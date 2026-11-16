CONCACAF Nations League
Before Manchester United Move, Pochettino Wants One Final USA Victory
CONCACAF Nations League

Before Manchester United Move, Pochettino Wants One Final USA Victory

Updated Nov. 16, 2026 1:49 p.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Writer

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati) — Mauricio Pochettino cried in front of the soccer world on Friday, hours after Manchester United confirmed that the U.S. men's national team coach would take over the Premier League club after two final games with the national team.

Pochettino cried a day earlier, when he informed his players of the news.

Expect some more tears on Tuesday night, after the U.S. and Haiti meet here in the second leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series, his 37th and final match at the helm of the American squad.

"I don't want to think too much [about it] because it's going to be really emotional," the Argentine manager told me on Monday during his final pre-match press conference as the U.S. boss. "The most important [thing] is to be focused on the game and try to be very professional and prepare in the best way the for game, as usual."

Mauricio Pochettino
MauricioPochettino
Hired by Manchester United on Nov. 13, 2026.
Managerial career
TeamGWLD
United States2024-263622122
Chelsea2023-2451261411
PSG2021-2284551415
Tottenham2014-192931597262
Southampton2013-1460231918
Espanyol2009-12161537038
All competitions. USMNT record through Nov. 14, 2026.

For several reasons, there’s nothing usual about this one.

It’s rare for a coach to oversee a game, let alone two, with a foot already out the door before taking on one of the biggest jobs in sports. It’s rare to work with a skeleton staff, which is what Pochettino is left with for Tuesday’s contest after top assistant Jesus Perez and goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez departed for Manchester after Saturday’s 6-0 smashing of Les Grenadiers to prepare for Sunday’s marquee Premier League meeting between United and fierce rivals Liverpool on Merseyside. And it’s rare to have such a seemingly insurmountable aggregate lead against any foe, especially one that played in a World Cup just five months ago.

This undeniably strange situation isn’t lost on Pochettino’s players.

"Coach said after the last game that we need to respect the opponent, and we need to go out there and continue to try to win this game as well," midfielder Weston McKennie said. "You don't think that it's going to be an easy game just because we have a 6-0 goal difference."

Mauricio Pochettino will coach his last game for the USMNT on Tuesday. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Pochettino’s impending departure makes the idea of a letdown even less palatable.

"It's a little bit sad," admitted McKennie. "Winning makes that better, and gives him a good send off."

Still, Tuesday marks an inflection point for the USA men.

After the rematch against Haiti, the full-strength American squad won’t gather again for four months. When they do, there will almost certainly be a new full-time coach in charge. He’ll have different ideas about players, tactics — you name it. Everybody will be starting from scratch.

But there will also be pressure on the new guy to win right away. The Stars and Stripes claimed the first three Nations League titles between 2021–24 before being stunned by Panama five months into Pochettino’s tenure. They then lost the third place game to rival Canada.

"We need our trophy back," defender Chris Richards told me. "The next coach who comes in, obviously they'll understand that."

2026-27 Concacaf Nations League
Two-legged quarterfinals: Leg 1 | Leg 2
Quarterfinals
 Jamaica3 
 Mexico2 
 United States6 
 Haiti0 
 Panama0 
 Curaçao0 
 Canada3 
 Guatemala2 
 
Semifinals
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
Thu., March 25, 2027 · SoFi Stadium
 
Final
TBD vs. TBD
Sun., March 28, 2027 · SoFi Stadium

As for Pochettino, his focus must and will immediately shift to rescuing the 20-time English champions from the threat of relegation after the final whistle blows on Tuesday. At the same time, he vowed to be available to whoever replaces him.

"I'm going to be open to give my opinion in a private way and try to help," he said. "And always my wish and hope that they win and win and win and win. It's not because I am not here anymore now [that] I hope they lose."

The people that you love, you want the best" for them, he added. "And we really love the organization and the players."

The experience of leading a national team was new to the 54-year-old when he arrived a little more than two years ago. Now he returns to the daily grind of the club game — and to a club that has been rudderless since legendary Scottish manager retired after winning United’s most recent title in 2013.

"I think we are much better," he said of himself ands staff. "We are more prepared to go for the next project."

There’s one final game left with the U.S. first, though. And surely a few more tears before it’s over.

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