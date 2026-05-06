José Mourinho Meets Florentino Perez To Discuss Terms For Real Madrid Return

The managerial merry-go-round at Santiago Bernabéu has taken a sensational turn with reports of a high-level summit between two of football's biggest power brokers.

José Mourinho has moved into the spotlight as a serious candidate to retake the reins at Real Madrid following direct talks with club president Florentino Perez.

A secret summit in Madrid

The "Special One" could be set for a sensational sequel in the Spanish capital.

According to reports from Esdiario and journalist Sergio Valentin, Mourinho and Perez have engaged in a video conference that lasted approximately one hour to discuss a potential return to the Real Madrid dugout.

The meeting reportedly included the presence of Mourinho’s long-term representative, Jorge Mendes, though the super-agent was said to be acting primarily as an observer.

This direct line of communication comes at a time when pressure on the current coaching staff has reached breaking point following a disappointing campaign and mounting internal uncertainty.

Mourinho's non-negotiable demands

While the prospect of a reunion is firmly on the table, the Portuguese tactician is not prepared to walk back into the Bernabeu without total control.

Mourinho, who is currently managing Benfica under a contract that runs until 2027, has reportedly laid out a series of non-negotiable conditions that Perez must meet before he agrees to lead the project once again.

Interestingly, these demands are not centered on his personal salary or financial package.

Instead, Mourinho is demanding a total overhaul of the club's internal functioning. He is reportedly asking for absolute sporting control, a restructure of the medical department, and full disciplinary authority over the squad.

These requirements highlight his desire to avoid the internal politics that plagued the final months of his first tenure between 2010 and 2013, a period in which he led the team to one title each in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana.

Divided opinions at the Bernabeu

The news of a potential Mourinho return has immediately polarized the Real Madrid fanbase.

To many, he remains the manager who broke Barcelona's dominance and instilled a winning "killer" mentality in the squad during one of the most competitive eras in La Liga history.

His experience and tactical discipline are seen by supporters as the perfect remedy for the current squad's lack of consistency.

However, others remain wary of the baggage that follows the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss.

His first spell ended in a fractured dressing room and public spats with club legends, a memory that still lingers for a section of the Madridismo.

The prospect of bringing back such a combustible figure is viewed by some as a step backward rather than a forward-thinking solution.

The ball is in Perez's court

Despite the complexity of the negotiations, Mourinho has not shut the door on the record European champions. He has left the possibility open, but the final decision now rests with the president.

Perez is expected to weigh up Mourinho's structural demands against other potential candidates, such as Unai Emery, who has also been linked with the post.

Perez is expected to deliver his response to Mourinho sometime next week.

Whether the club is willing to grant the manager the unprecedented level of control he craves remains the sticking point.

If an agreement is reached, it would signal the start of one of the most dramatic and highly-anticipated second acts in the history of the sport.