Liverpool Releases Statement On Mo Salah's Farewell After Muscle Injury

Liverpool have moved to calm the nerves of the Anfield faithful by releasing a definitive update on Mohamed Salah's fitness.

The legendary forward sparked major concern when he limped out of the recent win over Crystal Palace, with many fearing his historic spell on Merseyside had reached a premature conclusion.

Positive diagnosis for the Egyptian King

The Anfield faithful were left in a state of shock on April 25 when Salah was withdrawn in the 59th minute of Liverpool’s 3-1 victory.

The sight of the 33-year-old applauding all four stands before disappearing down the tunnel led many to believe that a significant hamstring injury had brought its own curtain down on his nine-year spell on Merseyside.

However, the club have now provided a massive boost regarding his availability for the run-in.

"Mohamed Salah is expected to be available to play again before the end of this season. The issue that caused his withdrawal has now been confirmed as a minor muscle injury. It is, however, anticipated Salah will return to action ahead of 2025-26’s conclusion and his departure from the Reds this summer," the club said in a statement.

Van Dijk backs the 'quick healer'

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk had already expressed his public belief that his team-mate would find a way back onto the pitch before the campaign concludes.

Speaking after the Palace match, the Dutchman noted that Salah is known for his incredible physical resilience and professional dedication to recovery.

"Knowing Mo he is a quick healer with the right people around us and let’s see," Van Dijk said.

He admitted the emotion of the moment influenced the heavy atmosphere at Anfield, saying: "If you get injured at this stage of the season, especially in the situation he is in, there is only two more home games left for him. It’s a combination of feelings that go through your mind when you go off."

Race for the Champions League

Arne Slot’s side are currently locked in a battle to secure Champions League football for next season and will have to navigate a difficult set of fixtures without Salah in the short term.

The Egypt international is almost certain to be sidelined for the upcoming trip to Manchester United's Old Trafford and the visit of Chelsea on May 9.

Liverpool’s remaining schedule includes high-stakes clashes against Aston Villa and Brentford.

The final-day fixture against Brentford now carries extra weight, as it is earmarked as the potential stage for Salah’s official Anfield farewell in front of a home crowd.

Future destination looms large

While the immediate focus is on Salah’s fitness for a potential final-day farewell, talk of his next move continues to intensify.

The forward has already confirmed his intention to take on a new challenge after being released from the final year of his contract and an official announcement regarding his next destination could be imminent.

According to Egyptian national team media coordinator Muhammad Murad, the star is set to reveal his next port of call in just a few days.

With interest from the Saudi Pro League, Italy, and France, the world is waiting to see where the man who scored 257 Liverpool goals will take his talents after saying a final goodbye to Anfield.