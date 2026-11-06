Mark McKenzie Replaces Injured George Campbell on USMNT Roster vs. Haiti
Mark McKenzie replaced injured defender George Campbell on Friday in the U.S. roster for CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti.
McKenzie, a 27-year-old defender with French club Toulouse, was part of this year’s World Cup team.
Campbell, 25, injured his groin Tuesday while playing for English team West Bromwich Albion.
The No. 16 United States faces 84th-ranked Haiti on Nov. 14 in Miami and Nov. 17 in Cincinnati in a two-leg series for a berth in the Nations League semifinals, which will be played March 22-30 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
U.S. roster:
Goalkeepers: Matt Freese (New York City), Diego Kochen (Lyngby), Brian Schwake (Nashville)
Defenders: Reed Baker-Whiting (Nashville), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia), Bryan Reynolds (Rennes), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Auston Trusty (Celtic)
Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund), Sebastian Berhalter (Middlesbrough), Santiago Castañeda (Paderborn), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Adri Mehmeti (New York Red Bulls), Gio Reyna (Strasbourg), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)
Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Justin Ellis (Orlando), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia)
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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