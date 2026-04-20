English Premier League
English Premier League
Manchester City's Rodri To Undergo Tests On Groin Injury Suffered Against Arsenal
Published Apr. 20, 2026 5:31 p.m. ET
Manchester City midfielder Rodri sustained a groin injury in the 2-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League, manager Pep Guardiola said.
The Spanish international came off in the 88th minute.
"We’ll make a test tonight," Guardiola said Sunday.
Rodri has returned to his best form in recent weeks after regaining his full sharpness after ACL and groin injuries.
Rodri’s absence would be a blow to second-placed City’s title hopes. The team is three points behind Arsenal but has a game in hand.
"I don’t know how long Rodri will be out," Guardiola added, looking ahead to Wednesday’s potentially decisive clash with Burnley.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
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