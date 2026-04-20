Dominik Szoboszlai On His Future At Liverpool: ‘Not Really In My Hands’

Dominik Szoboszlai has admitted that his long-term future at Liverpool is "not really in my hands anymore" as talks over a contract extension hit a standstill.

The Hungarian midfielder has been one of the standout performers in an otherwise taxing season for the Reds, but his latest comments suggest that the club has yet to table a formal offer that reflects his importance.

Contract talks stall for Red star

Szoboszlai has admitted that there has been a lack of progress regarding a new deal at Anfield. The Hungary international currently has just over two years remaining on his existing contract, which is set to expire in 2028.

Despite his importance to the team, the 25-year-old revealed that discussions have not advanced as expected during the final stretch of the 2025-26 campaign.

"There has been no real progression, so I cannot say anything new about my contract situation," Szoboszlai told reporters following Sunday’s dramatic 2-1 Merseyside derby victory over Everton.

"We have a lot of games to go and I am focusing on that. As you guys know, my contract ends in 2028, so I am ready to go every day, every week, and then let’s see."

Worrying admission on Anfield future

While the midfielder was quick to reiterate his affection for the club and the surrounding community, he suggested that the power to secure his future now lies with the Liverpool hierarchy.

Szoboszlai's comments suggest a gap between the player's expectations and the club's current offer, or perhaps a delay in the negotiation process as the Reds navigate a transitional period.

"Of course I see myself here in the long term, but it is not really in my hands anymore," he added, placing the ball firmly in the club's court. "I love being here. I love the fans. My family is happy. I’m completely relaxed. We have five games to go. Then I am going to rest — a big one, after my international break. Then we will see."

Mending relations with the Kop

The contract uncertainty comes just weeks after Szoboszlai had to navigate a difficult relationship with the supporters following a high-profile fallout.

The midfielder was forced to issue a direct apology to the supporters after a heated exchange during a heavy defeat to Manchester City. That incident, which saw him shrug at fans, appears to be behind him as he focuses on the club's top-five target.

Szoboszlai's performance on the pitch remains undeniable despite the off-field distractions. Amidst a challenging campaign for the club, the Hungarian has been their main man, racking up 12 goals and nine assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

His latest contribution saw him deliver the crucial corner for Virgil van Dijk's 100th-minute winner against Everton, which extended Liverpool’s lead over sixth-placed Chelsea to seven points.

Top-five finish now the sole focus

With the dramatic Merseyside derby victory providing a much-needed morale boost, Szoboszlai and Liverpool are now turning their full attention to securing their European future.

With the Reds already knocked out of all competitions, their sole mission is locking down a top-five Premier League finish ensuring they qualify for next year's Champions League.

"It felt amazing," Szoboszlai said of the derby win. "We practiced set-pieces yesterday. I just put it in the mix and hoped for Virgil and Ibou (Konate) to win it. To win a derby like this in the last second, we couldn’t ask for more. We are happy for each other but also for the fans because we know what it means for them. A win always changes the mood but we have to keep our feet on the floor and keep working hard."