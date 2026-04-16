Former Arsenal Goalkeeper Alex Manninger Dies After Car Reportedly Hit by a Train

Former Arsenal and Austria goalkeeper Alex Manninger died after his car was reportedly hit by a train in Salzburg on Thursday.

Manninger was 48 and played for a number of clubs in Europe, including Juventus and Salzburg. Many of the clubs paid tribute on social media.

"We mourn our former goalkeeper Alexander Manninger, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Alexander," Salzburg posted on X.

Salzburg police did not name Manninger but Austria national broadcaster ORF reported he was fatally injured in an incident at a level crossing on Thursday morning local time. The Associated Press has contacted police for confirmation.

Police said a car was struck and dragged by a train while crossing the tracks. The driver was alone and the train driver was unharmed.

"On April 16th at approximately 8:20 a.m., police were called to a traffic accident involving a local train and a car at a level crossing in Nußdorf am Haunsberg," police said. "Upon arrival, emergency responders found that the car’s driver, a 48-year-old man from Salzburg, had already been freed from the vehicle by first responders and was undergoing CPR. Police assisted with resuscitation efforts, including the use of a defibrillator. Despite further efforts by paramedics and an emergency physician, resuscitation was unsuccessful. The man from Salzburg succumbed to his injuries."

Manninger won the 1998 Premier League and FA Cup double with Arsenal and was also a Serie A winner with Juventus. He made 33 appearances for his country.

"Alexander Manninger was a great ambassador for Austrian football both on and off the pitch who set a benchmark in his international career and inspired and shaped so many young goalkeepers," Austrian Football Association sporting director Peter Schottel said. "His professionalism, calmness and reliability made him an important part of his teams and the national team. His achievements are worthy of the highest respect and will be remembered."

Reporting by The Associated Press.