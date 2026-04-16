Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi Says Links To Real Madrid Are 'Not A Bad Thing'

Martín Zubimendi has dismissed ongoing rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid, insisting his entire focus is solely on securing silverware with Arsenal.

The midfielder, who arrived at the Emirates from Real Sociedad for £61 million ($83m) last summer, says he is "very happy" in London as the Gunners prepare for a Champions League semifinal and a decisive Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Moving on from Madrid talk

The Spain international was heavily linked with a switch to the Bernabéu before choosing Arsenal last July, and Madrid continue to be credited with interest.

Speaking to Cadena Ser, Zubimendi acknowledged that being associated with the European champions is "not a bad thing."

His decision to join the Gunners was driven by the desire to compete on nights like Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Sporting CP.

"That has passed," the 27-year-old stated. "I'm very focused and very happy where I am."

Zubimendi addresses Arsenal's 'strange' form

The Gunners secured their place in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday night, navigating a tense goalless draw against Sporting CP to progress 1-0 on aggregate.

Arsenal have only won one of their last five games in all competitions, but Zubimendi insists their "solid" base for success remains intact.

"The last few weeks have been strange, but at the beginning of the season we would have signed to be in this position," Zubimendi said. "We still have things to improve. We need more clarity in the last third. Luckily, this team defends well and we are solid."

The Atlético challenge

A formidable semifinal clash against Atlético Madrid now awaits, after Diego Simeone’s side dispatched Barcelona to reach the last four for the first time in nearly a decade.

Despite Arsenal’s dominant 4-0 victory over the Rojiblancos during the group stages, Zubimendi was quick to dismiss any suggestions of a repeat performance, citing Atlético’s heavy investment and competitive edge.

"They are a very competitive team, very confident, and have top players," Zubimendi warned. "The group stage game is in the past; they are a formidable block now, and we have to be very cautious."

A title showdown at the Etihad

Arsenal's current focus is now on a trip to the Etihad this Sunday for a match that could decide the Premier League title.

While the Gunners hold a six-point cushion at the summit, Manchester City’s game in hand and their recent Carabao Cup final triumph over Arsenal have shifted the psychological momentum toward the current leaders.

"It is 'do or die' now," Zubimendi stated, emphasizing the squad's resolve to bounce back from recent domestic setbacks. "The unity of this squad is what will decide these games. We are focused, we are happy, and we know what we have to do."