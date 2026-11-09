USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino A 'Leading Candidate' To Replace Michael Carrick At Man United

Michael Carrick appears to be on the outs at Manchester United, and United States men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino could be his replacement.

According to a report from The Athletic on Monday, Manchester United are set to sack Michael Carrick after the club's 4-4 result against Aston Villa on Sunday, which kept them firmly in the Premier League's relegation zone. United haven't been relegated since the 1973-74 season.

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A "leading candidate" to replace Carrick is Pochettino, according to a report from talkSPORT. The Athletic also noted that Pochettino is expected to figure highly among the candidates" for United's managerial vacancy, along with former Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Pochettino signed a four-year contract extension with the U.S. men's national team in August, following a round of 16 finish at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Prior to taking over the USMNT in 2024, Pochettino held several high-profile managerial positions in Europe, including in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea F.C.

The U.S. men's national team will play in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League on Nov. 14 and 17 against Haiti. Both matches will be played in the United States.