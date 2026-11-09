Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi Becomes 1st Player To Win MLS Golden Boot In Consecutive Seasons
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi Becomes 1st Player To Win MLS Golden Boot In Consecutive Seasons

Published Nov. 9, 2026 5:30 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi has been awarded the 2026 MLS Golden Boot, becoming the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons.

The Inter Miami forward scored a league-high 26 goals this season. He also notched 17 assists and led the league with 43 goal contributions.

Messi edged out FC Dallas striker Petar Musa (22 goals) and Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge (21 goals) to take home the award just months after winning the Silver Boot at the 2026 World Cup while leading Argentina to the final.

Messi became the sixth two-time MLS Golden Boot winner, joining Bradley Wright-Phillips, Chris Wondolowski, Jeff Cunningham, Taylor Twellman and Preki.

The Argentine great, who retired from the national team this year, had 29 goals and 19 assists when he won the MLS award in 2025.

(Photo by Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Messi could be up for another accolade and become the first three-time winner of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. Voting for the award closes at 8 p.m. EST on Monday night, and finalists will be announced on Thursday.

Messi and No. 2-seeded Miami face the No. 7-seeded Columbus Crew in a best-of-three series in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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