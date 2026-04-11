Arsenal Ratings vs. Bournemouth: Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz Drop Stinkers

Awful Arsenal suffered a major blow in the Premier League title race as they crumbled to a 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth, their third loss in four in all competitions. Mikel Arteta's side were second best all over the pitch on a dismal afternoon for the league leaders, who missed out on the opportunity to open up a 12 point gap over rivals Manchester City ahead of their game at Chelsea on Sunday.

Arteta had urged the Arsenal fans to make a real difference for the lunchtime kick-off, but the hosts gave their supporters nothing to shout about as they toiled to get anything going against a Bournemouth side who have now made it 12 games unbeaten in the league.

After a bright start, the visitors deservedly went in front on 17 minutes when Junior Kroupi touched in Adrien Truffert's cross, which had looped up perfectly for him at the back post following a deflection off William Saliba.

Viktor Gyokeres did level things up before the break from the penalty spot, but Arsenal never really looked like going on to get the win they desperately needed and it was no surprise when Alex Scott struck deep into the second half to give the Cherries a deserved win.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...

Goalkeeper & Defense

David Raya (5/10):

Nothing he could do with Kroupi's goal. Broke the lines well a few times with the ball at his feet, but was so fortunate to get away with a casual pass out it the second half which nearly fell for Evanilson.

Ben White (5/10):

Mixed bag. Got caught out a few times, including for the opening goal, but did try to get forward when he could.

William Saliba (6/10):

Unlucky with the cross for Kroupi's goal that flicked up off his boot. Always had to be alert with Bournemouth's lively attack.

Gabriel Magalhaes (6/10):

Good battle with Evanilson. Probably Arsenal's best defender on a very underwhelming day.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (6/10):

Only his second Premier League start of the season. Big improvement on his performance at Southampton.

Midfield

Martin Zubimendi (3/10):

A player really struggling for form. Held onto the ball for too long when in possession and it caused problems.

Declan Rice (7/10):

Captain for the day and did all he could to get the team going.

Kai Havertz (4/10):

A bad day at the office. The hero in midweek in Portugal, but nothing came off for him today. Missed a golden chance with a header and made some sloppy errors in possession.

Attack

Noni Madueke (3/10):

Sent in a couple of dangerous corners, but that was as good as it got. Replaced by Dowman soon after the interval.

Viktor Gyokeres (7/10):

Full of running and thumped home an excellent penalty to make it 1-1.

Gabriel Martinelli (3/10):

Just couldn't get into the game over on the left. Offered no real threat and replaced early in the second half.

Subs & Manager

Eberechi Eze (6/10):

Gave Arsenal a bit more presence in the central areas, but couldn't make an impact in the final third.

Max Dowman (5/10):

Couldn't repeat his Everton heroics.

Leandro Trossard (5/10):

Made one excellent block on the edge of his own box, but that was as good as it got.

Gabriel Jesus (N/A):

No impact when introduced late on.

Cristhian Mosquera (N/A):

On for the closing stages to replace White.

Mikel Arteta (5/10):

Not helped by injury issues, but went with a front three that never really worked and his changes were unable to have an impact.