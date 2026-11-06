Jobe Bellingham Earns First England Call-Up; Cole Palmer Left Out

Jude Bellingham’s brother Jobe has been handed his first senior England call-up for the upcoming Nations League games against Croatia and Spain.

But Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has been left out after withdrawing from last month’s squad.

Jobe Bellingham has been rewarded for his impressive form for Borussia Dortmund this season and joins his older brother in the national squad, having played for England from under-16 level to U21.

The 21-year-old midfielder was picked ahead of Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, who was part of England’s World Cup squad.

"I think Kobbie had a difficult spell now with his team and his club, and missed a lot, a lot of matches," England coach Thomas Tuchel said Friday. "And in the meantime, it was Jobe who impressed in the same level of time, and that’s exactly what we want.

"The door is always open for younger ones to overtake or to make their mark."

The Bellinghams could become the first brothers to play in the same England team since Gary and Phil Neville in the 1990s and 2000s.

Jobe has followed in his brother’s footsteps by beginning his career at Birmingham City and now plays for Dortmund, where Jude also made his mark.

"He found his way, he found his rhythm with Dortmund. He’s had an excellent start to his season, is a regular starter and influential," Tuchel said.

While Jobe’s England career is just taking off, Palmer’s is in doubt after his latest omission.

He was left out of the World Cup squad in the summer and then recalled for last month’s internationals, but withdrew because he had been playing with discomfort.

Tuchel said at the time that Palmer missed "way too many camps with injuries" and on Friday said that was a reason for him being overlooked this time.

"It was a long camp. It was two and a half weeks, and the players and the boys who were in camp built something extraordinary and that’s why the credit goes to them," the England coach said. "The trust is for them. If you are in camp, this is your chance to impress."

Palmer has started all of Chelsea’s Premier League games this season, scoring five goals. But his omission from Tuchel’s squad means he will have to wait until next year before he has another opportunity to establish himself in the England team.

"So it’s not personal, and of course we will never assume that Cole is not in the mindset to come and desperate to play for his country," Tuchel said. "But the competition is on, and the players who were in camp did an amazing job and kept their place.

"The door is always open, but nothing has changed, and we decided to do this camp without him."

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was also left out of the squad, while Manchester City forward Phil Foden continues to be overlooked after being dropped ahead of the World Cup.

Fulham’s Josh King was also given his first call-up.

England plays Croatia at Wembley on Nov. 12 and Spain in Madrid on Nov. 15.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Inter Milan), Ben White (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Josh King (Fulham), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea).

Reporting by The Associated Press.