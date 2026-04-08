Luis Diaz: Leaving Liverpool For Bayern 'Right Choice' After UCL Win at Madrid

Luis Diaz has expressed his absolute conviction in his decision to swap Liverpool for Bayern Munich last summer following a match-winning performance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Colombian forward opened the scoring as the Bundesliga leaders secured a 2-1 first-leg advantage over Real Madrid in their Champions League quarterfinal tie, taking his remarkable season tally to 41 goal involvements.

Colombian winger stars in massive victory

The €75 million signing played a pivotal role in Bayern’s first continental victory over Madrid since 2012, justifying the significant investment made by the German giants in July.

Diaz’s opening strike set the tone for an impressive display in which Vincent Kompany’s side registered nine shots on target and controlled the tempo of the quarterfinal.

His contribution in the Spanish capital extends a superb individual run, having provided five goal contributions in his last four European outings.

Vindication for the former Red

Having adapted seamlessly to life at the Allianz Arena with 23 goals and 18 assists this term, Diaz feels his move to Germany has taken his career to a new level.

Diaz credited the tactical clarity and the strong bond within the squad for his ability to produce under pressure on the biggest stage.

Reflecting on his transfer and his current physical condition, Diaz told ESPN: "Deciding to join Bayern was the right choice. I'm really happy and I enjoy every match. I feel great, I'm in good shape, and that means I'm ready to help the team. We have a clear plan, we're a very close-knit group, and that shows on the pitch."

Mastering the Bernabeu game plan

Bayern’s success in Madrid was the result of a meticulous tactical setup that neutralized the hosts while allowing Diaz to exploit spaces in transition.

Despite the victory, however, the forward admitted there was a sense of missed opportunity regarding the narrow margin of their lead ahead of the return leg in Bavaria.

Analyzing the match and the execution of their strategy, Diaz added: "We'd already analyzed Real Madrid, and the move [regarding the opening goal] went exactly as we'd planned. We felt more comfortable as the game progressed, won the ball back more often and controlled the game better. That's what we like to do.

"We're very happy, but we're left with a slight feeling of disappointment that we could have scored one or two more goals. We played a great match against a very tough opponent."

Treble chase intensifies in Bavaria

Bayern return to domestic action away at St Pauli holding a commanding nine-point lead in the Bundesliga, but their focus must remain sharp with a DFB-Pokal semifinal against Bayer Leverkusen approaching on April 22.

Before that crucial cup tie, Diaz and his teammates must finish the job against Madrid to secure a place in the Champions League final four. Sustaining this elite level of performance is vital for the winger as he sets his sights on a historic treble.