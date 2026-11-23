Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan has been selected as the MLS Young Player of the Year for his breakthrough performance as a 17-year-old.

The award honors the top player who was born Jan. 1, 2004 or later. Sullivan is the youngest player ever to win the award.

Red Bull New York had the runner-up and third-place finishers in the voting. Julian Hall finished second and Adri Mehmeti was third.

Sullivan had nine goals and 14 assists over 28 games in his first MLS season as a full-time player. He had either a goal or an assist in 10 straight matches, the longest such streak by a teenager in MLS history.

Sullivan was called up to the U.S. men’s national team in September and became the second-youngest player in U.S. history to start a match.

MLS players vote on this award along with club technical staff and media.

Reporting by The Associated Press.