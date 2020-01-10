TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Orlando Magic (18-20, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-23, 13th in the Western Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns square off against the Orlando Magic. Booker is eighth in the league scoring 26.2 points per game.

The Suns are 7-14 on their home court. Phoenix leads the Western Conference with 28.2 assists per game led by Ricky Rubio averaging 9.3.

The Magic are 5-12 on the road. Orlando has a 4-16 record against teams over .500.

The Magic won the last meeting between these two squads 128-114 on Dec. 4. Aaron Gordon scored 32 points to help lead Orlando to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Kelly Oubre Jr. leads the Suns with 1.8 made 3-pointers and averages 18.2 points while shooting 35.6 percent from beyond the arc. Rubio has averaged 12.7 points and 7.8 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Nikola Vucevic has shot 45.5 percent and is averaging 18.6 points for the Magic. Markelle Fultz has averaged 5.4 assists and scored 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES

Suns: 3-7, averaging 111.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 49.6 percent shooting.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 104.4 points, 47 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.5 points on 42.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Suns: Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (shoulder), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).