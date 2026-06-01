Why Marquinhos Hugged Gabriel After Arsenal's Champions League Final Penalty Miss

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos has opened up on his decision to console Gabriel Magalhães following the Arsenal defender's heartbreaking penalty miss in the Champions League final.

While his teammates celebrated back-to-back European titles, the veteran Brazilian chose to prioritize empathy over ecstasy in Budapest.

A Moment Of Pure Class

In the immediate aftermath of PSG's penalty shootout victory over Arsenal at the Puskas Arena, the contrast in emotions was stark.

As the PSG squad sprinted away to celebrate their second successive crown, captain Marquinhos took a different path, heading straight toward a devastated Gabriel to offer a prolonged embrace. The Arsenal center back had just seen his wayward strike fly over the crossbar, handing the trophy to the French giants.

The gesture did not go unnoticed, with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard among those to pay tribute to the PSG skipper. "He's a true gentleman. He's probably the most experienced player on the pitch and has been through these moments from both sides. Huge respect to him for that gesture and for the kind of person and player he is," Odegaard said, lavishing praise on him afterwards.

Shared Trauma From 12 Yards

Speaking to reporters after the trophy presentation, Marquinhos revealed that his actions were driven by personal experience. The 32-year-old famously missed a penalty for Brazil in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final against Croatia, and those memories came flooding back as he watched Gabriel struggle.

"As soon as he missed that penalty, I remembered what it felt like for me when I missed against Croatia to knock us out of the last World Cup," Marquinhos said.

"It was a very difficult moment for him, a big responsibility. I've been through it myself and know how tough it is when that happens to you as a player. You have to be very strong to get out of a moment like that - and I know how hard that is. Gabriel really wanted to win this title and had all that pressure on him, knowing that if he missed, that dream had gone for him and we would be the champions."

Defending Gabriel's Incredible Season

Marquinhos was eager to remind the footballing world of Gabriel's contributions throughout the campaign. The Arsenal defender played a pivotal role in the Gunners' first Premier League title in 22 years, forming the division's meanest defense alongside William Saliba.

Marquinhos was adamant that one kick should not define a player who has established himself as an elite talent.

"I told him that I've been through this moment and I know how difficult it is, but that he can bounce back from it," Marquinhos continued.

"Gabriel has played an amazing season for Arsenal, proved he is one of the best defenders in the world and shown everyone he's a great player. He did not deserve to have all that weight, from that moment of defeat, on his shoulders. So I just wanted to take a few minutes out of my celebrations to reserve this time for him, to hug him and wish him well."

Eyes On The World Cup

The bond between the two defenders is set to become even more important in the coming weeks.

Both players have been named in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup, where they are expected to form the starting center back partnership.

Marquinhos stressed that the Seleção need Gabriel in the best possible frame of mind if they are to challenge for a sixth world title this summer in North America.

"And in Brazil, we need him for the World Cup," Marquinhos concluded. "I just wanted to hug him, to show him how much he is valued by us and congratulate him for everything else he has done this season."

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).