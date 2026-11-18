TQL Stadium (Cincinnati) — Mauricio Pochettino’s final appearance as U.S. men’s national team coach came in the same place as his first.

Pochettino wasn’t in Cincy in person on the night of Sept. 10, 2024. But about an hour before the Stars and Stripes settled for a 1-1 tie with New Zealand in an exhibition match with interim boss Mikey Varas on the sideline, U.S. Soccer announced the hiring of the highest-profile coach in its 100-plus year history. As Pochettino’s face appeared on the video board during warm-ups, the crowd that was filling in cheered wildly as he delivered a welcome message.

The welcome message for Mauricio Pochettio back in 2024. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

So it’s somehow fitting that, 26 months later, this is the venue where the newly appointed Manchester United manager’s stateside adventure came to an end.

Before the USA beat Haiti 2-0 on Tuesday in Pochettino’s swan song, the 54-year-old was nowhere to be seen. He didn’t emerge from the tunnel until just before 7 p.m. local time kickoff. From that point until he hustled out of the home of FC Cincinnati right before 10:30 p.m., rolling a giant suitcase, he might have set a new world record for hugs given and received over a 3.5 hour span.

Pochettino embraced the fourth official as the game kicked off. He wrapped his arms around each of his five subs, including debutants Santiago Castañeda and Reed Baker-Whiting, the 77th and 78th Americans to earn a cap during the Argentine's tenure. When Christian Pulisic came off, Pochettino instead affectionately patted him on the cheek.

Later, as he raced to the waiting SUV that would whisk him to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport ahead of his overnight charter flight to Manchester, Pochettino grabbed Pulisic just outside the team locker room and pulled him in close.

Mauricio Pochettino and Christian Pulisic share a final moment on the ptich.(Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After the final whistle blew and John Denver's "Country Roads" blaring over the speakers, the entire U.S. support staff lined up to hug Pochettino. So did U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson. Standing at the top of the 18-yard box on the north end of the venue, Poch patted the USA crest on his black half-zip as he saluted the American Outlaws, the national team's largest supporters group. They chanted his name from their usual spot behind the goal. He then went back for an encore.

"I was focused [during] the game," he said when asked about the emotions of the moment. "I was good until now."

Mauricio Pochettino leaving the pitch. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Then he saw two of the assistant coaches who’d accompany him on the flight to join the 20-time English champions – fellow Argentine Miguel D’Agostino and fitness specialist Sílvia Tuy – tear up.

"And it's impossible not to cry," Pochettino said. He cried again when team administrator Sam Zapatka and longtime director of communications Michael Kammarman presented him with a parting gift: a bottle of Clase Azul Tequila.

"We care about the people, and the people care about us," Pochettino said. "And when that happens, it's normal to show your emotion."

There were more emotions when he addressed the U.S. players for the final time.

"He fell in love with our team. That's special," captain Tyler Adams said. "He just expressed so much gratitude and how grateful he was for us as human beings, and, as he steps off to this new challenge, that he'll always be around for us if we ever need anything. But that's the relationship that we built.

Asked if Pochettino cried again, Adams smiled. "Yeah, a little bit," he said. I think he tried to stop himself."

Pochettino’s USMNT Era 23 wins - 12 losses - 2 draws (37 games) Photo 01 Game No. 1 USA 2–0 Panama Friendly John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 02 Game No. 2 USA 0–2 Mexico Friendly John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 03 Game No. 3 USA 1–0 Jamaica Nations League QF - Leg 1 Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF Photo Credit Photo 04 Game No. 4 USA 4–2 Jamaica Nations League QF - Leg 2 Jamie Squire/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 05 Game No. 5 USA 3–1 Venezuela Friendly Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 06 Game No. 6 USA 3–0 Costa Rica Friendly Roy K Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 07 Game No. 7 USA 0–1 Panama Nations League SF Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 08 Game No. 8 USA 1–2 Canada Nations League 3rd Place Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF Photo Credit Photo 09 Game No. 9 USA 1–2 Türkiye Friendly Mark Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 10 Game No. 10 USA 0–4 Switzerland Friendly John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 11 Game No. 11 USA 5–0 Trinidad & Tobago Gold Cup - Group D John Todd/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 12 Game No. 12 USA 1–0 Saudi Arabia Gold Cup - Group D Aric Becker/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 13 Game No. 13 USA 2–1 Haiti Gold Cup - Group D Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 14 Game No. 14 USA 2–2 Costa Rica Gold Cup QF USA advanced 4–3 on penalties John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 15 Game No. 15 USA 2–1 Guatemala Gold Cup SF John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 16 Game No. 16 USA 1–2 Mexico Gold Cup Final Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 17 Game No. 17 USA 0–2 South Korea Friendly John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 18 Game No. 18 USA 2–0 Japan Friendly Koji Watanabe/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 19 Game No. 19 USA 1–1 Ecuador Friendly Omar Vega/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 20 Game No. 20 USA 2–1 Australia Friendly John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 21 Game No. 21 USA 2–1 Paraguay Friendly Mark Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 22 Game No. 22 USA 5–1 Uruguay Friendly Edgardo Medina/NurPhoto via Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 23 Game No. 23 USA 2–5 Belgium Friendly Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 24 Game No. 24 USA 0–2 Portugal Friendly Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 25 Game No. 25 USA 3–2 Senegal Friendly Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 26 Game No. 26 USA 1–2 Germany Friendly Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 27 Game No. 27 USA 4–1 Paraguay World Cup - Group D Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 28 Game No. 28 USA 2–0 Australia World Cup - Group D John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 29 Game No. 29 USA 2–3 Türkiye World Cup - Group D Fran Santiago/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 30 Game No. 30 USA 2–0 Bosnia-Herz. World Cup - Round of 32 Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 31 Game No. 31 USA 1–4 Belgium World Cup - Round of 16 Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 32 Game No. 32 USA 4–1 Peru Friendly Mark Thorstenson/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 33 Game No. 33 USA 4–2 Chile Friendly Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 34 Game No. 34 USA 3–0 Mexico Friendly Chris Coduto/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 35 Game No. 35 USA 1–0 Canada Friendly Omar Vega/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 36 Game No. 36 USA 6–0 Haiti Nations League QF - Leg 1 Leonardo Fernandez/USSF/Getty Images Photo Credit Photo 37 Game No. 37 USA 2–0 Haiti Nations League QF - Leg 2 USA advanced 8–0 on aggregate Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images Photo Credit

He didn’t succeed.

"There were a lot of tears," said forward Folarin Balogun, who scored seven of his 13 international goals under Pochettino, including three during the Stars and Stripes’ run to the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"Poch’s done so much for us, for the federation in this short time, for myself individually. So it's just sad to see him go. But we wish him the best of luck, and I'm sure you know we'll see each other down the road."

Mauricio Pochettino is off to a new challenge with Manchester United. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Adams, Balogun, Pulisic and others headed to their own charter fight to Europe immediately after Tuesday’s win; they and most of the rest of the U.S. regulars won't be together again until late March in Los Angeles, when they take on chief rivals Mexico in a high-profile Nations League semifinal at SoFi Stadium.

Who’s coaching them then is anyone’s guess. But that’s a thought for another day. Tuesday night was all about the Pochettino era coming to a close.

"It’s a really good way to end," said Pulisic, whose spectacular first-half bicycle kick goal stood up as the game winner. "We're happy that we could obviously send him in a good manner."