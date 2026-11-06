Soccer
Mark McKenzie Replaces Injured George Campbell on USMNT Roster vs. Haiti
Soccer

Mark McKenzie Replaces Injured George Campbell on USMNT Roster vs. Haiti

Published Nov. 6, 2026 1:49 p.m. ET

Mark McKenzie replaced injured defender George Campbell on Friday in the U.S. roster for CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti.

McKenzie, a 27-year-old defender with French club Toulouse, was part of this year’s World Cup team.

Campbell, 25, injured his groin Tuesday while playing for English team West Bromwich Albion.

The No. 16 United States faces 84th-ranked Haiti on Nov. 14 in Miami and Nov. 17 in Cincinnati in a two-leg series for a berth in the Nations League semifinals, which will be played March 22-30 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

U.S. roster:

Goalkeepers: Matt Freese (New York City), Diego Kochen (Lyngby), Brian Schwake (Nashville)

Defenders: Reed Baker-Whiting (Nashville), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia), Bryan Reynolds (Rennes), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund), Sebastian Berhalter (Middlesbrough), Santiago Castañeda (Paderborn), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Adri Mehmeti (New York Red Bulls), Gio Reyna (Strasbourg), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Justin Ellis (Orlando), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia)

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the Soccer Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Barcelona, Atlético Skip Champions League Anthem To Honor Jesus de Miguel

Barcelona, Atlético Skip Champions League Anthem To Honor Jesus de Miguel

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs Colts on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs ColtsWatch Rams vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Rams vs CommandersWatch Giants vs Eagles on FOX One Watch Giants vs EaglesWatch Raiders vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Raiders vs 49ersWatch Cardinals vs Seahawks on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs SeahawksWatch Packers vs Patriots on FOX One Watch Packers vs Patriots
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes