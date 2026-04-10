FIFA Men's World Cup
Tyler Adams Returns: USA Midfielder 'Ready To Go' for Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
FIFA Men's World Cup

Tyler Adams Returns: USA Midfielder 'Ready To Go' for Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Updated Apr. 10, 2026 4:33 p.m. ET

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is set to return from a quadriceps injury for the Cherries' game at Premier League-leading Arsenal on Saturday.

The 27-year-old USA star missed Bournemouth's last two matches as well as two U.S. friendlies over the international break.

"I am feeling strong and ready to go," Adams, the U.S. captain at the 2022 World Cup, told club media.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola confirmed on Friday that Adams is available and "in a good place."

Staying in Bournemouth to rehab, Adams said, "gave me a period of time to get stronger, get more fit and focus on the objectives with the boys here."

"I’m feeling consistent, I’m feeling strong now and I think it’s just important to finish the season strong," said Adams, who also missed time this season because of an MCL tear.

Bournemouth takes an 11-game unbeaten run in the Premier League to north London. The Cherries' last loss in the league was to Arsenal — 3-2 at home on Jan. 3.

The team is 13th in the standings with seven games left in the season.

Bournemouth's only injured players as of Friday morning, Iraola said, are forward Justin Kluivert and midfielder Lewis Cook.

"I will even have to make difficult decisions because probably (there) will more than 20 ready to travel," Iraola said.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report

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