Mauricio Pochettino Reportedly Expected To Coach USA vs. Haiti

Mauricio Pochettino isn't going anywhere — at least not yet.

Pochettino, who is reportedly in advanced talks to leave the United States men's national team to become the manager of Manchester United, will still lead the U.S. in its two Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals legs against Haiti, according to a report from The New York Times on Wednesday.

The two matches mark the United States' first competitive matches since the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in which the U.S. was eliminated in the round of 16. In the non-competitive matches the U.S. has played since then, it has gone a perfect 4-0, most notably beating its rivals Mexico 3-0.

If the U.S. wins its quarterfinals matches against Haiti, it will advance to the semifinals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in March. By then, Pochettino is expected to be with Manchester United.