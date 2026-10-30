Why Man United, Liverpool-Arsenal, Milan Derby Will Provide Halloween Chills

Ah, Halloween. The season of spooky mischief and relentless candy-driven aggression. A holiday of dark creativity where costumes adorn every street just like one of the witches in William Shakespeare’s Macbeth said — "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes…" — this is a time for deviously fun. It’s also a time to cuddle up in the comfort of your own home and watch scary movies.

I love being scared. It’s a feeling that is an alarming reminder to the soul, evoking my senses and telling me once again that I am indeed alive. Horror movies, therefore, to me — are therapeutic. Halloween, just like Clare Dunphy said in "Modern Family," is "MY HOLIDAY" and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

From a footballing perspective, this weekend’s action during Halloween also brings some eerie drama as some of the themes that are currently affecting certain clubs will be highlighted this weekend. And just like Linus skipped trick-or-treating in order to wait for the mythical Great Pumpkin in the 1966 classic "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown", we will also wait and hope for some unsettling drama.

Here are some of the most notable matches for the weekend and in the spirit of the holiday, I have given each fixture a Halloween theme with a horror movie twist.

Enjoy and most importantly, Happy Halloween.

A Nightmare At Old Trafford

There is a creepy desperation with Manchester United right now and it permeates throughout the club, not just because of the results, but due to the management, ownership and personnel. After losing 3-0 to Bournemouth, it is now going through a seven-match winless run and has not won in the Premier League since August 30th (3-2 against Ipswich Town).

Premier League 2026-27 · Head to Head Chelsea vs. Manchester United Chelsea 4-1-3 (W-D-L) VS Manchester United 1-4-3 (W-D-L) 5th 5th League standing 16th 16th 13 13 League points 7 7 17 17 Goals for 10 10 15 15 Goals against 13 13 Tap to play

United is a club of incredibly important history but one that cannot escape the ghosts of the past. Old Trafford is known as the Theatre of Dreams but right now, it is feels more like "A Nightmare on Elm Street." Man United fans keep being chased and stalked by an ownership that won’t let them move on with their lives.

Michael Carrick needs a win, otherwise his tenure is effectively over. However, I think not even this fixture can save him from the inevitable.

Will Manchester United show the door to Michael Carrick? (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

As for Chelsea, a club which has spent a tremendous amount of money (more than a billion dollars in the last few seasons) to build a squad that is both dynamic and full of power (Morgan Rogers, Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer) is very much Mary Shelley’s "Frankenstein" where Xabi Alonso’s creation is made up of an assembly of offensively-friendly parts but together, it still needs discipline — especially now that the aforementioned Palmer is suspended due to the red card he earned against Tottenham Hotspur.

Cole Palmer won't play vs. Manchester United due to a red card. (Photo by Steve Bardens - AMA/Getty Images)

That particular loss, coupled with the one against Liverpool in the fourth round of the League Cup, showed that Chelsea’s creation needs self-control. It needs to be stronger defensively if it has any hope of Champions League football this season. And to be honest, there are no excuses because the Blues have only domestic football to worry about.

Otherwise, Chelsea’s project, just like the creature, will eventually vanish and fail once again from looking to earn European football. This is a very important fixture for both sides.

Can Arsenal Exercise Anfield Demons?

There is a powerful energy that comes from Anfield whenever Arsenal visits Liverpool’s stadium. In fact, Arsenal’s win rate at this ground is the worst in club history as the Gunners have only won six times in the last 34 trips.

Premier League 2026-27 · Head to Head Liverpool vs. Arsenal Liverpool 4-3-1 (W-D-L) VS Arsenal 7-0-1 (W-D-L) 4th 4th League standing 2nd 2nd 15 15 League points 21 21 11 11 Goals for 13 13 8 8 Goals against 5 5 Tap to play

So for Arsenal, very much like Jordan Peele’s 2017 psychological masterpiece "Get Out" (starring Daniel Kaluuya, who happens to be a diehard, lifelong Arsenal fan), Mikel Arteta’s side has to withstand the pressures of a very eerie and hostile environment and escape Anfield with three points.

Alexander Isak is finally turning a corner at Anfield. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

As for Liverpool, using Peele’s 2019 follow-up "Us" where scary doppelgangers terrorized a family, I am beginning to think that Liverpool’s team has more than one face and what was first thought as an inconsistent side under new manager Andoni Iraola. It is now more confident where Alexander Isak is finally delivering on a consistent basis. The Swedish striker has six league goals from his last six matches. The question will be, can he do it against Arsenal’s strong defensive unit?

There are recent thoughts that Liverpool is indeed the real deal under Iraola and a genuine title contender. This is a great test to show if this sentiment carries weight.

A Gothic Thriller At San Siro

A historic match inside an iconic stadium that will soon say goodbye in the next few years as news this week - ahead of this weekend’s Milan derby - stated that the San Siro will be demolished during the 2031-32 season and make way for the 71,500-seated Generali stadium, set to begin construction next year.

Serie A 2026-27 · Head to Head AC Milan vs. Inter Milan AC Milan 5-3-1 (W-D-L) VS Inter Milan 8-1-0 (W-D-L) 5th 5th League standing 1st 1st 18 18 League points 25 25 18 18 Goals for 25 25 11 11 Goals against 10 10 Tap to play

But that will be then and this is now as the Derby della Madonnina (as the Milan derby is known) is a royal match, a glorious classic filled with Halloween-esque motives as the city itself, an ancient place with ghosts from the past, is rich with gothic identity centered around the Duomo di Milano.

Christian Pulisic's future will remain in Milan. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Italian Gothic horror, therefore — famous in the ‘50s and ’60s — takes the role of protagonist so do yourself a favor and watch Mario Bava’s classic Italian masterpiece "Black Sunday" where a vengeful executed witch returns from the dead to avenge her look-alike descendant. And that’s how I see this match on Saturday as Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan, seven points behind league leader Inter, has to do everything in its power to get closer to its local adversary and avenge the defending champion Inter.

Lautaro Martinez will sit out the Milan derby due to injury (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

In terms of personnel, USMNT star whiner Christian Pulisic (newly signed to an extension through 2031) and Luka Modrić should be available for this game whilst Inter continue to deliver with the absence of Lautaro Martínez due to a hamstring injury.

The blue of Inter and red of Milan contrast with an eerie albeit colorful fog that perfectly encapsulates the animosity they have for each other. Let’s see how it all comes together on the scariest night of the year.

‘Tis the season for scary themes and haunting results. Let’s take it all in.