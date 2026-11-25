After taking part in the 2026 World Cup, historic South American powerhouses like Brazil and Argentina will be back under the bright lights at stadiums across the United States sooner than we know it.

On Tuesday, organizers for the Copa América announced that the event will return stateside in 2028 – marking the third time (2016, 2024) it's been held here.

Like those editions, there will be 16 teams – the traditional 10 squads from South America, and six qualifiers from the North and Central America and the Caribbean region. There will be a slight twist as those six sides will be based on the performances at the 2027 Gold Cup – meaning teams like the U.S. and Mexico will still have to secure qualification for the 2028 Copa América.

Copa América 2028 field Conmebol (10) Argentina Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Ecuador Paraguay Peru Uruguay Venezuela Concacaf (6) TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 2027 Gold Cup will decide the six Concacaf spots Already in the Gold Cup USA Canada Mexico Panama Cuba Guyana St. Lucia St. Vincent & Gren. Can still qualify (Prelims, March 2027) Jamaica Costa Rica Haiti Honduras Guatemala Curaçao Suriname Trin. & Tob. El Salvador Dom. Rep. French Guiana Nicaragua Puerto Rico Aruba Gold Cup: June 17–July 11, 2027. Copa América: June 9–July 9, 2028.

So what does it all mean? Will Argentina make it three titles in a row? Can Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia or another team rise back to the top? We're breaking it all down:

Why Is This Good For U.S. Soccer?

McIntyre: Assuming it qualifies, the U.S. men's national team will have plenty to prove after becoming the first Copa América host to not reach the knockout stage of international soccer’s longest running tournament in 2024 – a debacle that cost coach Gregg Berhalter his job and led to the hiring of Mauricio Pochettino.

Julian Hall, Cavan Sullivan, and Sebastian Berhalter will be busy in the summer of 2028. (Photo by Vanessa Luna/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

With Pochettino now gone and with whomever is on the U.S. sideline in 2028, the team will be expected to make a deep run with what is now a hugely experienced generation of players – including World Cup veterans Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun. And it will be a busy summer for U.S. Soccer as youngsters like Julian Hall and Cavan Sullivan could be sent to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles later that summer instead. After all, the U.S. has reached the final four of the Copa América twice in five all-time appearances, including as the hosts in 2016.

Can Argentina Three-Peat?

Echegaray: At this current state, given the lack of competition from other nations (Brazil and Colombia are disappointing, Uruguay remains in transition), I would say yes. Sure, I fully comprehend that this is now an Argentina without the retired Lionel Messi, but manager Lionel Scaloni’s side is still far and above the best team on the South American continent. From Como’s duo Nico Paz to Maximo Perrone, the young talent is evolving, and it still possesses the strongest spine in the Americas.

Nico Paz of Argentina leads a new generation. (Photo by Hernan Cortez/Getty Images)

The USMNT could be an intriguing adversary, but it all depends on whether a) it qualifies through its Gold Cup performance this summer and b) who the manager will be. For now, this Copa América belongs to La Albiceleste, even without Messi. Remember, Argentina won the 2024 edition in a tight affair with Colombia and Messi not having played to his big game standards.

Who Is Under The Most Pressure?

McIntyre: It’s tempting to think that Argentina supporters will, after reaching four consecutive World Cup and Copa América finals and winning three titles this decade, give some grace as it promises to be a vastly different squad in 2028 with Messi now retired. Other key members of the country’s most decorated generation could be gone by then, too.

No matter. Argentina is the two-time defending South American champion, and their previously long-suffering fans have come to expect success. They won’t settle for anything less than a three-peat when the matches actually kick off.

Which Team Could Be A Dark Horse?

Echegaray: Look out for Uruguay. This is a national team of historical importance (two-time World Cup winner) and after Argentina, no other nation has won more Copa América titles.

La Celeste last won this competition in 2011, but there’s perhaps a sentiment that the friendly victory over Argentina in this month’s international window (Argentina’s first loss since Messi’s retirement) showed that there is still fight in this dog.

Diego Forlán, interim manager of Uruguay. (Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)

However, Uruguay is very much in a transitional period after the disastrous 2026 World Cup run under former manager Marcelo Bielsa, who failed to reach the knockout stage after two draws and a loss where it ended third in Group H. But interim manager Diego Forlán (the Golden Ball winner at the 2010 World Cup and one of the most beloved Uruguayan players in history) is showing signs of Garra Charrúa once again.

Forlán, who managed Uruguayan clubs Peñarol and Atenas de San Carlos, is also in charge of the U-20 program, so he knows very well the entire thread of this squad. Who knows? Forlán could keep the senior job and take Uruguay back to its historic peaks by 2028.

Way-Too-Early Pick! The Winner Will Be …

McIntyre: I will choose Colombia. Los Cafeteros came close in 2024, losing the final 1-0 to Argentina in Miami on an extra-time goal by Lauturo Martínez. They’ve improved since, despite their round of 16 exit against Switzerland on penalties at this summer’s World Cup.

With the two-time defending champs destined for an inevitable post-Messi lull and once-mighty Brazil now a shadow of its former world-beating past, Colombia (led by Bayern Munich forward Luis Diaz) should have its best shot at continental glory since claiming its only Copa crown in 2001.

Colombia's Luis Diaz at the World Cup. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Echegaray: It’s slightly boring going with Argentina, so I choose Brazil. I am already regretting my decision.

Inside of me, there’s a nostalgic romantic who wants to see Brazil return to glory as it has been a very long time since we have seen even an iota of Joga Bonito football from La Seleção. Brazil won the Copa América in 2019 after beating Perú but then lost to Messi’s Argentina in the final in 2021. Since then, it has been a steady downfall as the 2024 edition saw a disappointing Brazil bow out in the quarterfinal stage to Uruguay.

Vinícius Júnior of Brazil in action the World Cup. (Photo by Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

But there is still time for Brazil to wake up under manager Carlo Ancelotti and I think if (and it’s a big if) the Italian can get this team flowing in 2027 with this dynamic, albeit disjointed, side that fell to Norway at the World Cup round of 16. The midfield needs more stealth as well as getting its attacking line that includes Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior, Chelsea's João Pedro and Barcelona's Raphinha. Maybe — just maybe — Brazil can show us how to play beautifully again.