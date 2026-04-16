Noni Madueke To Be Available For Arsenal Ahead Of Title Clash Vs Manchester City

Arsenal have received a significant fitness boost with the news that Noni Madueke is expected to be available for Sunday's pivotal Premier League clash against Manchester City.

The winger sparked fears of a long-term layoff after being forced off during midweek Champions League action, but early indications suggest the damage is not as severe as first feared.

Positive news after Champions League scare

Arsenal are optimistic that Madueke will be fit for Sunday’s showdown against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, per

The England international appeared to be in significant discomfort following a challenge from Sporting forward Pedro Goncalves, specifically struggling with an injury to his right knee.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, he was eventually replaced by teenager Max Dowman, leading to concerns that he could be set for a spell on the sidelines during the most critical juncture of the season.

Early diagnosis offers Arteta relief

While Madueke is due to be assessed further by Arsenal’s medical staff over the coming days, the early diagnosis has provided a huge sigh of relief for the north London club.

He is said to have avoided a serious structural injury and is instead suffering with a dead leg, which typically carries a much shorter recovery timeframe.

This news is particularly welcome given that Madueke has been troubled by knee issues throughout the current campaign.

He previously injured his left knee while on international duty with England last month during a 1-1 draw with Uruguay, an incident that saw him leave Wembley in a protective brace before making a swift return to action.

The importance of the Etihad showdown

Arteta will be desperate to have Madueke available as Arsenal look to end a winless run at the Etihad, where they have not tasted victory in 11 years. Sunday's fixture represents a massive hurdle in the Premier League title race, with City currently lurking just behind the Gunners. Should Pep Guardiola's side secure the win, they would close the gap at the summit just three points with a game in hand.

The availability of wide options is a major concern for the coaching staff, especially as Bukayo Saka continues to struggle with an Achilles issue.

With Saka's involvement against the Citizens still shrouded in doubt, Madueke’s presence on the right flank becomes even more vital for Arsenal's tactical blueprint.

Reinforcements expected in defense

While the forward line remains a point of concern, the Gunners are more confident about the prospect of defensive stars returning to the fold.

Both Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori have been working hard on their respective recoveries and were spotted in the stands at the Emirates on Wednesday night to support their team-mates.

Their potential return would provide a massive lift to a squad that is also currently missing captain Martin Odegaard due to a persistent knee problem.

Arteta is facing a nervous wait over the next 48 hours to see which of his star men will be cleared by the medical team to board the plane to Manchester for what many describe as a title-deciding encounter.