CONCACAF Nations League
USA Roster Prediction: Who Makes Pochettino's Nations League Quarterfinal Squad?
CONCACAF Nations League

USA Roster Prediction: Who Makes Pochettino's Nations League Quarterfinal Squad?

Updated Oct. 29, 2026 5:01 p.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Writer

For all the excitement that a youth-heavy U.S. men’s national team generated earlier this fall in the Stars and Stripes' first games since the 2026 FIFA World Cup, don’t expect the roster that coach Mauricio Pochettino drops next week ahead of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals vs. Haiti to include quite as many fresh faces.

Sure, emerging teenage stars Julian Hall and Cavan Sullivan deserve to be included after helping the U.S. top Mexico, Canada, Chile and Peru in late September and early October and continuing to produce in MLS.

Those games didn’t count in any standings, though. In this two-leg, total-goals-wins series with Les Grenadiers, a spot in March’s final four is on the line. That means that most of the rest of the youngsters will instead report to camps in Europe for the U.S. under-20s and U-23s — the latter of which will double as the men’s Olympic squad in 2028 — while some of the most experienced Americans come back in.

Who will Poch pick? My best guesses are below.

*Denotes a player who is injured
**Denotes a player age-eligible for the 2028 Olympics

JUMP TO: Strikers | Wingers | Midfielders | Center Backs | Fullbacks | Goalkeepers

 STRIKERS

Predicted Strikers
United States
  • Folarin Balogun
    Folarin Balogun
    MonacoFrench Ligue 1
  • Julian Hall
    Julian Hall
    Red Bull New YorkMLS
  • Justin Ellis
    Justin Ellis
    Orlando City SCMLS

Folarin Balogun, Monaco

Julian Hall, New York Red Bulls

Justin Ellis, Orlando City SC

Just missed out: Ricardo Pepi*, Haji Wright*, Patrick Agyemang*, Zavier Gozo**, Brian White, Milan Iloski*, Preston Judd

In a perfect world, Ellis and Hall would continue their development with Steve Cherundolo’s squad. But with Balogun having barely played this season and Pepi, Wright and Agyemang all unavailable, Pochettino might have no choice but to bring one or both of them back to the senior team next month.

Folarin Balogun this summer during the knockout round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

With a trip to the Nations League finals at stake, Poch probably has to call in Balogun, too, even though a knee issue has limited the USA’s breakout star of the World Cup to just four substitute appearances for Monaco and a total of 74 minutes played since the summer. If not, don’t sleep on White. The 30-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps veteran has 18 goals in MLS and a bruising style that matches up well against the physical Haitians.

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WINGERS

Predicted Wingers
United States
  • Christian Pulisic
    Christian Pulisic
    AC MilanItalian Serie A
  • Sergiño Dest
    Sergiño Dest
    PSV EindhovenDutch Eredivisie
  • Gio Reyna
    Gio Reyna
    StrasbourgFrench Ligue 1
  • Cavan Sullivan
    Cavan Sullivan
    Philadelphia UnionMLS

Note: Sullivan is also age-eligible for the 2028 Olympics.

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan

Sergiño Dest, PSV Eindhoven

Gio Reyna, Strasbourg

Cavan Sullivan**, Philadelphia Union

Just missed out: Brenden Aaronson, Mathis Albert**, Cole Campbell**, Diego Luna*, Alex Zendejas, Peyton Miller**

As lineup mainstays for their clubs, Dest and Reyna are shoo-ins. Pulisic’s inclusion isn’t as certain. Lead U.S. assistant coach Jesus Perez was inside Milan’s San Siro Stadium on Wednesday, where he watched Pulisic come off the bench in the hosts’ 4-2 loss to Bologna. Still, Pulisic, who scored his second goal of the Italian season last weekend, probably returns for the first time since the World Cup.

Cavan Sullivancelebrates scoring against Mexico in a friendly earlier this month. (Photo by Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images)

Sullivan earned a re-call following a fine September/October camp. Will he be ready? A sore ankle has forced the 17-year-old to miss the Union’s last two games. If Sullivan doesn’t feature in Cincinnati on Saturday, another Philly-area native — Brenden Aaronson — could get the call. Last weekend, Aaronson made his first Premier League start in four games for Leeds United. Now healthy again, Zendejas is another option.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old Albert has logged just 21 Bundesliga minutes for Borussia Dortmund this season. So expect him to be summoned by Cherundolo (or even the U.S. U-20s). Same goes for Campbell and Miller.

