexi's Take: "You’ve got to have someone with long hair, right? I have not always loved him, but he’s growing on me. Like a fungus, he’s growing on me."

9. Declan Rice | Midfielder | England

Declan Rice Midfielder | England Click or tap for more details ▼ 80 Appearances 8 Goals 8 Assists Current club: Arsenal Won the 2025-26 Premier League with Arsenal Captained West Ham to the 2022-23 Conference League title Helped England finish third at the 2026 World Cup

His Season So Far: The engine in the middle for both England and defending Premier League champions Arsenal, Rice hasn't dropped off so far and could be in the running for Premier League Player of the Year honors. He leads the league in assists (five). Having broken Arsenal's title drought, he'll be instrumental in getting elusive silverware for England over the next couple of years.

Alexi's Take: "While he doesn’t always get the attention, the man is a machine when it comes to what he does in that midfield and what he does on set pieces."



8. Aurélien Tchouaméni | Midfielder | France

Aurélien Tchouaméni Midfielder | France Click or tap for more details ▼ 50 Appearances 3 Goals 4 Assists Current club: Real Madrid Won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2023-24 Won the 2020-21 Nations League with France Scored in France's 2-1 win over England in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals

His Season So Far: A top-class midfielder when he's healthy, but injuries have limited him at the onset of this campaign. He's worked his way into becoming a key piece in José Mourinho's system at Real Madrid, appearing in 10 matches. But he could now miss the November matches for France under manager Zinedine Zidane due to a new groin injury.

Alexi's Take: "Speaking of unsung heroes, Tchouaméni does so much great work that doesn’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet, but it’s huge."

7. Jude Bellingham | Midfielder | England

Jude Bellingham Midfielder | England Click or tap for more details ▼ 60 Appearances 14 Goals 12 Assists Current club: Real Madrid Won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2023-24 Set England's record for goals at a single World Cup (7 in 2026) Voted England men's player of the year in 2026

His Season So Far: The best midfielder in the world? There are other contenders (including several on this list), but Bellingham is at the top of his game. He scores, he provides assists, and is a key defensive cog for Real Madrid. He's firmly established himself following the World Cup to be one of England's biggest stars and will now get a chance to play alongside his brother, Jobe, who was called up for these games.

Alexi's Take: "I could definitely push him up higher, but I’m going to put him at No. 7."

6. Erling Haaland | Forward | Norway

Erling Haaland Forward | Norway Click or tap for more details ▼ 59 Appearances 65 Goals 7 Assists Current club: Manchester City Norway's all-time leading goalscorer Won the 2022-23 treble (Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League) and the 2023-24 Premier League with Manchester City Three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, including a single-season record 36 goals in 2022-23

His Season So Far: Manchester City being found guilty of financial mismanagement has loomed over the club, and their first year under manager Enzo Maresca has been up and down. But that hasn't stopped Haaland from continuing to score at an astronomical pace as he once again tops the Premier League goalscoring table (Nine goals in 10 games). Norway has struggled in Nations League play, so they could use a big dose of Haaland.

Alexi's Take: "He’s worth the price of admission. His hair was flowing! It’s starting to grow out, but the man still scores goals. You’ve just got to see him."

5. Vitinha | Midfielder | Portugal

Vitinha Midfielder | Portugal Click or tap for more details ▼ 47 Appearances 1 Goals 4 Assists Current club: Paris Saint-Germain Won back-to-back Champions League titles with PSG ( 2024-25 , 2025-26 ) Won the 2024-25 Nations League with Portugal Finished third in 2025 Ballon d'Or voting

His Season So Far: PSG continues its dominance in Ligue 1 and in Champions League action, in no small part by the team's midfield maestro. But it's all a new dawn for Vitinha and his Portugal teammates following Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international duty.

Alexi's Take: "The interesting thing here with Vitinha is that it’s relative to this Portugal team, and I guess this ‘new’ Portugal team without Cristiano Ronaldo. Maybe they are unburdened, maybe they aren’t – but if they are, whether it’s Vitinha or anybody else out there, I’ve got to think we’re going to see the best version of them."

4. Michael Olise | Forward | France

Michael Olise Forward | France Click or tap for more details ▼ 29 Appearances 11 Goals 11 Assists Current club: Bayern Munich Two-time Bundesliga champion with Bayern Munich ( 2024-25 , 2025-26 ) Set the record for assists at a single World Cup (7 in 2026), passing Pelé's 6 from 1970 Won a silver medal with France at the 2024 Paris Olympics

His Season So Far: Even though he didn't score at the World Cup, the Bayern Munich star proved how pivotal he is with his assist-producing magic. With Bayern this season, he's third in the Bundesliga with six goals and arguably forms one of the world's best frontline alongside Harry Kane and Luis Díaz. Don't expect the overtures from other giant clubs like Real Madrid to calm down anytime soon.

Alexi's Take: "The guy is just blown up and rightfully so. Every time he touches the ball, he seems to do something magical."

3. Lamine Yamal | Forward | Spain

Lamine Yamal Forward | Spain Click or tap for more details ▼ 37 Appearances 11 Goals 12 Assists Current club: Barcelona Won the 2026 World Cup and 2024 Euro with Spain Won the 2024-25 domestic treble (La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España) with Barcelona Finished third in 2026 Ballon d'Or voting

His Season So Far: It's still bewildering that he is 19 years old and is regularly considered one of the top players in the world. The numbers and accolades will continue to rack up. Yamal leads La Liga with eight assists and is third in goals with 10, behind his Barcelona teammate Raphinha (15) and Real Madrid rival Kylian Mbappé (13). An injury caution could limit his playing time with Spain in the November matches.

Alexi's Take: "Speaking of magical. It’s not just his ability to beat players, it’s not just his ability to score goals. He also has this playmaker type of characteristic that is just a whole other skill set that he brings."

2. Kylian Mbappé | Forward | France

Kylian Mbappé Forward | France Click or tap for more details ▼ 107 Appearances 67 Goals 38 Assists Current club: Real Madrid France's all-time leading goalscorer Won the 2018 World Cup with France and scored a hat-trick in the 2022 final All-time leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history (22 goals)

His Season So Far: After becoming the World Cup's most prolific scorer in history, Mbappé is now on a mission to further cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats. That includes finally winning major silverware with Real Madrid – including an elusive Champions League title. His 13 goals in La Liga trail only Barcelona's Raphinha (15).

Alexi's Take: "I have Mbappé coming in at No. 2."

1. Harry Kane | Forward | England

Harry Kane Forward | England Click or tap for more details ▼ 125 Appearances 91 Goals 19 Assists Current club: Bayern Munich England's all-time leading goalscorer and joint record holder for appearances (with Peter Shilton) Two-time Bundesliga champion with Bayern Munich (2024-25, 2025-26) Won the 2026 Ballon d'Or

His Season So Far: It's good to be Harry Kane. He just signed a new deal with Bayern Munich that reportedly makes him the highest-paid player in Europe. That came on the heels of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or, becoming the first English player in 25 years to win the soccer world’s most respected individual award, and the first from the German league in 30 years.

Alexi's Take: "The Englishman. The winner of the Ballon d’Or. We’ll see if it’s a burden — a poison chalice, if you will — but I don’t think so. Harry Kane adapts to anything on and off the field."