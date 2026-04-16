Jude Bellingham Assesses Harry Kane's Ballon D'Or Chances Ahead Of UCL Showdown

Jude Bellingham has labeled England teammate Harry Kane a "fantastic player" as Real Madrid prepare for a titanic Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Bayern Munich.

The midfielder suggests that Kane's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or hinge on collective success, both at Bayern and with the national team at the upcoming World Cup.

England stars set for Munich showdown

Madrid travel to the Allianz Arena for a decisive European encounter against a Bayern side led by the prolific Kane.

The striker continues to dominate German football, spearheading Bayern's charge toward a second straight Bundesliga title as the league's leading marksman with 31 goals.

Bellingham acknowledges the threat posed by his international captain, who currently boasts 49 goals from 41 appearances across all competitions this term.

Bellingham hails brilliant Kane

Addressing the media ahead of the trip to Germany, where Madrid will be aiming to overturn a 2-1 aggregate deficit, Bellingham expressed immense pride in Kane’s clinical form on the elite stage.

While he admits a personal conflict regarding Bayern's domestic success due to his brother Jobe's ties to Borussia Dortmund, the Madrid star remains in awe of the striker's influence.

Asked if Kane is now the frontrunner for the Ballon d’Or, Bellingham said: "It will depend a lot on the team’s achievements and what he does with England.

"He’s a fantastic player. They’re going to win the Bundesliga, and it hurts because my brother plays for Dortmund. It’s a source of pride to have him in the English national team and in these last two or three years, he’s shown how good he is."

World Cup dreams and rivalries

Bellingham believes Kane's tenure in German football only enhances his reputation as a world-class operator ahead of a major international summer.

The midfielder is hopeful that this high-level experience translates into success for the Three Lions, though his immediate priority remains neutralizing the 32-year-old in Bavaria.

Reflecting on Kane’s development and the challenge of facing him in the second leg, Bellingham added: "He’s improved; he’s a brilliant striker and it’s a pleasure to watch him play. Let’s see if he can take this style of play to the World Cup. Tomorrow, I hope he doesn’t show up, or that we’re able to stop him."

Quest for European history

Kane enters the second leg on the verge of more history as an English player, aiming to equal Steven Gerrard’s record of scoring in five consecutive Champions League fixtures.

The striker is also looking to become the first player to record a goal contribution in five straight appearances against Madrid.

With both clubs prioritizing European glory alongside their domestic pursuits, this high-stakes encounter serves as a definitive audition for individual accolades and a place in the semifinals.