The Copa América soccer tournament is returning to the U.S. in 2028, with Argentina and Brazil joining the eight other national teams from South America with six more included from North America.

The North American soccer federation, known as CONCACAF, and South America's CONMEBOL announced in a joint statement that the event will take place between June 9 and July 9 in 2028. It is the third time in five renditions of the event that the U.S. is hosting, after more than 1.5 million fans attended matches in 2024.

"Our strategic partnership with CONMEBOL reflects our confederation’s commitment to the growth of football," CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani said in a statement. "This agreement will bring six Concacaf national teams a new opportunity to compete against some of the best in the world, while further reinforcing the competitive significance of our Concacaf Gold Cup."

The Gold Cup, the North American championship for national teams, takes place next summer. The Copa América final in 2028 is set to be played just before the opening of the Los Angeles Olympics.

"The CONMEBOL Copa América is much more than a tournament: It is part of our identity, our history and the greatness of South American football," CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez said. "This new edition will be another opportunity to demonstrate that football knows no borders and that, when we believe big, we can go even further."

Argentina won the Copa América title in 2024 in Miami Gardens, beating Colombia 1-0 in a final match that was delayed more than an hour because of crowd issues, including fans breaching security gates.

Reporting by The Associated Press.