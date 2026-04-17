English Premier League
USA's Haji Wright, Coventry Clinch Premier League Return After Blackburn Draw
English Premier League

USA's Haji Wright, Coventry Clinch Premier League Return After Blackburn Draw

Published Apr. 17, 2026 10:09 p.m. ET

American international Haji Wright and Coventry City clinched a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001 after drawing at Blackburn Rovers 1-1 in the Championship on Friday.

Frank Lampard’s men were second best for much of the game but one point was enough to secure a historic return to the top tier.

Blackburn winger Ryoya Morishita put the home side ahead after 54 minutes but Bobby Thomas equalized six minutes from time to the delight of the visiting fans.

The result put Coventry 11 points clear of second-placed Ipswich Town and 13 ahead of third-placed Millwall.

The top two go up automatically, while the teams from third to sixth take part in a playoff to see which other club will join them.

Coventry’s resurgence is driven by the break out of American international Haji Wright. The USMNT striker has been a focal point of the attack, amassing 17 goal contributions this season. 

Lampard’s side has looked a good bet for promotion for the entire season with what is both the best attack and the stingiest defense.

It was in the top flight for 34 years from 1967-2001 but its only major trophy was the FA Cup in 1987.

Friday’s result left Blackburn in 16th, three places and five points above the relegation zone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

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