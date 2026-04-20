English Premier League
Manchester City's Rodri To Undergo Tests On Groin Injury Suffered Against Arsenal
English Premier League

Manchester City's Rodri To Undergo Tests On Groin Injury Suffered Against Arsenal

Published Apr. 20, 2026 5:31 p.m. ET

Manchester City midfielder Rodri sustained a groin injury in the 2-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League, manager Pep Guardiola said.

The Spanish international came off in the 88th minute.

"We’ll make a test tonight," Guardiola said Sunday.  

Rodri has returned to his best form in recent weeks after regaining his full sharpness after ACL and groin injuries.

Rodri’s absence would be a blow to second-placed City’s title hopes. The team is three points behind Arsenal but has a game in hand.

"I don’t know how long Rodri will be out," Guardiola added, looking ahead to Wednesday’s potentially decisive clash with Burnley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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