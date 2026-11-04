World Cup Hero Balogun Returns For USA's Nations League Quarterfinal Vs. Haiti

The U.S. men’s soccer team’s new core is taking shape in Mauricio Pochettino’s second term.

Ahead of the USA’s first competitive games of the 2030 World Cup cycle, the Argentine coach named a 25-player roster that doesn’t include several longtime mainstays who were members of Pochettino’s roster at the 2026 tournament.

Headliners like Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie return after being left off the young U.S. squad that won four exhibition matches in September and October. Sebastian Berhalter, Malik Tillman and Auston Trusty — all scorers at the 2026 World Cup — are back, too.

Folarin Balogun was a key part of the United States roster during the 2026 World Cup. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

It’s no surprise that teenage standouts Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and Justin Ellis were included after combining for six goals in those victories over Canada, Mexico, Chile and Peru.

"It's a great opportunity," Pochettino said Wednesday during a video conference with reporters, "to mix younger [players] with experienced players."

Yet there was no room for two-time World Cup veterans like Brenden Aaronson, Tim Weah, Joe Scally or Matt Turner.

In their spots are several intriguing names instead.

There’s the uncapped duo of Nashville SC fullback Reed Baker-Whiting and Santiago Castañeda, a defensive midfielder who has played every minute for German Bundesliga side Paderborn this season. There’s journeyman defender Bryan Reynolds, whose last cap came more than three years ago.

"They are performing with their clubs," Pochettino said. "It's good to have different options, and it's really important to give the chance to these players because I think they deserve [it]".

Poch also retained projected 2028 Olympians Mathis Albert and Adri Mehmeti, both 17, and 18-year-old center back Neil Pierre and 20-year-old keeper Diego Kochen instead of sending them to Spain this month for a training camp and friendlies with Steve Cherundolo’s U.S. under-23s.

"The priority always is for the first team," said Pochettino, who called Albert "one of the most talented player in USA."

"We all believe that if the players are involved with the first team," he added, "it's [an opportunity] to keep growing and, of course, adding more experience."

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Familiar faces round out the rest of the list, with Sergiño Dest Alex Freeman, Gio Reyna, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Auston Trusty and captain Tyler Adams all included for the two-leg, total-goals-wins Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti.

Balogun, who was also omitted last month because of a minor injury, has played sparingly for Monaco since his proposed move to Premier League Everton collapsed in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The goal, Pochettino said, is "to keep helping him to evolve after a tough summer after the World Cup." Though the former PSG and Tottenham boss conceded that his top striker still isn't fully fit, "I think the combination between Balogun, Ellis, and Hall is perfect.

George Campbell also returns, though Pochettino said that the former CF Montreal central defender could be replaced if the groin injury he sustained captaining English second tier club West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday is serious.

"Already we are thinking about different options to bring" if Campbell can't travel early next week. The players summoned will begin reporting to U.S. Soccer's training facility near Atlanta on Sunday.

With security issues in the Caribbean nation preventing the Nov. 14 opener from being played in Port au Prince, the Haitian federation was granted permission to host it in Miami. The decisive contest will kick off three days later in Cincinnati.

The Stars and Stripes and Les Grenadiers last met during the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage, with the USA winning 2-1. The team is unbeaten in 10 games against Haiti, with its last loss way back in 1973.

"We know their physicality and the quality," Pochettino told me. "It's important to show respect, because I think it's going to be a tough, tough, tough two games."

Concacaf Quarterfinals Roster

Pochettino’s full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Matt Freese, New York City FC; Diego Kochen, Lyngby (Denmark); Brian Schwake, Nashville

Defenders: Reed Baker-Whiting, Nashville; George Campbell, West Brom (England); Sergiño Dest, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands); Alex Freeman, Villarreal (Spain); Neil Pierre, Philadelphia Union; Bryan Reynolds, Stade Rennais (France); Chris Richards, Crystal Palace (England); Antonee Robinson, Fulham (England; Auston Trusty, Celtic (Scotland)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Bournemouth (England); Mathis Albert, Borussia Dortmund (Germany); Sebastian Berhalter, Middlesbrough (England); Santiago Castañeda, Paderborn (Germany); Weston McKennie, Juventus (Italy); Adri Mehmeti, Red Bull New York; Gio Reyna, Strasbourg (France); Malik Tillman, Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Forwards: Folarin Balogun, Monaco (France); Justin Ellis, Orlando City; Julian Hall, Red Bull New York; Christian Pulisic, AC Milan (Italy); Cavan Sullivan, Philadelphia Union