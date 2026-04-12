Virgil Van Dijk Says Liverpool Must Give 'Absolutely Everything' As Season Sputters

Virgil van Dijk calls on his Liverpool teammates to give "absolutely everything" in the final weeks of the season as the battle for Champions League qualification intensifies. The captain admitted the squad is hurting after a run of disappointing results but insists the players must respond on the pitch.

Captain calls recent defeat unacceptable

Van Dijk has delivered a blunt assessment of Liverpool’s recent performances after a difficult spell that included a heavy defeat to Manchester City. The Reds have struggled for consistency away from home, suffering three consecutive defeats across domestic and European competitions. That run has left their campaign under serious pressure heading into the closing weeks of the season. The Merseyside club must now respond quickly as they prepare to return to Anfield to face Fulham in the Premier League.

Van Dijk demands higher standards

Reflecting on the defeat to Manchester City and the tough schedule that followed, Van Dijk acknowledged the team’s struggles but insisted the performance levels must improve.

"It has been a difficult season for us all, for sure, and there is no shying away from the fact that the past few days have been particularly tough," the defender wrote in his pre-match programme notes. "To lose in the manner we did against Manchester City was bad – unacceptable, in my opinion – and to go from that into another extremely difficult game against one of Europe’s best teams in Paris Saint-Germain was always going to be very challenging. So it proved."

"We need a special performance if we are to turn it around, of course, but with you guys behind us at Anfield, we have to believe. We know how big these final weeks of the season are. We have seven Premier League games left and we know exactly what is required if we want to qualify for the Champions League next season. So we have to get our heads down, stick together and give absolutely everything. Nothing else is acceptable at this football club."

Back-to-basics approach needed

Van Dijk believes Liverpool must rediscover the core qualities that previously defined their success under Jurgen Klopp, or Slot's debut season, where they successfully won the Premier League title. According to the captain, a collective commitment to intensity and teamwork will be essential if they are to turn their form around.

"It starts, as I always say, with the basics: hard work, intensity, togetherness, a willingness to run and fight for everything," he added. "We need to turn up today with the right mindset, play as a team and be ready to give everything from the first second to get the result we need."

"That is what you guys expect and it is what we expect of ourselves also. We know that this is a tough moment for the club, a very tough moment. Everyone is frustrated, everyone is hurting and everyone is looking for answers. But we are the ones who have to come through it and start to turn it around, and the only place we can do that is on the pitch. No excuses. Let’s stick together and give it everything."

What comes next?

Liverpool now turn their attention to a vital league clash with Fulham at Anfield as they attempt to keep their Champions League hopes alive. With only seven Premier League matches remaining, every point could prove decisive in the race for a top-four finish. After that, Slot's team will prepare for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against PSG.