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MIDFIELDERS

Predicted Midfielders
United States
  • Tyler Adams
    Tyler Adams
    BournemouthEnglish Premier League
  • Weston McKennie
    Weston McKennie
    JuventusItalian Serie A
  • Sebastian Berhalter
    Sebastian Berhalter
    MiddlesbroughEnglish Championship
  • Aidan Morris
    Aidan Morris
    MiddlesbroughEnglish Championship
  • Yunus Musah
    Yunus Musah
    AC MilanItalian Serie A
  • Malik Tillman
    Malik Tillman
    Bayer LeverkusenGerman Bundesliga

Tyler Adams, Bournemouth

Weston McKennie, Juventus

Sebastian Berhalter, Middlesbrough

Aidan Morris, Middlesbrough

Yunus Musah, AC Milan

Malik Tillman, Bayer Leverkusen

Just missed out: Johnny Cardoso*, Tanner Tessmann, Adri Mehmeti**, Brooklyn Raines**, Gianluca Busio*

McKennie, omitted in September after having just returned from a minor ailment, is a no-brainer. He’s started each of Juve's eight games since then, playing all but one minute of the last five. Berhalter has become an automatic callup, and while Musah hasn’t been great for AC Milan, he has started four of the Rossoneri’s last five matches and went the distance on Wednesday with Perez in the house.

Weston McKennie playing this summer during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Emma Ottosen/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The oft-injured Cardoso appeared poised for a recall after ankle surgery cost him a World Cup trip, but now the Atlético Madrid man is sidelined by a hamstring strain. Though Tessmann is beginning to find his form for Lyon, that opens the door for Morris, who has been sensational all season for Premier League promotion race-leading Boro.

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CENTER BACKS

Predicted Center Backs
United States
  • Chris Richards
    Chris Richards
    Crystal PalaceEnglish Premier League
  • Mark McKenzie
    Mark McKenzie
    ToulouseFrench Ligue 1
  • Auston Trusty
    Auston Trusty
    CelticScottish Premiership
  • Miles Robinson
    Miles Robinson
    FC CincinnatiMLS

Chris Richards, Crystal Palace

Mark McKenzie, Toulouse

Auston Trusty, Celtic

Miles Robinson, Cincinnati

Just missed out: Neil Pierre**, George Campbell, Cameron Carter-Vickers

Richards produced his best performance of the season Wednesday in Palace’s 1-0 EFL Cup win over London rivals Fulham; the 26-year-old remains the USA’s defensive anchor. 

Chris Richards looks for an open teammate during a friendly against Canada earlier this month. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Trusty, who started three of the four September-October exhibitions, has emerged as the retired Tim Ream’s left-footed replacement. He can also play left back, which is where Pochettino deployed him in the World Cup loss to Türkiye — against whom Trusty scored — and the 1-0 win over Canada on Oct. 6. If the 28-year-old doesn’t participate in November, it won’t be because of his play; Trusty missed Celtic’s last two games following the death of his father, Walt.

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FULLBACKS

Predicted Fullbacks
United States
  • Antonee Robinson
    Antonee Robinson
    FulhamEnglish Premier League
  • Alex Freeman
    Alex Freeman
    VillarrealSpanish La Liga
  • Joe Scally
    Joe Scally
    Borussia MönchengladbachGerman Bundesliga
  • Tim Weah
    Tim Weah
    Olympique MarseilleFrench Ligue 1

Antonee "Jedi" Robinson, Fulham

Alex Freeman, Villarreal

Joe Scally, Borussia Mönchengladbach

Tim Weah, Olympique Marseille

Just missed out: Max Arfsten, George Bello, Frankie Westfield**, Luca Bombino**

Antonee Robinson prepares for a throw in during a friendly against Canada this month. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Freeman and Jedi are the undisputed starters at right and left back. Who's behind them is much less clear. Neither Scally nor Weah were named in September, but both are playing regularly and well for their clubs. Scally’s three goals are as many as he's had in the last three seasons combined, while Marseille captain Weah scored his first of 2026-27 last weekend.

These matches count, so expect the versatile two-time World Cup vets to return next month — especially with Arfsten still finding his feet in his first campaign with Middlesbrough while Bombino and Westfield are destined for youth national team duty.

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GOALKEEPERS

Predicted Goalkeepers
United States
  • Matt Turner
    Matt Turner
    New England RevolutionMLS
  • Matt Freese
    Matt Freese
    New York City FCMLS
  • Chris Brady
    Chris Brady
    Chicago FireMLS
  • Brian Schwake
    Brian Schwake
    Nashville SCMLS

Matt Turner, New England Revolution

Matt Freese, New York City FC

Chris Brady, Chicago Fire

Brian Schwake, Nashville SC

Just missed out: Diego Kochen**

Who’ll be in goal against Haiti? Freese, the World Cup No. 1, went just 45 minutes in the USA’s last four games and has been outplayed in MLS this season by both the newcomer Schwake and Qatar 2022 starter Turner. 

Brian Schwake during USA's international friendly against Canada at the beginning of October. (Photo by Jeremy Olson/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

While some will argue for Kochen after the 20-year-old shut down Mexico earlier this month, the projected Olympic starter seems more likely to backstop the U-23s next month. My money’s on the 25-year-old Schwake, who was superb against Canada in the Americans’ most recent outing.

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