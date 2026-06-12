FIFA Men's World Cup
Christian Pulisic 'Good' After Halftime Sub In USA's World Cup Opener vs. Paraguay
FIFA Men's World Cup

Christian Pulisic 'Good' After Halftime Sub In USA's World Cup Opener vs. Paraguay

Updated Jun. 12, 2026 11:47 p.m. ET

United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic appears to be "good" after subbing out of the Americans' 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Paraguay on Friday at Los Angeles Stadium.

USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino said that the Pulisic was a measure of precaution.

"We didn't want to take any risks," Pochettino said afterwards.

Pulisic himself echoed his manager's precautionary approach to the substitution.

"I just got a bit of a kick in the first half, so I'm really hoping that it's nothing. Taking a little bit of precaution today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine the next few days," Pulisic said.

Pulisic was subbed out for midfielder Sebastian Berhalter at halftime after putting in a solid shift in the first half of the United States' 4-1 win, causing concern over the 27-year-old's availability for the remainder of the tournament. However, according to FOX Sports' Jenny Taft, Pulisic was in good spirits leaving the pitch.

"I did see Christian Pulisic look up to someone from the friends and family section when he walked back on the pitch for the second half and say ‘I’m good,'" Taft reported during the match.

"I'm watching him on the bench right now, he's up and down, on his feet, with no signs of discomfort, in my opinion of Christian Pulisic right now."

Pulisic missed seven matches for club and country during the 2025-26 season, which included a 23-day absence due to a hamstring injury.

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