United States
Should USA Fans Feel Jilted Over Pochettino's Exit To Manchester United?
United States

Should USA Fans Feel Jilted Over Pochettino's Exit To Manchester United?

Updated Nov. 13, 2026 12:43 a.m. ET

Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world. The pressure of being manager at Old Trafford is immense, but if you succeed, then you can become a legend. 

So why shouldn't Mauricio Pochettino, who led the U.S. men's national team at the 2026 World Cup, take on that challenge? And should USMNT fans feel some type of way for him bolting? 

"This is not surprising," Alexi Lalas said on his "State of the Union with Alexi Lalas" podcast. "Anybody that feels jilted, I think you're being naive." 

Pochettino is set to take over Man United, just months after signing a contract extension that meant to see him guide the USA through the 2030 World Cup. Instead, he'll head back to the Premier League and take on the task of guiding the historic but beleaguered club out of the relegation zone. 

It's hard for any manager not to want the job of guiding England's most successful club, but it is fair to question whether U.S. Soccer should have even given Pochettino a new deal. 

"It just feels a little disingenuous," said FOX Soccer analyst Stu Holden.

Mauricio Pochettino is taking over at Manchester United (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Man United executives, who fired Michael Carrick on Thursday, triggered the reported $10 million buyout clause in Pochettino's USMNT contract as well as an additional $2 million for the 54-year-old Argentine's coaching staff. 

Ever since Pochettino was hired by U.S. Soccer in October 2024, he has been linked to an eventual return to the European club circuit. He led Tottenham Hotspur to the 2019 Champions League final and later managed Chelsea for the 2023-24 season. He also won a Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain. 

Back in June before the World Cup, he was mentioned as a candidate for AC Milan – who decided to hire former United manager Ruben Amorim.

"He was very upfront and honest about this, so much so that there was even recognition in the contract on both sides. This is a creation of Mauricio Pochettino and the U.S. Soccer Federation," Lalas said. 

Holden had an interesting comparison about how this whole thing went down: "I feel like the side chick a little bit, in the way that we're just kind of hand in hand with Pochettino until the next big thing comes along." 

Of which Lalas responded: "With every side chick, everyone eventually takes them aside and asks, how did you not see this? How did you not see the signs?" 

Still, Holden added that he hopes it all works for Pochettino after guiding the USMNT to a round-of-16 appearance this summer at the World Cup. 

"Full disclosure, I really like Mauricio Pochettino, he's a good coach, he's got the vibes, he's got the aura. I hope he succeeds. But I feel like you always knew this would come soon, and it has come sooner than what you or everybody thought."

share
Get more from the United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA Players Laud Pochettino Amid Manchester United Links: 'I Can't Thank Him Enough'

USA Players Laud Pochettino Amid Manchester United Links: 'I Can't Thank Him Enough'

recommended
  1. UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Mauricio Pochettino Tracker: Latest On USA Coach, Man United Rumors, Candidates

    Mauricio Pochettino Tracker: Latest On USA Coach, Man United Rumors, Candidates

    UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Pep Guardiola Will Reportedly Be 'A Top Target' To Replace Mauricio Pochettino With USA

    Pep Guardiola Will Reportedly Be 'A Top Target' To Replace Mauricio Pochettino With USA

    UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Manchester United Reportedly Nearing Deal To Hire USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino

    Manchester United Reportedly Nearing Deal To Hire USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino

  2. UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Mauricio Pochettino Reportedly Expected To Coach USA vs. Haiti

    Mauricio Pochettino Reportedly Expected To Coach USA vs. Haiti

    UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Pochettino's USA Buyout Clause? What Manchester United Would Have To Pay

    Pochettino's USA Buyout Clause? What Manchester United Would Have To Pay

    UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Why Would Mauricio Pochettino Leave The U.S. For Manchester United?

    Why Would Mauricio Pochettino Leave The U.S. For Manchester United?

  3. UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Manchester United Reportedly Hires USA Manager Mauricio Pochettino

    Manchester United Reportedly Hires USA Manager Mauricio Pochettino

    UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Poch To Manchester United? USA Players Ignoring Reports 'Until Told Otherwise'

    Poch To Manchester United? USA Players Ignoring Reports 'Until Told Otherwise'

    UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino A 'Leading Candidate' To Replace Michael Carrick At Man United

    USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino A 'Leading Candidate' To Replace Michael Carrick At Man United

Item 1 of 3
UNITED STATES MEN trending
UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Mauricio Pochettino Tracker: Latest On USA Coach, Man United Rumors, Candidates
Mauricio Pochettino Tracker: Latest On USA Coach, Man United Rumors, Candidates
UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Pep Guardiola Will Reportedly Be 'A Top Target' To Replace Mauricio Pochettino With USA
Pep Guardiola Will Reportedly Be 'A Top Target' To Replace Mauricio Pochettino With USA
UNITED STATES MEN Trending Image: Manchester United Reportedly Nearing Deal To Hire USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Manchester United Reportedly Nearing Deal To Hire USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes