World Cup Roundup: Co-Hosts USA And Canada Make History

The second day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup provided some magical moments from the hosts. The U.S. cruised past Paraguay, while Cyle Larin late equalizer ignited an electric atmosphere in Toronto.

Here is everything you might have missed from Day 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada earned its first-ever point at a men's World Cup after drawing Bosnia and Herzegovina, improving to 0W-1D-6L all time in the competition. Entering the match, Canada's six World Cup matches without a point were tied with El Salvador for the most by any nation in tournament history.

Cyle Larin scored his first goal for Canada since October 2024, increasing his national team total to 31 goals, the second-most in men's team history behind teammate Jonathan David (39). The goal was just Canada's second in men's World Cup history, following Alphonso Davies' strike in 2022, and marked the first time Canada has ever equalized after trailing in a World Cup match.

The draw improved Jesse Marsch's record as Canada manager to 13W-14L-5D and 3W-4L-1D against UEFA opposition. Canada is now unbeaten in its last seven matches against UEFA opponents under Marsch, with its only loss coming against the Netherlands in his first match in charge in 2024. Marsch also became the first American-born manager to lead a foreign nation at a men's World Cup.

Bosnia and Herzegovina extended its unbeaten run to nine matches, improving to 2W-7D-0L during that stretch. Its last defeat came against Austria in October.

Jovo Lukić scored his first international goal in just his fourth appearance for Bosnia and Herzegovina. He became the first player since France's Randal Kolo Muani in 2022 to score his first career World Cup goal within his first four international appearances.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

United States vs. Paraguay

The United States made history with its 4-1 win over Paraguay in its World Cup opener at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday, scoring four goals in a men's World Cup match for the first time ever. It also matched its largest margin of victory in a men's World Cup ever (it had two 3-0 wins in 1930).

Folarin Balogun had a brace for the U.S., making him the first American man to score two goals in a World Cup match since Bert Patenaude in 1930. (Patenaude had a hat-trick in that match and is still the only U.S. player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup.) This was Balogun's first World Cup appearance.

Gio Reyna scored his first career goal in the World Cup and his 10th goal for the U.S. His goal is also the latest regulation goal for the U.S. in a World Cup match, passing Landon Donovan's goal against Algeria in stoppage time.

The own goal scored by Paraguay defender Damian Bobadilla was the third-fastest goal in a men's World Cup match for the United States. The U.S. has benefited from four own goals in the men's World Cup; only France (6) has benefited from more, per OPTA.

Christian Pulisic set a USA record for the most career assists in a men's World Cup with three (two in 2022, one Friday). Only Landon Donovan (5) has contributed to more goals for the U.S. in the men's World Cup since 1990 than Pulisic (4, tied with Clint Dempsey, per OPTA).

United States vs Paraguay Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

BEST OF THE DAY

Assist Of The Day

It was a massive moment for Canada in the 78th minute as Cyle Larin expertly controlled, turned, and finished after receiving a brilliant first-time pass from Promise David. The forward's clever one-touch ball, played with the outside of his boot, split the Bosnian defense and found Larin in space. It was a moment of creativity and quality that Canada desperately needed against a disciplined Bosnian back line, with only a touch of ingenuity capable of unlocking their stubborn defensive structure.

Save Of The Day

A potential Save of the Tournament candidate on match day 2 came from Saed Kolašinac, who produced a heroic last-ditch goal-line block in the 53rd minute. His intervention deflected the ball onto the crossbar and out, preserving Bosnia and Herzegovina's lead. Canada eventually found an equalizer later in the match to earn a point, but Kolašinac's remarkable defensive play may ultimately prove to be the reason Bosnia escaped Toronto with a valuable draw.

Goal Of The Day

An incredible goal from Gio Reyna, who curled a trivela with the outside of his boot past the Paraguayan goalkeeper, who had no chance of making the save. Reyna came off the bench after a difficult club season in which he struggled to break into the Borussia Mönchengladbach lineup, but coach Mauricio Pochettino still put his faith in him by including him in the squad. Reyna repaid that trust with a moment of individual brilliance.

Moment Of The Day

USA Wins Home Opening Match

The United States could not have gotten off to a better start, cruising past Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium. It was a rocking atmosphere in Los Angeles as Folarin Balogun bagged a brace, alongside an opening own goal, to lead the U.S. to a 3–1 victory. It's the kind of performance that can fuel a dream run for the Americans.