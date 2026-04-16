Bernardo Silva Confirms Manchester City Departure In Emotional Statement

Bernardo Silva has confirmed he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, bringing a trophy-laden nine-year spell at the Etihad Stadium to a close.

The Portuguese playmaker released a heartfelt statement to supporters as he prepares to depart as a free agent this summer.

A legend says goodbye to the Etihad

Silva has officially confirmed his imminent departure from Manchester City, ending a remarkable nine-year tenure that saw him become one of the most decorated players in the club's history.

The 31-year-old, who arrived from Monaco in 2017, will leave the Premier League champions when his current contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Taking to social media to share his decision, Silva wrote: "Cityzens, when I arrived 9 years ago, I was following a dream of a little boy, wanting to succeed in life, wanting to achieve great things.

"This city and this club gave me much more than that, much more than I ever hoped for. What we won and achieved together is a legacy that will forever be cherished in my heart. The Centurions, the domestic quadruple, the Treble, the Four In A Row and much more… It wasn’t that bad."

Family and memories in Manchester

Beyond the silverware he has amassed at the Etihad, which includes six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, five League Cups, and a Club World Cup,

Silva's statement continued: "In a few months it’s time to say goodbye to the city where not only we won so much as a football club, but also where I started my marriage and my family. From the bottom of my heart, Ines and Carlota, thank you!

"To the fans, your unconditional support throughout the years is something that I will never forget. My main goal as a player was to always play with passion so you guys could feel proud and well represented on the pitch. I hope you felt that every single game. I arrived as a Man City player, I leave as one more of you, a Man City supporter for life. Keep supporting this young team and I’m pretty sure they will bring you a lot of new fantastic memories in the future."

Guardiola and the staff

The midfielder also took the time to thank Pep Guardiola and the backroom staff who helped facilitate City's era of absolute dominance.

Having been a mainstay in the starting XI through various tactical evolutions, Silva reflected on the daily environment at the City Football Academy that made his long stay possible.

He added: "To the club, Pep, the staff and all my teammates these nine years, thank you for all the memories and for letting me be a part of this journey for so long. The atmosphere we created every day in the training ground made me feel at home and a part of a big family. Let’s enjoy together these last weeks and fight for what this season still brings us."

A pivotal figure in City's quest for more titles

Silva has been a pivotal figure for Manchester City again this season, clocking up 44 appearances across all competitions, while contributing three goals and five assists.

Having already secured the Carabao Cup title, Silva and his teammates are now eyeing a potential domestic treble.

The Portuguese playmaker is set to feature in the FA Cup semi-final tie against Southampton, and with City currently sitting second in the Premier League - just six points behind Arsenal with a crucial game in hand - the race for the league title remains very much alive, with the two teams set to meet in a blockbuster clash this weekend.