Cavan Sullivan and his teammates have had their backs to the wall before.

The Philadelphia Union sat dead last among Major League Soccer’s 30 teams when the domestic league took its two-month World Cup hiatus and interim coach Ryan Richter promoted the then-16-year-old attacker to full-time starter — a move that helped Philly set a club record 15-game unbeaten streak and qualify comfortably for the MLS Cup playoffs, turning Sullivan into a U.S. national team player and a MLS MVP award finalist in the process.

"I strongly believe," Richter told me in a phone interview a few days before Philly’s first-round series against the New England Revolution began, "that we're we're a good enough team to really make a run here."

Cavan Sullivan, Frankie Westfield, and Niel Pierre form a dynamic core for the Union. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One game into the postseason, the Union are on the brink of elimination after a 2-0 loss in Foxboro in the best-of-three series. They're fighting for their lives once again. Those lessons from the summer are bound to come in handy.

"It wasn't about changing everything," Richter said of his mentality when he replaced the fired Bradley Carnell in May. "We didn't set a big end-of-the-season target, like, ‘We need to make the playoffs.’ No. Let's train well today. That’s what we need to make sure we do. And then after that, let's train well tomorrow."

It sounds simple the way Richter explains it. Yet the 37-year-old made a number of consequential tweaks after his ascension besides elevating Sullivan. He moved veteran fullback Nathan Harriel into the heart of his defense and paired him with towering, 6-foot-7 center back Neil Pierre, who had just returned to the club following a six-month loan with Danish outfit Lyngby. He made journeyman attacker Milan Iloski a full-time striker and was rewarded with 20 goals from Iloski across all competitions. Richter also oversaw the return of three-time all-star Kai Wagner from English side Birmingham City.

But perhaps the biggest change the former Union academy coach made was placing his unwavering confidence in homegrown talents like Sullivan, the 18-year-old Pierre and 20-year-old right back Frankie Westfield.

Philly’s Young USA Trio Cavan Sullivan Midfielder Neil Pierre Defender Frankie Westfield Defender 2026 MLS regular-season statistics Games 29 18 29 Goals 9 5 0 Assists 14 1 11 Round One schedule Sat., Nov. 21 G1 at New England at New England L, 2-0 Sat., Nov. 28 G2 at Philadelphia at Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. ET Wed., Dec. 2* G3 at New England at New England 7 p.m. ET *If necessary

"I’ve known those guys for a long time," said Richter, who had been the head coach of Union II, the club's reserve side, in the third-tier MLS Next Pro since the beginning of 2025. "Our job in the development sector is to develop players and help them reach a level where they help the team win games. So when I came in, I looked at who's the best option and what's the best shape that we can play in and to set the team up to be successful."

Before leaving to manage Manchester United, former U.S. boss Mauricio Pochettino handed Sullivan, Pierre and Westfield their first international caps in September. Last week, Sullivan and Pierre also appeared in Pochettino’s send-off game, a 2-0 win over Haiti in Cincinnati that qualified the Americans for March’s Concacaf Nations League finals.

When Sullivan scored a golazo in a 3-0 win over Mexico last month, Pierre and Westfield were among the first teammates to celebrate with him. All three youngsters have grown in confidence because of the experience.

"I had a lot of fun in that [first] camp," Sullivan, now 17, said earlier this month. "Coming off it there was some nice momentum coming back to the club."

Cavan Sullivan had a golazo in a friendly against Mexico in October. (Photo by Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images)

The lessons learned at the highest level should come in handy on Saturday, when Philadelphia hosts New England in a must-win Game 2. If they prevail, the third and final game will be back in New England on Dec. 2.

It's fitting that Philly's change in fortunes has been led by its homegrowns.

After all, the Union's pipeline to the U.S. national team is nothing new. Indeed, it's part of the club’s identity. Pochettino selected four former Union youth products to the USA’s 26-man 2026 World Cup roster: goalkeeper Matt Freese, midfielder/forward Brenden Aaronson and defenders Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty. Richter was longtime Union coach (and fellow Philly native) Jim Curtin's assistant when those four graduated to the first team.

"The belief in young players to go through the due process to develop further, to be in an environment where professionalism is required, but ultimately to get the opportunity to showcase that at the highest level of the domestic league — the club has done that phenomenally," McKenzie, who will rejoin the Union in January after spells in Belgium and France, told me during this month’s U.S. camp. "It's not a coincidence by any means that the club has produced this number of young players to go on to play at these levels."

Said Pierre: "I think also having the DNA from U 12 all the way to the first team, having the same philosophy, it's easier for transitions to happen."

Niel Pierre, at 6-7, is an imposing presence on the backline. (Photo by Jeff Dean/MLS via Getty Images)

For Richter — himself a local product and former Union player — the decision to lean on the youngsters during the second half of the season wasn’t that deep.

"Even when you look at the first half of the season and the minutes that Cavan was playing, I thought he was dynamic, effective, creative," the 37-year-old La Salle University graduate told me. "Neil obviously wasn't here for the first half of the year, but he’s a guy that I have coached for a long time. I thought Cavan and Neil were the best options. They earned the opportunity."

Sullivan took his with aplomb, scoring 8 goals and adding 13 assists in 19 MLS regular season matches after league play resumed in mid-July. He had one goal and one helper before the World Cup break. On Monday, Sullivan was named MLS’s young player of the season. He's among five candidates for MVP, a list that includes Lionel Messi. Few would've predicted that last spring.

MLS MVP Candidates Evander FC Cincinnati FC Cincinnati Details Evander | Midfielder | Age: 28 | Brazil Brazil Games 31 Goals 14 Assists 17 A two-time MLS MVP finalist. Guilherme Houston Dynamo FC Houston Dynamo FC Details Guilherme | Midfielder | Age: 31 | Brazil Brazil Games 31 Goals 16 Assists 10 MLS Newcomer of the Year finalist. Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Details Lionel Messi | Forward | Age: 39 | Argentina Argentina Games 31 Goals 26 Assists 17 The only back-to-back MVP in MLS history. Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC Nashville SC Details Hany Mukhtar | Forward | Age: 31 | Germany Germany Games 34 Goals 17 Assists 8 Won 2022 MLS MVP. Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union Philadelphia Union Details Cavan Sullivan | Midfielder | Age: 17 | USA USA Games 29 Goals 9 Assists 14 At 17, the youngest MVP finalist in MLS history. Games, goals and assists are 2026 MLS regular-season statistics

"Cavan deserves full credit for the mentality he has to not be satisfied and keep pushing," Richter said. "With everything that's around him, you can imagine what that would feel like as a 17-year-old kid, to be able to keep your feet on the ground and keep working to get better."

"Trying to help the team win is still his main goal," he added. "He's very mature in his approach. I think it's the biggest piece that's led to his success. That's what makes him special."

It’s been a special second half of the season for Sullivan, Richter and the rest of the Union, who together have orchestrated one of the biggest mid-campaign turnarounds in MLS history. Now the odds are against the Union again.

Underestimate them at your peril.