Why Would Mauricio Pochettino Leave The U.S. For Manchester United?

When Maurico Pochettino was originally hired by the U.S. Soccer Federation in 2024 — and rehired in August — there was a recognition that he comes with attention. He has a background that is going to make him attractive for other coaching vacancies, and he will continually be the subject of speculation.

Pochettino's latest link? Manchester United.

The famed Red Devils are expected to sack club legend Michael Carrick in his first full season as Manchester United's manager, and Pochettino is "a leading candidate" to replace Carrick, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Michael Carrick's days in charge at Manchester United may be numbered. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Now, Mauricio Pochettino could kibosh all of these rumors in one fell swoop, but that wouldn't necessarily be smart. In fact, it's more likely that he and his camp are probably sitting back and loving this. It's great for him and the Pochettino brand to always be the first name that comes out. It's happening again right now, and he's not going to shut it down.

But would Pochettino really leave the U.S. men's national team for Manchester United? Let's really think about this.

Is Mauricio Pochettino on the verge of a Premier League return? (Photo by David Berding/USSF/Getty Images)

Right now, Pochettino has the cushiest job he could possibly have with the U.S. and is making about $7 million annually. But just because you have a cushy job doesn't mean that you don't want to do something else, even if that something is more pressure.

Despite how far Manchester United has fallen, there is still a power to the brand. At some point, somebody’s going to get this right and, in doing so, become the savior, and they will build statues. Whether it’s Pochettino or somebody else, there will be a coach that has a burning desire to do something big and sees Manchester United as that platform.

The other thing is, coaching internationally is a very, very different experience. Pochettino's first international job was with the U.S., and I would understand him or any coach with his background missing the day in and the day out, even though it’s a grind, even though there’s pressure.

Mauricio Pochettino, after the USA's exit from the 2026 World Cup. (Photo by Henry Rodenburg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I get why people would say, "Why would he leave the U.S. for something like this? He's made a lot of money!" But who knows? Manchester United could offer him a boatload of money too, and if you throw enough money at any situation, everybody can be available, regardless of what contracts say.

He could also be something huge in terms of resurrecting this once great brand — don't underestimate the value of that.

All that being said, I am not going to lose sleep over this, or the next time that it happens. This is what you create at U.S. Soccer; this is what you signed up for.

But if you're a fan of the USMNT, the message is clear: if you’re going to go, do it earlier rather than later.