Mere hours after the U.S. men's national team beat Haiti on Tuesday in Cincinnait, Mauricio Pochettino was on an overnight flight to his new job at Manchester United. And the task of finding his replacement really began.

Whoever that may be – and we have a wide-ranging list of candidates – will have a laundry list of things to accomplish. But here's the five top tasks the new coach must do for the Stars and Stripes in order to start winning trophies in Concacaf again, qualify for the 2030 FIFA World Cup and try to do what Pochettino couldn't – surpass the round of 16 for the first time since 2002.

1. Limit Player Power

When Pochettino replaced the fired Gregg Berhalter in September 2024, he inherited a squad in shambles.

Berhalter had done fine work in resuscitating a program that had missed a World Cup for the first time in more than 30 years in 2018 by qualifying the Americans for the Qatar 2022. That team went undefeated in the group stage — including a clean sheet against pre-tournament favorites England — with the youngest starting lineup of the 32 participating nations, but the long rope he gave his players became a noose after a disastrous Copa América group stage elimination on home soil.

Mauricio Pochettino and his staff at the World Cup. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Having previously managed global superstars like Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, Pochettino had the gravitas to eventually restore order and put the American regulars in their place.

Making sure old habits don’t return is critical for the next coach. It's the best argument why U.S. Soccer should hire an experienced European boss like Pep Guardiola or Roberto Martinez over domestic options like B.J. Callaghan or Steve Cherundolo.

2. Maintain Poch’s Standards

This goes hand in hand with the above. Affable as he was off the training field, Pochettino demanded total commitment from his players on it. The U.S. became fitter during his tenure. At their best during the resounding World Cup opening win over Paraguay, they overran and overwhelmed opponents, dictating games on their terms. The best American teams of all time — the 2002 World Cup quarterfinalists, chief among them — were underpinned by a similar ethos.

Jedi Robinson, Flo Balogun, and Sergiño Dest playing for the USA. (Photo by Elysia Su/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The U.S. can’t win on talent alone. They have to be better than the sum of their parts. That starts with having everyone bought in.

"The intensity of training, how we approach games — he's changed our way of thinking as players," striker Folarin Balogun said last week. "Us as players have that ownership to not do that just because Poch isn't in charge."

Ultimately, it’s not on the players alone. The coach sets the tone, though. If the U.S. is going to play to its potential, the new boss can’t allow the standards to slip even a little bit.

3. Settle On A No. 1 Goalkeeper

Twenty-year-old Diego Kochen has started three of the Stars and Stripes' last four games and didn’t concede a goal. Nashville’s Brian Schwake, a shoo-in for the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award, started the other one and also kept a clean sheet. Both goalies are still mostly unproven at the international level, though.

Is Diego Kochen the USA's next mainstay at keeper? (Photo by Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Will the new coach stick with Kochen, as Poch seemed likely to do, when the U.S. meets blood rival Mexico in March in the Nations League semis?

Or will he open the competition to veterans Matt Freese and Matt Turner, the USA’s World Cup starters in 2026 and 2022 respectively, and others? Stability matters in such an important position. The sooner the new boss picks his guy, the better.

4. Paths For Youngsters And Veterans

Easily Pochettino’s biggest strength during his American sojourn, the Argentine debunked the notion that players can’t be developed at the international level. In one year, he turned Alex Freeman into a World Cup goalscorer, Champions League regular and one of the top young right backs in the global game. He handed debuts to a horde of talented youngsters after the World Cup and was rewarded; Julian Hall, 18, scored five times in his six games with Poch at the helm.

Julian Hall is a rising talent for the USA. (Photo by Jeff Dean/USSF/Getty Images)

"People always measure the player through the level of the leagues, and that is wrong," Pochettino said when I asked if the USA’s potential player pool is larger than he realized before arriving. "You need to project the individual player to the higher level, and that is for me one thing that we learned."

The next coach must also offer a fresh start to vets Poch had seemingly moved on from, chief among them 26-year-old two-time World Cup veteran and Marseille captain Tim Weah.

5. Win When It Matters

During a roundtable with a handful of reporters on the eve of his final match, Pochettino defended his lack of trophies, blaming the 2025 Nations League debacle on the dysfunctional culture he inherited, and attributing the Gold Cup final loss to Mexico a few months later on the absence of lineup mainstays like Folarin Balogun, Sergiño Dest, Jedi Robinson, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic.

Yet Callaghan won the Nations League as an interim coach, and Berhalter beat an almost full-strength El Tri with a third-string roster in the 2021 Gold Cup final.

Pochettino's final match resulted in a win. (Photo by Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images)

And of course, Poch’s U.S. not only failed to advance past the World Cup round of 16, they were uncompetitive. Clearly unprepared to face Belgium, the 54-year-old then didn’t adjust to the opponent’s tactical switch during the program’s most lopsided knockout loss in almost a century.

More than 50 million Americans watched the debacle live — a colossal missed opportunity to convince many of them to stick around.

"In soccer, you need time," Poch told me during his final press conference. "You need time to change things, change habits.

"Our dream was to win the World Cup, but it's true that we didn't have time,"he said. "That is the truth, and that is a little bit disappointing."

U.S. Soccer’s leadership must act quickly to make sure that Pochettino’s successor doesn’t have that excuse.